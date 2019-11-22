ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາປະເທດ
ຊາດມາເປັນເວລາ 13 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໂດຍອະທິ ໄອຍະການ
ຂອງປະເທດ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ຮັບສິນບົນ ສໍ້ໂກງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂາດຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ໃນການ
ສືບສວນ ທີ່ຜູ້ນຳອິສຣາແອລຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ.”
ຈຸດສູນກາງໃນການຟ້ອງແມ່ນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະພັນລະຍາ
ຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາເພັດພອຍ ຢາຊີກາ ແລະຂອງຂວັນອື່ນໆເປັນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ
260,000 ໂດລາ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນ ກັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ. ນາ
ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນຄະນະຄຸ້ມຄອງກົດລະບຽບ
ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ເພື່ອຕາງໜ້າສອງບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບ
ການລາຍງານຂ່າວໃນທາງບວກ.
ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນຂີດໝາຍເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ນາ
ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການກ່າວຫາກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ.
ອະທິໄອຍະການ ອາວິຈາຍ ແມນແດລບລິດ (Avichai Mandelblit) ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ
ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູວ່າ ສໍ້ໂກງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂາດຄວາມເຊື້ອໝັ້ນ ຢູ່ ໃນສາມ
ກໍລະນີ ແລະຮັບສິນບົນໃນນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ.
ຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ກໍແມ່ນການກ່າວຫາ ທີ່
ວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ຮັບເອົາສິນບົນ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມບັນດາກົດລະບຽບ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ
ປະມານ 500 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບບໍລິສັດໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ເບີເຊັກ (Bezeg)
ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.
ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ແລະເສດຖີໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ທ່ານໂຊລ
ອີໂລວິສຈ໌ (Shaul Elovitch) ທີ່ບໍລິສັດຂອງທ່ານມີຮຸ້ນສ່ວນໃນບໍລິສັດ ເບີເຊັກ ໄດ້
ມີຄວາມສຳພັນ “ອີງຕາມຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຮ່ວມກັນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ່າງກໍມີຜົນປະ
ໂຫຍດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ອີກຝ່າຍນຶ່ງສາມາດຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ກ້າວໜ້າໄດ້.”
ການກ່າວຫານີ້ ບໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ຈະຕ້ອງລາອອກ.
ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານໂອເຣັນ ກາຊານ-ອາຢານ
(Oren Gazal-Ayal) ກ່າວວ່າ “ອີງຕາມພື້ນຖານທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ
ແລ້ວນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີພຽງແຕ່ລາອອກເທົ່ານັ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການອອກ ຄຳຕັດ
ສິນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ເພາະ
ສະນັ້ນອີງຕາມເງື່ອນໄຂທາງກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ ທ່ານສາມາດກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງຖືກ
ຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ແລະຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ໃນສານນັ້ນ.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the country for 13 years, was indicted Thursday by the country's top prosecutor on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in an investigation the leader has called an "attempted coup."
The indictment centers on allegations that the prime minister and his wife accepted more than $260,000 worth of jewelry, cigars, champagne and other gifts in exchange for political favors. The prime minister is also accused of interfering with regulatory bodies and lawmakers on behalf of two media companies in exchange for positive news coverage.
The decision marked the first time in the nation's history that a sitting prime minister had faced criminal charges.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in three cases, and bribery in one case.
The most damaging charge in the indictments is the accusation that the prime minister took bribes to promote regulations worth approximately $500 million to Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq.
The indictment said Netanyahu and telecom magnate Shaul Elovitch, whose company holds Bezeq, had a relationship "based on a mutual understanding that each of them had significant interests that the other side had the ability to advance."
The charges do not mean that Netanyahu, 70, will resign.
"According to the basic law of the government, a prime minister only has to resign after the final verdict has been given," Israeli legal expert Oren Gazal-Ayal said. "We are talking now only about an indictment, so according to the terms of the law, he can continue to serve legally while being charged and while being tried in court."