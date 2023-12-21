ສານຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂອກີນາວາ ອະນຸມັດ ແຜນການດັດແກ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງເດີ່ນເຮືອບິນສຳລັບ ທະຫານມາຣີນ ສະຫະລັດ

ສານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໂອກີນາວາ ອະນຸມັດແຜນການດັດແກ້ ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ສຳລັບວຽກງານພື້ນທີ່ຖົມດິນຢູ່ທີ່ຖານທັບທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕາມແຜນການຍົກຍ້າຍສະຖານທີ່ໄປໄວ້ຢູ່ເກາະທາງພາກໃຕ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການຄັດຄ້ານຈາກທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆກໍຕາມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະດຳເນີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປເພື່ອຍົກເລີກການກໍ່ສ້າງໃນຊ່ວງເວລາອັນສຳຄັນທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ຂອງໂອກີນາວາ ແມ່ນເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບພັນທະມິດດ້ານການທະຫານລະຫວ່າງຍີ່ປຸ່ນແລະສະຫະລັດ ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ກັບຈີນ.

ຄຳຕັດສິນໂດຍສານສູງເມືອງຟູກູໂອກະຂອງເຂດນາຮາ ແມ່ນເໜືອກວ່າການບໍ່ອະນຸມັດ ແຜນການຍົກຍ້າຍສະຖານທີ່ຖົມດິນຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະໂອກີນາວາ ທ່ານເດັນນີ ຕາມາກິ.

ທ່ານຕາມາກິ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ ຈຳນວນກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນເກາະຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ຖ້າຫາກການກໍ່ສ້າງຖານທັບສຳເລັດ ສະຖານທີ່ໃໝ່ນີ້ຈະຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບທະຫານມາຣີນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນແຫ່ງນີ້.

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered the governor of Okinawa to approve the central government's modified plan for landfill work at the planned relocation site of a key U.S. military base on the southern island despite persistent opposition and protests by residents.

The decision will move forward the suspended construction at a time Okinawa's strategic importance is becoming key for the Japan-U.S. military alliance in the face of growing tensions with China. Japan also rapidly seeks to build up its military in the southwestern region.

The ruling by the Fukuoka High Court Naha branch allows the Land and Transport Ministry to order the modification work designed to reinforce extremely soft ground at the designated relocation site for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, overriding Gov. Denny Tamaki's disapproval.