ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ຄວນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັ​ບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນຂອງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ ກັບ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ມີ​ທັ​ດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນໃນພູ​ມີ​ພາກ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ.

ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ທ່ານ​ຫວໍ ວັນ​ ເທືອງ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູ​ມີ​ໂອະ ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດຮອບ​ດ້ານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມກັບ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 27 ພະ​ຈິກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ເທືອງ ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜອງ​ໂດຍ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເທືອງ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ “ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ​ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ​ແລະ​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ຫວັງ ຢີ ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ​ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ທ່ານ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ທ່ານ​ຫງວຽນ ຟູ ຈອງ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ “ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ” ກັບ​ຈີນ. ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນນີ້.

ການ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ຈາກ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ຄີ​ຫຼື​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ມີຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້ ເມື່ອ​ເກືອບ 3 ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ແລະ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ກາຍເປັນ​ຄູ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ອັນ​ດັບ 6 ຂອງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ແລະ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

Beijing should be concerned about Hanoi’s upgraded ties with Tokyo because the two countries share a common perspective on regional security matters, say experts.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (( https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-upgrades-ties-with-japan-highest-level-2023-11-27/ )) on November 27 when Thuong visited Japan.

According to their joint statement [[ https://www.mofa.go.jp/files/100587102.pdf ]] provided by Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Kishida and Thuong agreed to expand their cooperation in areas including trade, climate change and economy to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi went to Hanoi on Saturday to meet with Vietnamese leaders, including Thuong and Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, to sell the idea of “a community of common destiny” with China. (( https://english.news.cn/20231202/c02345c283704e60b52a1d6e9c4971aa/c.html )) Chinese President Xi Xinping is expected to visit Hanoi later this month.

The upgrade in the nations’ relationship from what had been known as an intensive strategic partnership came after a similar move almost three months ago between Hanoi and Washington. (( https://www.reuters.com/world/us-vietnam-elevate-ties-during-biden-visit-with-eye-china-2023-09-09/ )) The announcement makes Japan Hanoi’s sixth top-tier partner, with Australia, Singapore and Indonesia expected to follow suit.

Kishida touted Vietnam as “a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific” and rolled out new military aid known as official security assistance for the country. (( https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/11/28/japan/politics/vietnam-japan-leaders-summit-china-analysis/ )) He offered the same aid to Malaysia and the Philippines early last month.