ຊາວອີສຣາແອລ ແລະຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີນໍາການທີ່ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຖືກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ບາງຄົນຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ຮູ້ສຶກເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປ່ຽນນະໂຍບາຍຕໍ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກຈະກັບຄືນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍກັບອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງອິສຣາແອລ ຄັດຄ້ານ. ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະລົບລ້າງນະໂຍບາຍບາງສ່ວນຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ລິນດາ ແກຣດສຕີນ ສົ່ງລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດັນຫຼື West Bank ຍິນດີນຳການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໂດຍຫວັງຢາກໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງນະໂຍບາຍຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຂອງອະດີດປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານຄາເລດ ອາບູ ທາວເມ ນັກຂ່າວຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ບູລິມະສິດທຳອິດຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ແມ່ນໃຫ້ນຳເອົາອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຂະບວນການສັນຕິພາບກັບຄືນເຂົ້າສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງອີກ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢາກໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນຟື້ນຟູການແກ້ໄຂແບບມີສອງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍທັງໝົດ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກພົວພັນກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລັດຄືນໃໝ່ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ຂວ້ຳບາດລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ 2017 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາເມື່ອທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ເປັນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.”

ລັດຖະບານຊຸດໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງອິສຣາແອລນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສັກສິດ” ອີງຕາມລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ.

ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ແລະບາງທີພຽງແຕ່ທາງດຽວ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນອະນາຄົດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເປັນປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຊາວຢິວ ແລະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ເປັນປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ໂດຍຜ່ານອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂແບບມີສອງປະເທດ.”

ລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ ຂອງທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຕິດພັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໜັກ ເພື່ອໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຄືນມາ.

ທ່ານຊາລລາຍ ເມີຣີດໍ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອິສຣາແອລປະຈຳສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄວນສ່ຽງດ້ານແຫລ່ງສະໜັບສະໜຸນເບີນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ. ອັນນີ້ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫານ ແລະຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດເບິ່ງວ່າ ແງ່ລົບໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບອິສຣາແອລ ໃນເວລາທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມັນແມ່ນຄັ້ງນີ້ແຫລະ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຊາວອິສຣາແອລສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຈະຢູ່ຂັ້ນລຸ່ມ ໃນບັນຊີບູລິມະສິດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີບັນຫາທີ່ກົດດັນຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງພາຍໃນປະເທດ. ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ທ່ານຫັນໄປພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ທີ່ທ່ານຈະສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງອີຣ່ານ.

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງຍິ່ງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍອີຣ່ານ ປີ 2015 ລົງນາມໂດຍບັນດາປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດ ທີ່ຕົນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອຳນວຍໃຫ້ອີຣ່ານ ຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນການຄອບຄອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.

ທ່ານອາໂມດຊ໌ ອາຊາ-ແອລ ຈາກສະຖາບັນຮາດແມນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ “ອີຣ່ານຈະຢູ່ເທິງສຸດ ໃນວາລະຂອງພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນເປັນຈຸດເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຮີບດ່ວນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນີ້. ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຍ້ອນເລື້ອງການອອກແບບ ດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຂອງອີຣ່ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບັນຫາຂອງໂລກຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ແຕ່ຍັງມີເລື້ອງການແຊກແຊງໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງຂອງອີຣ່ານນຳດ້ວຍ. ຍັງບໍ່ມີສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງໃດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຊຶ່ງອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ວ່າໃນທາງໃດທາງນຶ່ງກໍມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງນຳ ແລະໃນທາງທີ່ໂລກໂດຍ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ເປັນການສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິສຣາແອລສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນອິສຣາແອລ ມາຍາວນານ. ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການ ມີປະເທດຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແລະອາດຈະພະຍາຍາມກົດດັນໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລ ກັບຄືນສູ່ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບອີກ.

While much of the world welcomes the election of Joe Biden as U.S. President, some in Israel are nervous that he will change U.S. Middle East policy. Biden has already said he would like to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel opposes. Palestinians say they hope Biden will undo some of former President Donald Trump’s policies. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza welcome the election of President Joe Biden, hoping for a change from former President Trump’s Middle East policies.

(Khaled Abu Toameh, Palestinian Journalist)

“The Palestinians’ first priority is to get the so-called peace process back on track. They want the Biden administration to revive the two-state solution, which they believe was totally destroyed by the Trump administration. They want to resume contacts with the U.S. administration — the Palestinians have been boycotting the U.S. administration since December 2017 when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”

The new Biden administration says that its “commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanct”, according to Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

(Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State)

“The best way, and maybe the only way, to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state and to give the Palestinians the state to which they’re entitled is through the so-called two-state solution.”

The Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu identified closely with Trump, and some say Israel will have to work hard to regain Democratic support.

(Sallai Meridor, Former Israeli Ambassador to US, Male, (in English))

“We should not have risked the No. 1 asset for us in America, which is bipartisan support. This has been damaged, and if I can look at the major negative for Israel when Trump was the president, it is this one.”

Most Israeli analysts say the Middle East will be far down on Biden’s list of priorities, after more pressing domestic issues. When he does turn to the Middle East, he will likely focus on Iran.

Israel has sharply opposed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by world powers, saying it gives Iran a legal path to acquire nuclear weapons.

(Amotz Asa-El, Hartman Institute (Male, English))

“Iran will top the Middle Eastern agenda because it is the most prickly and urgent issue in the region. Not only because of Iran’s nuclear designs, which are obviously a global problem, but also in terms of Iran’s Middle Eastern meddling. There isn’t a civil war in the Middle East in which Iran is not one way or another involved, and in a way that most of the world perceives as extremely destabilizing.

Most Israeli officials acknowledge that Biden has long been a supporter of Israel. But he also supports a Palestinian state and may try to pressure Israel to return to peace talks.