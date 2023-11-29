ການຢຸດຍິງຊົ່ວຄາວລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນທີຫົກແລ້ວ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນແລະພວກນັກໂທດຕື່ມອີກ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາ ກໍໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຕໍ່​ເວ​ລາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງອອກໄປ.

ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບອິສຣາແອລ, ກາຕາ ແລະອີຈິບ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຕົກລົງການ​ຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

“ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກຕົວປະກັນທັງໝົດປ່ອຍອອກ. ວິທີທີ່ຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນໃຫ້ໂຈະການຢຸດຍິງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້” ທ່ານເຄີບີ ກ່າວ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລໂຈະການບຸກໂຈມຕີເພື່ອກວດລ້າງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາ​ມາສຂອງຕົນ ເປັນເວລາສີ່ມື້ ໂດຍທີ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນ 50 ຄົນທີ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຈັບຕົວໄປໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ກໍຈະປ່ອຍພວກນັກໂທດຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃຫ້ເປັນອິສສະຫຼະ 150 ຄົນ. ການຢຸດຊົ່ວຄາວຍັງອຳນວຍໃຫ້ເພີ້ມການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງເຂດກາຊາທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປອີກສອງວັນທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງການປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນຕື່ມອີກ 10 ຄົນຕໍ່ວັນ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ກໍຈະປ່ອຍພວກນັກໂທດຕື່ມອີກນຳດ້ວຍ.

ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວປະກັນ 12 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ຊຶ່ງ 10 ຄົນເປັນຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ແລະອີກສອງຄົນເປັນຊາວຕ່າງ ປະເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຂຶ້ນລົດນຳສົ່ງໄປຍັງອິສຣາແອລ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອັງ ຄານວານນີ້ ໃນການປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ. ໃນທາງກົງກັບ ອິສຣາແອລ

ກໍໄດ້ປ່ອຍຕົວພວກນັກໂທດຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 30 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງມີ ແມ່ຍິງ 15 ຄົນ ແລະພວກຊາຍໜຸ່ມ 15 ຄົນ ຈາກຄຸກໃນເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳຈໍແດນ ຫຼື West Bank ແລະສູນກັກຂັງໃນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມສະໂມສອນນັກໂທດຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການເຄິ່ງ​ທາງການ.

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ໄດ້ຈັບຕົວປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 240 ຄົນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການບຸກໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຂັ່ນຂ້າປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 1,200 ຄົນ. ໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 15,000 ຄົນ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງກາຊາທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຮາມາສ.

ການຢຸດຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດກາຊາງຽບສະຫງົບເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແລະພາກພື້ນດິນຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ໄລຍະເວລາຫົກອາທິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະຕຸນໂດຍການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ.

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas reached its sixth day Wednesday, with the two sides expected to release more hostages and prisoners while negotiators pushed for extending the deal.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the United States was working with Israel, Qatar and Egypt to try to secure another extension.

"We want to see all the hostages out. The way to do that is these pauses," Kirby said.

The original deal called for four days of Israel pausing its campaign to eradicate the Hamas militant group, with Hamas releasing 50 hostages it seized during an attack on Israel last month and Israel setting free 150 Palestinian prisoners. The pause also allowed for increased humanitarian aid to reach the battered Gaza Strip.

A two-day extension was added under the terms of Hamas releasing 10 more hostages per day and Israel freeing additional prisoners.

The Israeli military said 12 hostages who were held in Gaza — 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals — were driven to Israel late Tuesday in the latest round of releases. In turn, Israel freed 30 Palestinian prisoners — 15 women and 15 young men from a West Bank prison and a Jerusalem detention center, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a semi-official organization.



Hamas militants seized about 240 people during their rampage into southern Israel on October 7 in which they killed about 1,200 people. In its counteroffensive, Israel has killed more than 15,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.



The truce has brought Gaza its first quiet after six weeks of intensive Israeli aerial bombardment and a ground offensive prompted by the Hamas attack.