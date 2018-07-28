ຕຳຫຼວດ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປິດ ວັດສັກສິດ ອາລ-ອັກຊາ ໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດ ການປະທະ ກັບພວກປະທ້ວງ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປິດວັດໃຫຍ່ ອາລ-ອັກຊາ ໃນນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ

ເປັນເວລາ ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ມີພວກຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພາກັນ

ໃຊ້ຕົນເອງ ເປັນກຳແພງກີດກັ້ນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນວັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປິດວັດ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍ

ໝາກກະໂພກ ແລະກ້ອນຫີນ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການສູດມົນພາວັນນາ ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຂອງ

ວັນສຸກວານນີ້. ພວກເຫັນເຫດການ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວັດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ

ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ລະເບີດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົກໃຈ ຫຼາຍລູກ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການຈັບກຸມ ຊາວກວ່າຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນ

ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນນັ້ນ.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ໂຄສົກຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ມີຈຸດປະສົງ

ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ມາດຕະການເດັດຂາດ ແລະບໍ່ມີການຕໍ່ລອງ ກັບພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້

ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ແລະພວກທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງອື່ນໆ.”

ວັດ ອາລ-ອັກຊາ ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ແຫ່ງທີ່ສາມ.

ວັດນີ້ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດແທມໂປລ ມ້າວຕ໌ (Temple Mount) ຂອງນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ

ເຊິ່ງຖືວ່າ ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດທີ່ສຸດໃນສາສະໜາຂອງຊາວຢິວ.



ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ປິດວັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ແລະ ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນໂຕແຕ່ລະຄົນ

ໃນຂະນະທີພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກໄປຈາກວັດ. ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍບາງຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນວັດ ໄດ້ຖືກ

ຄວບຄຸມໂຕໄວ້.

ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ດຽວກັນ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບ ອິສຣາແອລ. ບັນດາ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕຊາຍຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຄື ທ້າວ ກາຊີ ອາບູ ມຸສຕາຟາ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ການຍິງສັງຫານ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ທີ່ຊາຍແດນ ໃນວັນສຸກ

ວານນີ້.

ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ຕໍ່ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ອາວິກດໍ ລີເບີແມັນ ໄດ້ປະ

ກາດ ແຜນການສ້າງເຮືອນໃໝ່ 400 ຫລັງ ໃສ່ບ່ອນຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ

​ ຂອງ​ແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍ​ແດັນ ຫຼື West Bank ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວ ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດ

ທີ່ວ່າ ຊາຍໜຸ່ມປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ລັກລອບເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ເຂດຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ຂອງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ແລະໄດ້ແທງ 3 ຄົນ ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ນຶ່ງບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ.

Israeli police closed Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque for several hours on Friday after a number of people barricaded themselves inside.



Police said the closure came after they were attacked with fireworks and stones following Friday's afternoon prayers. Witnesses say the police stormed the building with tear gas and stun grenades.



Authorities reported the arrest of two dozen people who had taken part in the confrontation.



In a statement, a police spokesperson said "The police intend to act with a strong and uncompromising hand against the suspects who were arrested and others involved."



Al-Aqsa is Islam's third-holiest site. It sits on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, which is considered the most holy site in Judaism.



Police closed the mosque Friday and then searched each person as they left. Some of the men in the temple were detained.



Also Friday, Gaza health officials said a Palestinian was shot and killed at the border with Israel. Authorities identified the man as Ghazi Abu Mustafa and said the shooting took place during Friday protests at the border.



The Israeli military has not commented.



And Israel's defense minister Avigdor Lieberman has announced plans to build 400 settlement homes in the West Bank, in response to news Thursday that a Palestinian teen sneaked into an Israeli settlement Thursday and stabbed three people, one fatally.