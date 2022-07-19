ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ຢືນຢັນອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເຖິງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມປົວ​ແປງ ຄວາມສຳ​ພັນຄືນໃໝ່ ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ອື່ນໆ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວໂລກ.



ທ່ານ​ພາກ ຈິນ (Park Jin) ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົ​າ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຝ່າຍ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ຄື​ທ່ານ​ໂຍ​ຊິ​ມາ​ຊະ ຮາ​ຢາ​ຊິ (Yoshimasa Hayashi) ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ກັນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຈາກນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໝືອ ແລະໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ເປັນຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ແຮງ​ງານຊາວ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ ​ອີງ​ຕາມກະ​ຊ​ວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ.

ຄວາມສໍ​າ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ບັນ​ຫາປະ​ຫ​ວັດສາດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຊ້​ແຮງ​ງານ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສົງ​ຄາມໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ.

​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງຂອງການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ ​ມີກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ Nippon Steel ​ແ​ລະ Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກ​ານ​ບັ​ງ​ຄັບໃຊ້​ແຮງ​ງານ. ​ບັນ

​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ອະ​ດີດ​ແຮງ​ງານ ແລະ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໂດຍ​ການ​ຊຸກຍູ້ ບັ​ງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຂາຍ​ສົມ​ບັດ​ຂ​ອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Nippon Steel ​ແ​ລະ Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ແນວ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ແຮງ​ງານ​ຕ້ອງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໃນ​ໄວໆນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​.​ ມີ​ການ​ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ພາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຂາຍ ​ສອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຂອ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້.

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed Monday the importance of bilateral ties and the three-way relaionship with the United States as they renewed efforts to mend relations amid the war in Ukraine and other global tensions.



Park Jin, South Korea's top diplomat, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to work together on the nuclear threat from North Korea and on the need to resolve a dispute over Japan's colonial-era forced mobilization of

Korean laborers, according to the two foreign ministries.



The countries' ties have been strained mostly over historical issues, including forced labor leading up to and during World War II.



At the heart of the dispute are South Korean court rulings in 2018, which ordered two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate forced Korean laborers. The Japanese companies have refused to comply with the rulings, and the former laborers and their supporters responded by pushing for the forced sale of corporate assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi.



The ministers shared a view that the disputes over the forced laborers must be resolved at an early date, the South Korean Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Park as saying South Korea would seek a resolution of the dispute before the sales of the two Japanese companies are made in South Korea.

