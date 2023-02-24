ສະ​ຕີ​ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈີ​ລ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວ​າມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ​ບ່ອນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງນາມ​ມີ​ເບຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ຟັງ​ພວກ​ຊ​າວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເລື້ອງທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສັງ​ຄົມທີ່​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ທ​ຽມ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ໃນ​ທັນໃດ ພາ​ຍຸ​ຝົນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ ໃນ​ຕອ​ນ​ບ່າຍ​ກໍໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ໃສ່​ຫລັງ​ຄາ​ສັງ​ກະ​ສີ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຟ້າວ​ຟັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ຄຸ້ມ​ບ້ານ​ກາ​ຕູ​ຕູ​ຣາ ທ່ານນ​າງ​ຈິ​ລ ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຟັງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ທຶນຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ຖາມວ່າ​ ​ທ່ານນ​າງ​ຈະນຳ​ເອົາ​ເລື້ອງລາວເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ ແລະ​ວິ້ງ​ເຕັ້ນເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ແກ່ໂຄງ​ການ PEPFAR ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ດິ້ນ​ລົນຕ້ານ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ HIV ແລະ​ໂຣກ AIDS.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “​ຂ້າ​ພ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ວິ້ງ​ເຕັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ ແຕ່​ແນ່ ນອນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງ​ວ່າ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ໃສ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຮອດ​ໃສ.” ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຈັກ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັກ​ສາເອົາໄວ້ ແລະ​ມີ​ຈັກ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ ແມ່ນເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ແລ້ວ 20 ປີ​ແລ້ວ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ? ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ 20 ປີ. ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ອັດ​ສະ​ຈັນ.”

U.S. first lady Jill Biden was visibly moved during a visit to an informal settlement near Namibia’s capital Thursday, where she spent the better part of an hour listening to young beneficiaries of U.S.-funded programs describe their challenges and triumphs in a nation that ranks as one of the world’s most unequal societies.

As a sudden afternoon storm beat down on the metal roofs of the hastily constructed Katutura neighborhood, Biden listened intently as teens and young adults described their work with the local Hope Initiatives program, which receives some U.S. grant money.

VOA asked her if she would take these stories back and lobby for an extension of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program, which, for two decades, has provided crucial support for nations struggling with the burden of HIV and AIDS.

“I don't know whether I'll be lobbying Congress, but certainly I will be taking it back and we'll see where it goes, I'll work with my staff and see where we'll take it,” she responded. “I mean – how many lives it has saved and how many lives it will continue to save, it's what, 20 years now I think? Yeah, 20 years. So it's an amazing program.”