ປັກກິ່ງ ຄວນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຍົກລະດັບຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງຮາໂນ່ຍ ກັບໂຕກຽວ ຍ້ອນວ່າປະເທດທັງສອງ ມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິແບບດຽວກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຄວາມສຳພັນໃນພູມີພາກ ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວ.
ປະທານປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ ທ່ານຫວໍ ວັນ ເທືອງ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມີໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ໄດ້ປະກາດການເປັນພາຄີຍຸດທະສາດຮອບດ້ານລະຫວ່າງຫວຽດນາມກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 27 ພະຈິກຜ່ານມາ ເວລາທ່ານເທືອງ ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມ ທີ່ສະໜອງໂດຍ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານກິຊິດະ ແລະທ່ານເທືອງ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມື ໃນຫຼາຍຂົງເຂດ ຮວມທັງການຄ້າ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະເສດຖະກິດເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸ “ເຂດອິນໂດປາຊີຟິກທີ່ເສລີແລະເປີດກວ້າງ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານຫວັງ ຢີ ເດີນທາງໄປຮາໂນ່ຍໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວເພື່ອພົບປະກັບພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ຮວມທັງທ່ານເມືອງ ແລະຜູ້ນຳພັກຄອມມູນິສ ທ່ານຫງວຽນ ຟູ ຈອງ ເພື່ອສະເໜີຄວາມຄິດ “ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຊະຕາກຳ” ກັບຈີນ. ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ຄາດວ່າຈະເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຮາໂນ່ຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.
ການຍົກລະດັບຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທັງສອງ ຈາກອັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ ການເປັນພາຄີຫຼືຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືຍຸດທະສາດ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ເມື່ອເກືອບ 3 ເດືອນກ່ອນ ລະຫວ່າງຮາໂນ່ຍແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ. ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວເຮັດໃຫ້ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກາຍເປັນຄູ່ການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບ 6 ຂອງຮາໂນ່ຍ ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າອອສເຕຣເລຍ ສິງກະໂປ ແລະອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຈະຕິດຕາມມາໃນໄວໆນີ້.
Beijing should be concerned about Hanoi’s upgraded ties with Tokyo because the two countries share a common perspective on regional security matters, say experts.
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (( https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-upgrades-ties-with-japan-highest-level-2023-11-27/ )) on November 27 when Thuong visited Japan.
According to their joint statement [[ https://www.mofa.go.jp/files/100587102.pdf ]] provided by Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Kishida and Thuong agreed to expand their cooperation in areas including trade, climate change and economy to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi went to Hanoi on Saturday to meet with Vietnamese leaders, including Thuong and Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, to sell the idea of “a community of common destiny” with China. (( https://english.news.cn/20231202/c02345c283704e60b52a1d6e9c4971aa/c.html )) Chinese President Xi Xinping is expected to visit Hanoi later this month.
The upgrade in the nations’ relationship from what had been known as an intensive strategic partnership came after a similar move almost three months ago between Hanoi and Washington. (( https://www.reuters.com/world/us-vietnam-elevate-ties-during-biden-visit-with-eye-china-2023-09-09/ )) The announcement makes Japan Hanoi’s sixth top-tier partner, with Australia, Singapore and Indonesia expected to follow suit.
Kishida touted Vietnam as “a key partner in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific” and rolled out new military aid known as official security assistance for the country. (( https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/11/28/japan/politics/vietnam-japan-leaders-summit-china-analysis/ )) He offered the same aid to Malaysia and the Philippines early last month.