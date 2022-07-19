ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເຖິງສຳຄັນ ໃນຄວາມສຳພັນສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນສາມຝ່າຍກັບສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມປົວແປງ ຄວາມສຳພັນຄືນໃໝ່ ທ່າມກາງສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງອື່ນໆຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.
ທ່ານພາກ ຈິນ (Park Jin) ນັກການທູດສູງສຸດຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຄືທ່ານໂຍຊິມາຊະ ຮາຢາຊິ (Yoshimasa Hayashi) ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫລີເໝືອ ແລະໃນຄວາມຕ້ອງການເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບສະໄໝເປັນຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານຊາວເກົາຫລີ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງປະເທດທັງສອງ.
ຄວາມສໍາພັນຂອງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນບັນຫາປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮວມທັງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ ໃນໄລຍະກ່ອນ ແລະລະຫວ່າງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.
ຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງການໂຕ້ຖຽງ ມີການຕັດສິນຂອງສານເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໃນປີ 2018 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ Nippon Steel ແລະ Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ຈ່າຍເງິນຊົດເຊີຍໃຫ້ແກ່ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ. ບັນ
ດາບໍລິສັດຍີ່ປຸ່ນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມການຕັດສິນ ແລະບັນດາອະດີດແຮງງານ ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍການຊຸກຍູ້ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຂາຍສົມບັດຂອງບໍລິສັດ Nippon Steel ແລະ Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນແນວຄິດວ່າການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານຕ້ອງແກ້ໄຂໃນໄວໆນີ້ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫລີໃຕ້. ມີການອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານພາກ ກ່າວວ່າ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ຈະຊອກຫາການແກ້ໄຂກ່ຽວກັບການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກ່ອນການຂາຍ ສອງບໍລິສັດຂອຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫລີໃຕ້.
The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed Monday the importance of bilateral ties and the three-way relaionship with the United States as they renewed efforts to mend relations amid the war in Ukraine and other global tensions.
Park Jin, South Korea's top diplomat, and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to work together on the nuclear threat from North Korea and on the need to resolve a dispute over Japan's colonial-era forced mobilization of
Korean laborers, according to the two foreign ministries.
The countries' ties have been strained mostly over historical issues, including forced labor leading up to and during World War II.
At the heart of the dispute are South Korean court rulings in 2018, which ordered two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate forced Korean laborers. The Japanese companies have refused to comply with the rulings, and the former laborers and their supporters responded by pushing for the forced sale of corporate assets of Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi.
The ministers shared a view that the disputes over the forced laborers must be resolved at an early date, the South Korean Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Park as saying South Korea would seek a resolution of the dispute before the sales of the two Japanese companies are made in South Korea.