ອິສຣາແອລ ປະຕິເສດຂໍ້ສະເໜີກ່ຽວກັບໂຕປະກັນຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໂດຍຮ້ອງວ່າ ມັນຄື 'ການຫຼອກລວງ'

ພາຍຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ກັບ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາ​ແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ “ຫຼອກ​ລວງ” ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ສໍາລັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ໂ​ຕ​ປະກັນ​ທີ່ເຈລະຈາໂດຍ​ສະຫະລັດ, ກາ​ຕ້າ ແລະ ອີ​ຈິບ. ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ນັກຂ່າວອາວຸໂສທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໃນມື້ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ​ເປັນ​ເວລາຄົບ 4 ເດືອນ ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ 1,200 ຄົນ​ ​ແລະເຫັນວ່າ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກຳນົດ​ໂດຍ​ສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ເອົາ​ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 240 ຄົນ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ປະກັນ, ​ສ່ວນໂຕປະກັນອີກປະມານ 135 ຄົນແມ່ນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ເທື່ອ. ພິທີໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ບັນດາ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ລວມທັງນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ປາຣີ.

ນັກ​ການ​ທູດຂັ້ນ​ສູງຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ, ປັດຈຸບັນ​ແມ່ນໄປພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຜັກດັນ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ອຍໂ​ຕ​ປະກັນ, ໃນນັ້ນ​ລວມທັງຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ 6 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ຍຸຕິ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຊົ່ວຄາວເພື່ອ​ຈັດ​ສົ່ງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທຳໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດກາຊາຕື່ມອີກ. ​ແຕ່​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາ​ແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ​ເຊິ່ງມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຖອນກຳລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ​ທັງ​ໝົດອອກ​ຈາກ​ຂົງເຂດກາຊາ.

ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີອິສຣາແອລ​ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ​ຮິບ​ຣູ ວ່າ:

"ມື້ນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ບລິງເກັນ ວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກເອົາຊະນະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ​ແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່​ໃຈວ່າ ກາຊາ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ປອດ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ພຽງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້, ປະເທດອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ຫຼື IDF ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ແຍກກັນໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​, ທ່ານ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ​, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາງສິ່ງບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນການຕອບທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ຄິດວ່າ ມັນເປັນການສ້າງພື້ນທີ່ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ບັນລຸຜົນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກແບບບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ຈົນກ່ວາພວກເຮົາຈະໄປເຖິງເປົ້າໝາຍ."

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນເທລ ອາວີບ (Tel Aviv), ກຸ່ມ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ​ຊາວ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍໂ​ຕ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຊຸກຍູ້​ການ​ຕົກລົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຕ​ປະ ກັນ.

ນາງອາດິນາ ໂມເຊ (Adina Moshe), ໂຕປະກັນຊາວອິສຣາແອລທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປ່ອຍໂຕ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຮິບ​ຣູວ່າ:

"ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຂ້ອຍກໍາລັງເພິ່ງພາທ່ານ ທ່ານ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ, ທຸກສິ່ງຢູ່ໃນມືຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານເປັນພຽງຜູ້ດຽວທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຫຼາຍ, ຢ້ານທີ່ສຸດ, ຖ້າທ່ານສືບຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດງານໃນເສັ້ນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອທໍາລາຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີໂຕປະກັນຄົນໃດ ໄດ້ຮັບການປ່ອຍໂຕເລີຍ.”

ໃນ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ຢູ່ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ກາຊາ ​ຍັງຄົງເພີ້ມ​ສູງ​ຫຼາຍ, ​ແລະ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ໃດໆ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ.

ອີງຕາມ​ກະຊວງ​ສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສຢູ່​ໃນຂົງເຂດ​ກາຊາ​, ມີ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວຈໍານວນ 27,478 ຄົນ​ ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ ປະມານ 70 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນ​ແມ່ຍິງ ​ແລະ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ. ປະຊາຊົນ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕນ໌​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 66,800 ຄົນ ລາຍງານວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ທ່ານ ບລິງເກັນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນທະນາ​ກັນທີ່​ເມືອງຣາມາລລາ (Ramallah) ​ໃນເຂດພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າຈໍແດັນ ຫຼື ເວັສແບັງ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທ່ານມະມູດ ອັບບາສ (Mahmoud Abbas). ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ເພີ້ມເຕີມຢູ່​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງພວກໂຕປະກັນ ທີ່ຖືກພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສຈັບໄປ.​

After holding talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected as “delusional” a counterproposal by Hamas to a hostage deal brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.

Wednesday marked four months since the October 7th cross-border attacks by Hamas that killed 1,200 people in Israel and saw the U.S.-designated terrorist group taking some 240 people hostage. About 135 hostages are still unaccounted for. Ceremonies were held in cities around the world, including Paris.

The top U.S. diplomat, Antony Blinken, is in the Middle East to push for the release of the hostages, including six Americans, and an extended pause in the fighting to get more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a proposal by Hamas, which reportedly called for the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, in Hebrew with English voiceover.

“Today, I told Secretary of State Blinken that after defeating Hamas, we will make sure that Gaza be demilitarized for good. The history already proved that there is only one force that can promise such a thing, the state of Israel through the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and our security forces.”

At a separate press conference late Wednesday, Blinken had this to say about the Hamas counteroffer.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

“While there are some clear nonstarters in Hamas' response, we just think it creates space for agreement to be reached, and we will work at that relentlessly until we get there."

In Tel Aviv, a group of freed Israeli hostages appealed to Netanyahu to push for a hostage deal.

Adina Moshe, Released Israeli Hostage, female, Hebrew.

“Again, I am turning to you Mr. Netanyahu, everything is in your hands, you are the one that can and I am very scared, very afraid, that if you continue in this line of bringing down Hamas, there won't be any hostages to free anymore."

In his talks with Israeli officials, Blinken said that the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza is still far too high, and that any military operation against Hamas needs to put the safety of civilians first and foremost.

According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 27,478 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. About 70% of those killed are reported to be women and children. More than 66,800 Palestinians have reportedly been injured.

Blinken also held talks in Ramallah in the West Bank with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken will hold more talks in Israel on Thursday and plans