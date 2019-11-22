ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​ເ​ບັນ​ຈາ​ມິນ ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ປະ​ເທດ

​ຊາດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 13 ປີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ໂດຍອະ​ທິ ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ

ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ ຮັບ​ສິນ​ບົນ ສໍ້​ໂກງ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂາດ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ໃນ​ການ

​ສືບ​ສວນ ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ການພະຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ.”

​ຈຸດສູນ​ກາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ແລະ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​

ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ເພັດພອຍ ​ຢາ​ຊີ​ກາ ແລະຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ອື່ນໆ​ເປັນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ

260,000 ໂດ​ລາ ​ເພື່ອແລກ​ປ່ຽນ ​ກັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ. ນາ

​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ

ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ເພື່ອຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ສອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສື່​ມ​ວນ​ຊົນ ​ເພື່ອ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​

ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ທາງບວກ.

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນ​ຂີດໝາຍ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ນາ

ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເ​ຊີນ​ໜ້າກັບການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ.

ອະ​ທິ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ອາ​ວິ​ຈາຍ ແມນ​ແດລບ​ລິ​ດ (Avichai Mandelblit) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​

ທ່ານ​ເນຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູວ່າ ສໍ້​ໂກງ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື້ອ​ໝັ້ນ ຢູ່ ໃນ​ສາມ

​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ແລະ​ຮັບ​ສິນ​ບົນ​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ.

ຂໍ້ຫາທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມເສຍ​ຫາຍຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ກໍແມ່ນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ທີ່

ວ່າ ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ສິນ​ບົນ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ທີ່ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ

​ປະ​ມານ 500 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ສຳ​ລັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ ເບີ​ເຊັກ (Bezeg)

ຂອງ​ອິ​ສຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ແລະ​ເສດ​ຖີໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ ທ່ານ​ໂຊ​ລ

ອີ​ໂລ​ວິ​ສ​ຈ໌ (Shaul Elovitch) ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຮຸ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃນບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ເບີ​ເຊັກ ໄດ້​

ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ “ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຜົ​ນ​ປະ

​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ ທີ່​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໄດ້.”

ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເນ​ຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ອາ​ຍຸ 70 ປີ ຈະຕ້ອງ​ລ​າ​ອອກ.

​ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​ໂອເຣັນ ກາ​ຊານ-ອາ​ຢານ

(Oren Gazal-Ayal) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພື້ນ​ຖານທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

​ແລ້ວນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ລາ​ອອກ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ມີການ​ອອກ ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ

ສິນ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເວົ້າ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ ເພາະ

​ສະ​ນັ້​ນ​ອີງ​ຕາ​ມເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດກຳ​ຕຳແໜ່ງ​ຢ່າງຖືກ​

ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສານນັ້ນ.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the country for 13 years, was indicted Thursday by the country's top prosecutor on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in an investigation the leader has called an "attempted coup."



The indictment centers on allegations that the prime minister and his wife accepted more than $260,000 worth of jewelry, cigars, champagne and other gifts in exchange for political favors. The prime minister is also accused of interfering with regulatory bodies and lawmakers on behalf of two media companies in exchange for positive news coverage.

The decision marked the first time in the nation's history that a sitting prime minister had faced criminal charges.



Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in three cases, and bribery in one case.



The most damaging charge in the indictments is the accusation that the prime minister took bribes to promote regulations worth approximately $500 million to Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq.



The indictment said Netanyahu and telecom magnate Shaul Elovitch, whose company holds Bezeq, had a relationship "based on a mutual understanding that each of them had significant interests that the other side had the ability to advance."



The charges do not mean that Netanyahu, 70, will resign.



"According to the basic law of the government, a prime minister only has to resign after the final verdict has been given," Israeli legal expert Oren Gazal-Ayal said. "We are talking now only about an indictment, so according to the terms of the law, he can continue to serve legally while being charged and while being tried in court."