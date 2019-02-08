ທ. ແຈັຟ ບີໂຊສ໌ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ Amazon ກ່າວຫາ National Enquirer ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂູ່ເອົາເງິນ ແລະການຂູ່ທຳຮ້າຍ

ປະທານບໍລິຫານ ບໍລິສັດ Amazon ທ່ານ ແຈັຟ ບີໂຊສ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຄົນຮັ່ງ

ມີທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ນັ້ນ ກຳລັງກ່າວຫາ ພວກຜູ້ພິມຈຳໜ່າຍ ໜັງສືພິມ The National

Enquirer ທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນອງນັນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ການຂູ່ເອົາເງິນ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທຳຮ້າຍ

ທີ່ຈະພິມອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ຮູບພາບການມີເພດສຳພັນ ແລະຂໍ້ຄວາມ ສ່ວນຕົວທີ່ເລີກເຊິ່ງ

ທີ່ສົ່ງໃຫ້ແຟນສາວຂອງທ່ານ.

ບໍລິສັດ American Media Inc. ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ AMC ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ພິມ ໜັງສີພິມເລື້ອງ

ນອງນັນ ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ພວມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ບີໂຊສ໌ ຍົກເລີກການສືບສວນສອບສວນ

ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຮົ່ວໄຫລຮູບພາບ ແລະຂໍ້ຄວາມຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ.

ບໍລິສັດ AMC ແມ່ນຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ທ່ານ ບີໂຊສ໌ ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ໜັງສືພິມ Enquirer

ສະບັນທີ່ພິມເລື້ອງລາວ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການມີເພດສຳພັນນອກສົມລົດ

ກັບ ໂຄສົກນັກຂ່າວຂອງໂທລະພາບ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີເຈດຕະນາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ບີໂຊສ໌ ຍັງເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສ ຊຶ່ງໜ້າບົດບັນນາທິການນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ສ່ວນເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດ

AMC ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ແພັກເກີ ແມ່ນເປັນມິດສະຫາຍຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມາເປັນເວລາຍາວ

ນານ. ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານ ແພັກເກີ ໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸ້ມກັນຕໍ່ການເອົາຜິິດ ສຳລັບການ

ໃຫ້ການ ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ມີເພດສຳພັນ ກັບ ທ່ານປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ.

ໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທ່ານ ບີໂຊສ໌ ໄດ້ພິມບົດຄວາມ

ເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນອິນເຕີເນັດ ເຊິງໄດ້ວາງລາຍລະອຽດການຜິດທຽກັນ

ທັງໝົດ ກັບ ໜັງສືພິມ Enquirer ທີ່ລວມທັງ ການແລກປ່ຽນ ອີເມລ ລະຫວ່າງ ພວກ

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຕົນ ແລະທະນາຍຄວາມສຳລັບພວກນັກສືບສວນ ທີ່ທ່ານບີໂຊສ໌

ໄດ້ຈ້າງໃຫ້ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ບີໂຊສ໌ ໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ “ການສື່ສານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຍຶດໝັ້ນ ຊື່ສຽງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບມາເປັນເວລາ

ຍາວນານ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ AMC ສຳລັບການນຳເອົາສິດທິພິເສດຂອງການເປັນນັກ

ຂ່າວ ນັ້ນ ມາເປັນອາວຸດ ໂດຍການຫລົບລີ້ຢູ່ດ້ານຫລັງການປົກປ້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ

ບໍ່ເອົາຫົວຊານຳ ຫລັກການ ແລະເຈດຕະນາອັນແທ້ຈິງ ຂອງການລາຍງານຂ່າວ.”

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, said to be the world's richest man, is accusing the publishers of The National Enquirer tabloid of blackmail and extortion over threats to publish intimate photographs and deeply personal messages to his girlfriend.



American Media, Inc -- the tabloid's publishers -- is demanding Bezos call off an investigation into who leaked the pictures and the texts.



AMI is also demanding Bezos deny that the Enquirer's publication of a story last month about his extramarital affair with a TV news anchor was politically motivated.



Bezos also owns The Washington Post newspaper, whose editorial pages have been particularly critical of U.S.President Donald Trump. AMI's owner, David Pecker, is a long-time friend of Trump. Last year, Pecker received immunity for testifying in a federal investigation into his role in payments made to two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.



In an extraordinary move Thursday, Bezos published his blog which lays out the entire fight with the Enquirer, including an exchange of emails between its lawyers and the attorney for the investigator Bezos hired.



"These communications cement AMI's long-earned reputation for weaponizing journalistic privileges, hiding behind important protections and ignoring the tenets and purpose of true journalism," Bezos wrote.