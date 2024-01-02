ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ສົ່ງສັນຍານ ກ່ຽວກັບໄລຍະໃໝ່ ໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີ ເຂດກາຊາ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານກ່ຽວກັບໄລຍະໃໝ່ ຂອງການບຸກໂຈມຕີໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໂດຍການປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຈຳນວນທະຫານຂອງຕົນລົງຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດການແນເປົ້າໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຮາມາສໃນເຂດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຖະແຫລງການໂດຍກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື IDF ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄາດໝາຍທີ່ຈະ “ຜ່ອນເບົາພາລະດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ” ແລະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ພວກທະຫານ “ເຕົ້າໂຮມກຳລັງສຳລັບກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆໃນປີໜ້າ ຂະນະທີ່ການສູ້ລົບຈະຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະການຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະຍັງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢູ່.”

ພົນຕີ ແດນນີລ ຮາກາຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສົງຄາມນີ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະຍັງມີຢູ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງສົ່ງຄາມ “ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ການສູ້ລົບນັ້ນ ແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປ.”

ອິສຣາແອລ ຍັງໄດ້ຖອນລົດຖັງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງອອກຈາກເຂດຕ່າງໆໃນກາຊາ ອີງຕາມບັນດາພົນລະເມືອງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານໂຢບ ກາລານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະດແຫລງຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຊຸມຊົນຊາວອິສຣາແອລຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກໄປ ທ່າມກາງການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະສາມາດກັບຄືນໄປໃນໄວໆນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ປະຕິບັດການດ້ານການທະຫານ ຍັງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອ ບິນລົບ USS Gerald R. Ford ໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ທ່າເຮືອຂອງຕົນໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງທະເລເມດີແຕ​ເຣນຽນ ພາຍຫຼັງການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ.

ອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກົດດັນຈາກສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພັນທະມິດລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງຕົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຫັນປ່ຽນປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມຂຸ້ນຕ່ຳລົງ ແລະໃຫ້ປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.

Israel signaled a new phase in its offensive in the Gaza Strip by announcing Monday it will be reducing the number of its soldiers in Gaza while pursuing more targeted operations against Hamas in the enclave.

A statement by the Israel Defense Forces said the soldiers' withdrawal is expected to "significantly alleviate economic burdens" and allow the troops "to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist, and their services will still be needed."

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the war is expected to continue. The objectives of the war "require prolonged fighting" he said Sunday.

Israel also pulled tanks out of some Gaza districts, according to residents there.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a news briefing Monday that some of the Israeli communities north of the Gaza Strip that were evacuated in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas will be able to return soon as military operations progress.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier was returning to its home port in Virginia after being deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean following the outbreak of hostilities.

Israel has been under pressure from the United States, its top ally, to shift to lower-intensity operations in Gaza and to protect Palestinian civilians.