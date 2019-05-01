ເຈົ້າຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ ນາ​ຣູ​ຮິ​ໂຕະ ຂອງ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ນຳ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ​ມາ​ສູ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະອົງຂຶ້ນຄອງລາດຊະບັນລັງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງ່າ​ງາມ ຢູ່​ພະ​ລາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ​ຂອງ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ນັ້ນ,

ຈັກກະພັດ ນາຣູຮິໂຕະ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາສັນຍາລັກຕ່າງໆຂອງບັນລັງ, ລວມທັງ ດາບ ແລະ

ເຄື່ອງເພັດພອຍ, ພ້ອມກັບສານຕາຕັ້ງ ແລະ ກາຈັກກະພັດສ່ວນຕົວຂອງພະອົງ. ສິ່ງ

ຂອງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຖືກສະຫຼະນຶ່ງວັນ ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໂດຍບິດາຂອງເພິ່ນ, ຈັກກະພັດ ອາກິຮິ

ໂຕະ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າຈັກກະພັດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຜູ້ທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະຫຼະບັນລັງໃນຮອບ 200 ປີ.

ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຫຍໍ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ລາດ​ຊະ​ວົງ​ແລ້ວ, ຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ​

ອົງໃໝ່ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເພິ່ນ “ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຈິງຈັງ.” ເພິ່ນສັນຍາວ່າ

ຈະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງເພິ່ນວ່າເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງການພັດທະນາຂອງປະ

ຊາຊົນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ສັນຕິພາບຂອງໂລກ.

ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ພັດ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ “ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ” ແລະ ບໍ່

ມີອຳນາດທາງການເມືອງ.”

Japan's Emperor Naruhito promised to "pray for the happiness of the people" as he formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne Wednesday morning.



In a solemn ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Naruhito accepted the symbols of the throne, including a sword and jewel, along with the seal of state and his personal imperial seal.The items were surrendered a day earlier after his father, Akihito, became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate the throne in 200 years.



In a brief speech shortly after receiving the royal paraphernalia, the new emperor said he was "filled with a sense of solemnity." He pledged to fulfill his responsibility as "a symbol of the State and the unity of the Japanese people," and to also pray for the further development of the Japanese people and world peace.



The role of Japanese emperor is largely that of a "symbol of the state" and holds no political power.