ເຮືອບິນລົບ ອິສຣາແອລ ໂຈມຕີ ເຂດກາຊາ

​ພວກ​ເຮືອບິນ​ລົບ​ກອງທັບ​ອິ​ສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ໄດ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາ​ມັສ ຢູ່​ແຫລມ ກາຊາ​

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ກອງທັບ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາ​ມຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​

ຍິງລູກ​ສອນໄຟ​ ໃສ່​ພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ພວກ​ເຮືອບິນ​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີຄ້າຍ

ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມັສທີ່​ປະກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ອາຄານ​ທະຫານສອງ​ຫລັງ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ແຫລ​ມກາ

ຊາ.”

ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍ​ທັນທີ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງຝ່າຍ.

ກຸ່່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງອິສລາມ​ຮາ​ມັສ ​ປົກຄອງ​ແຫລມ​ກາຊາ.

ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ໄດ້​ຖື​ວ່າ​ກຸ່ມຮາ​ມັສ ​ເປັຍ​ຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ ​ໃນຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງໃດ​ໆ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ

​ກາຊາ.



Israeli army fighter jets hit a Hamas compound in the Gaza strip early Saturday.



The army said on Twitter that "in response to the rocket fired at southern Israel . . .fighter jets struck a Hamas compound composed of two military structures in the southern Gaza Strip."



There were no immediate reports of fatalities on either side.



The Islamic militant group Hamas rules the Gaza Strip



Israel holds Hamas responsible for any violence from Gaza.

