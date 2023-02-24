ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງນາມມີເບຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຟັງພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກບັນດາໂຄງການທຶນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ບັນລະຍາຍເລື້ອງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ຕິດອັນດັບນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາສັງຄົມທີ່ບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມຂອງໂລກ.
ໃນທັນໃດ ພາຍຸຝົນຂະໜາດແຮງ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍກໍໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາໃສ່ຫລັງຄາສັງກະສີຢ່າງໄວ ທີ່ກໍ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຟ້າວຟັ່ງຢູ່ຄຸ້ມບ້ານກາຕູຕູຣາ ທ່ານນາງຈິລ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈຟັງໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ ແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມຄວາມຫວັງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບເງິນທຶນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຈາກສະຫະລັດ.
ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະນຳເອົາເລື້ອງລາວເຫລົ່ານີ້ກັບຄືນໄປ ແລະວິ້ງເຕັ້ນເພື່ອຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼືບໍ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການ PEPFAR ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກມາເປັນເວລາສອງທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແກ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ດິ້ນລົນຕ້ານການຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV ແລະໂຣກ AIDS.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຕອບວ່າ “ຂ້າພເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະວິ້ງເຕັ້ນຕໍ່ສະພາ ແຕ່ແນ່ ນອນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະນຳເອົາກັບຄືນໄປ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງວ່າໄປຮອດໃສ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບພະນັກງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະເບິ່ງວ່າຈະໄປຮອດໃສ.” ທ່ານນາງກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມີຈັກຊີວິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັກສາເອົາໄວ້ ແລະມີຈັກຊີວິດຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮັກສາ ແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດແລ້ວ 20 ປີແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ? ແມ່ນແລ້ວ 20 ປີ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ໜ້າອັດສະຈັນ.”
U.S. first lady Jill Biden was visibly moved during a visit to an informal settlement near Namibia’s capital Thursday, where she spent the better part of an hour listening to young beneficiaries of U.S.-funded programs describe their challenges and triumphs in a nation that ranks as one of the world’s most unequal societies.
As a sudden afternoon storm beat down on the metal roofs of the hastily constructed Katutura neighborhood, Biden listened intently as teens and young adults described their work with the local Hope Initiatives program, which receives some U.S. grant money.
VOA asked her if she would take these stories back and lobby for an extension of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program, which, for two decades, has provided crucial support for nations struggling with the burden of HIV and AIDS.
“I don't know whether I'll be lobbying Congress, but certainly I will be taking it back and we'll see where it goes, I'll work with my staff and see where we'll take it,” she responded. “I mean – how many lives it has saved and how many lives it will continue to save, it's what, 20 years now I think? Yeah, 20 years. So it's an amazing program.”