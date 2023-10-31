ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງ ໃນສົງຄາມກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງຕ່າງໆຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ໃຫ້ປະກາດຢຸດຍິງ ໃນປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານ ຂອງອິສສຣາແອລ ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ.

ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ຕໍ່ກາຊາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ວິກິດ ການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ດິນ​ແດນ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ. ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກທີ່ບໍລິຫານໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8,300 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ. ກຸ່ມມະນຸດສະທຳ ເຊັ່ນ Save the Children ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້.

ແຕ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ກ່າວທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງທັງຫຼາຍ “ແມ່ນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຍອມຈຳ ນົນຕໍ່ຄວາມປ່າເຖື່ອນ.”

ທ່ານເນທັນຢາຮູ ເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ສິ່ງນີ້​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານເນທັນຢາຮູ ຍັງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີແບບສະເທືອນໃຈທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 1,400 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານຟີລິບ ລາສຊາຣີນີ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຂອງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ UNRWA ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນ ຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ປະຕິບັດການຖິ້ມລະເບີດຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ຕໍ່ກາຊາ “ເປັນການລົງໂທດໂດຍລວມ” ຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໂດຍທັງໝົດ. ທ່ານລາສຊາຣີນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ການບໍລິການພື້ນຖານຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນສັ່ນຄອນ” ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໂດຍຢຸກຢາ, ອາຫານ, ນ້ຳ ແລະນ້ຳມັນກຳລັງ ຈະໝົດ ແລະຖະໜົນຫົນທາງຫຼາຍສາຍແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍນ້ຳເປື້ອນ.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rejecting calls from around the world to declare a cease-fire in Israel’s military campaign on Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Gaza have led to a humanitarian crisis in the crowded Palestinian enclave. The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday more than 8,300 have been killed in the airstrikes, mostly women and children. The humanitarian group Save the Children says more than 3,000 children have been killed in the conflict.

But Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a press conference Monday that calls for a cease-fire “are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism.”

“This will not happen,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu also rejected growing calls for him to resign over the shock attack that left 1,400 Israelis dead.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, told the U.N. Security Council Monday that the Israeli bombing campaign on Gaza “is collective punishment” against the Palestinians as a whole. Lazzarini said “basic services are crumbling” in Gaza, with medicine, food, water and fuel running out and the streets overflowing with sewage.