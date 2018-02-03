ເຮືອບິນລົບ ອິສຣາແອລ ໂຈມຕີ ເຂດກາຊາ

ພວກເຮືອບິນລົບກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ຢູ່ແຫລມ ກາຊາ
ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ກອງທັບກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຂຽນລົງທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການ
ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ໃສ່ພາກໃຕ້ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ພວກເຮືອບິນລົບໄດ້ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍ
ກຸ່ມຮາມັສທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍທີ່ຢູ່ອາຄານທະຫານສອງຫລັງ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງແຫລມກາ
ຊາ.”
ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານໂດຍທັນທີກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍ.
ກຸ່່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມຮາມັສ ປົກຄອງແຫລມກາຊາ.
ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຖືວ່າກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ເປັຍຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃດໆຈາກເຂດ
ກາຊາ.
Israeli army fighter jets hit a Hamas compound in the Gaza strip early Saturday.
The army said on Twitter that "in response to the rocket fired at southern Israel . . .fighter jets struck a Hamas compound composed of two military structures in the southern Gaza Strip."
There were no immediate reports of fatalities on either side.
The Islamic militant group Hamas rules the Gaza Strip
Israel holds Hamas responsible for any violence from Gaza.
