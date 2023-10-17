ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຮາມາສ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ປະຈຳ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ອາວຸດ ຕ່າງໆຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍກຸ່ມພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ພຽງຢາງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃດໆທີ່ໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມາທາງອອນໄລນ໌ວ່າບໍ່ມີພື້ນຖານເລີຍ.

ທ່ານອາກີວາ ທອຣ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2020 ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາເກົາຫຼີ ຜ່ານ ທາງໂທລະສັບຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ວ່າກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຮາມາສ ກຳລັງນຳໃຊ້ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

“ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ຂະນະທີ່ມັນເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການໂຈມທັງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ ພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ” ທ່ານທອຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ແລະກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ມັນອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກອາວຸດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ໄປຢູ່ໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະທຳລາຍອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ພາບຕ່າງໆ ຂອງອາວຸດປືນຍິງລູກຈະຫຼວດຫມາກປີ F-7 ຫຼື RPG ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກ່າວໂດຖືກ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂດຍ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້ປາກົດອອກມາໃນສື່ ສັງຄົມ X ທີ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ທວີດເຕີ ນັ້ນ. ຜູ້ທີ່ປະກາດຕົນເອງວ່າ ເປັນນັກ ຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານອາວຸດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ຊື່ວ່າ War Noir ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຮູບຂອງລູກຈະຫລວດ ແລະ ປືນກົນທັງຫຼາຍລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງ ກັນຊາດຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື IDF ທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ຢຶດອາວຸດຕ່າງໆທີ່ ຜະລິດໂດຍເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະເປັນຂອງກອງພົນທະຫານ ອາລ-ກາສຊາມ ໃກ້ກັບກາຊາ.

Israel’s ambassador to South Korea believes North Korean weapons are being used by Palestinian militant group Hamas to attack Israel, even as Pyongyang has denied the accusations that have surfaced online as groundless.

Akiva Tor, the Israeli ambassador serving in South Korea since 2020, told VOA’s Korean Service on the phone from Seoul on Saturday that Hamas militants are using weapons manufactured by North Korea.

“In Gaza, as it is the one which attacks us, they use North Korean weapons,” said Tor. “It could be that these North Korean weapons have been in Iran for quite a long time.”

“We will destroy these weapons in Gaza,” he added.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, photos of F-7 rocket-propelled grenades with a claim they were made by North Korea have been surfacing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A self-proclaimed weapons researcher, who uses the name War Noir, posted photos of rockets and machine guns with the caption that Israel Defense Forces allegedly captured the North Korean-made weapons belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades near Gaza.