ການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ ຕາມວິໄສທັດ ຂອງພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ລັດຖະບານປະ​ສົມຫົວ​ອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາເມື່ອວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ ນີ້. ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງສອງມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ອະດີດ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຊິນໂຊະ ອາເບະ ຖືກລອບສັງຫານ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຊ່ວຍແຜ້ວທາງໃນການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ແຕ່ ຜົນຮັບທີ່ອອກມານັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່​ທັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ເທື່ອ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ບີລ ກາລໂລ (Bill Gallo) ມີລາຍງາຍຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາສູງໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຫວັງສະ​ເໝີ​ມາວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນໄຊຊະນະຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກເສລີປະຊາທິປັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ພັກເສລີປະຊາທິປັດ​ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ໄດ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ.

ຄໍາຖາມຫຼັກແມ່ນວ່າ ພັກລັດຖະບານ​ປະ​ສົມ ​ຈະຂະ​ຫຍາຍສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຫຼືບໍ່, ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກສະໜັບສະໜຸນການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງປະເທດຈະໄດ້ຊະນະບ່ອນນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອຜ່ານມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງທັງສອງນັ້ນ, ພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມໄດ້ຮັບຜົນສໍາເລັດຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ໃນຮອບເກືອບ 10 ປີ.

ທ່ານຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດະ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວປາໄສ ໂດຍການຂອບໃຈຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ລຸນຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງວ່າ:

“ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງໝົດໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງຢ່າງມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ມີການລອບສັງຫານອະດີດຜູ້ນໍາ ຊິນໂຊະ ອາເບະ ໃນມື້ວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້.”

ທ່ານຊິນໂຊະ ອາເບະ ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄົນສໍາຄັນໃນການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍອັນຍາວນານ ຂອງພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຖືກຂຽນຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະຫະລັດ, ແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ເມື່ອປີ 1947.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວ​ກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຈອນ ນີລຊັນ ໄວຣ (John Nilsson-Wright) ກ່າວວ່າ ພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຫັນດີ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງຄວນມີການປ່ຽນ ແປງນັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກທີ່ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງສໍາຄັນດອກວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນໄປແນວ ໃດ, ແຕ່​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ແມ່ນຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສາມາດໃນການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ, ແລະສະນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ລັດຖະບານມີໜ່ວຍງານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການ​ວາງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ ແລະການກໍານົດເອກະລັກທາງການເມືອງຂອງຕົນເອງ. ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຫຼາຍໆຄົນເຊັ່ນທ່ານອາເບະ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ, ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນປີ 1947 ຖືກມອງວ່າ ເປັນເອກະສານຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເຂົ້າຢຶດຄອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.”

ດ້ວຍໄຊຊະນະໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກສະພາຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດໍາເນີນຂະບວນການແກ້ໄຂ.

ແຕ່ ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໄປອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນສັບສົນ. ການປ່ຽນແປງລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນອື່ນໆຍັງອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດໂດຍການລົງຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງປະຊາມະຕິ. ການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນທົ່ວໄປຂອງປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ​ຢູ່.

ນັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສາດການເມືອງ ທ່ານນາງລູລລີ ມິອູຣະ (Lully Miura) ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ

ການ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນໂຕກຽວ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ

ໃສ່ເລື້ອງຄ່າຄອງຊີບທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນແທນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າຫາກ ທ່ານກິຊິດະ ອາດຈະປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຈາກລາຄາເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະວິກິດການທາງດ້ານພະລັງງານ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນທ່ານສາມາດຈັດລໍາດັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງການປະຕິຮູບລັດຖະທໍາມະ ນູນຫຼືບໍ່ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບສະພາບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.”

ມີຫຼັກຖານບາງຢ່າງທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນຫຼາຍຄົນສະໜັບສະໜຸນວິທີການປ້ອງກັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໂດຍສະເພາະນັບ​ແຕ່​ມີການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ແຕ່ ການໂຕ້ແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບການສັ່ນໄຫວໂດຍການລອບສັງຫານທ່ານ ອາເບະ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນສຽງສໍາຄັນໃນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ. ນະຈຸດນີ້, ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະ​ມີຈຸດຢືນ​ແທນທ່ານອາເບະ ໄດ້.

Japan’s ruling conservative coalition won a sweeping victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election. The vote came two days after former leader Shinzo Abe was murdered. The win helps pave the way for a historic revision to Japan’s pacifist constitution. But that outcome is far from certain, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

Sunday’s upper house election was always expected to deliver a big win for Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The conservative LDP has ruled Japan nearly uninterrupted for over six decades.

The main questions were whether the ruling coalition would expand its majority, and whether candidates who support revising the country’s constitution would win enough seats to pass such a measure.

On both fronts, the conservatives succeeded, scoring their biggest win in almost 10 years.

Speaking after the election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida thanked voters, saying it’s significant the elections were completed at all following the Friday assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Abe was a prominent supporter of revising Japan's pacifist constitution – a longtime goal of conservatives.

The constitution was written by the United States and has not been changed since coming into effect in 1947.

Conservatives disagree over what exactly should be changed. But it’s the symbolism that matters most, says Japan specialist John Nilsson-Wright.

“It doesn't really matter what the nature of constitutional revision is. But the symbolic significance of being able to amend the constitution and therefore feel that the government has more agency in terms of shaping and defining its own political identity. Because for many conservatives like Abe and others, the 1947 Constitution was seen as a foreign document imposed effectively by the United States during the occupation.”

With Sunday’s victory, the party has enough parliamentary support to start the revision process.

But public opinion may complicate things. Any constitutional change also must be approved by a majority of voters in a national referendum. Polls suggest public opinion is split.

Many Japanese are instead focused on the rising cost of living, says Tokyo-based political scientist Lully Miura.

“If Kishida might suffer from the current high prices and the energy crisis. So, whether he can prioritize constitutional reform depends on the stable condition of the Japanese economy.”

There is some evidence that Japanese voters support a tougher defense approach, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the debate has been shaken up by the assassination of Abe, who was the biggest voice calling for constitutional revision. At this point, it’s not clear anyone can fill his shoes.