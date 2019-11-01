ປະທານາທິບໍດີອີຣັກ, ທ່ານ ບາແຮມ ຊາເລ (Barham Saleh) ໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະຈັດໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງກ່ອນກຳນົດ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດທີ່ພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຜູ້ສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ເປັນທີ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາໄດ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມາກຳຕຳແໜ່ງແທນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາແດລ ອັບແດລ ມາດີ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານຊາເລ ທີ່ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເດີນຂະບວນທີ່ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນແຕ່ລະວັນທີ່ກັບກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈພໍປານໃດເລີຍ. ຫລາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫລາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຢູ່ໃນຄື້ນກະແສ ການເດີນຂະບວນສອງຄັ້ງ ຕ່າງກັນຢູ່ໃນ ເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມານີ້.
ທ່ານຊາເລໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບວ່າ "ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຕັມໃຈຂອງທ່ານອອກມາວ່າ ຈະຍື່ນໃບລາອອກໂດຍການຂໍໃຫ້ບັນດາພັກການເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນຳກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຈະມາຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງແທນທ່ານທີ່ເປັນໜ້າຍອມຮັບເອົາໄດ້.”
ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ ສາມາດຖືກເລືອກເອົາໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ທີ່ທ່ານບອກວ່າ ແນໃສ່ຫລີກລ້ຽງ “ບ່ອນເປົ່າຫວ່າງທາງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ” ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ທ່ານຊາເລ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຊອບທຳຂອງການປົກຄອງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມາໂດຍຜ່ານແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ."
ແຕ່ພວກປະທ້ວງບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ ຕໍ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທັງໝົດຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ້ອງພາກັນອອກໄປ.
"ທ່ານຊາເລຄວນຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນອີຣັກຈະບໍ່ເປັນລູກແຫລ້ງອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ. ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ມາເຖິງຂັ້ນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງມີຜົນດີແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພັກຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ພາກັນກະທຳແບບຂີ້ຮ້າຍ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວ,” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງ. ສ່ວນຄົນອື່ນໆ ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນໂບກທຸງຊາດ ແລະຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ລັດຖະບານວ່າເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ທ່ານຊາເລເວົ້າວ່າ "ບັນດາພັກທີ່ຢູ່ນອກກົດໝາຍ" ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການຕາຍ ແລະບາດເຈັບ ແລະອາວຸດທຸກອັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮວບຮວມເອົາເຂົ້າມາໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດ.
ພວກນັກສຶກສາ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຮ່ອງຮອຍໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງປະຈຳວັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຢູ່ເຕັມຕາມຈະຕຸລັດຕ່າງໆ ໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫລວງແບັກແດກ ແລະຕົວເມືອງອື່ນໆນັ້ນ ຫລຸດຜ່ອນລົງເລີຍ.
ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງມີຄວາມໂກດເຄືອງຕໍ່ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ທີ່ມີການກ່າວຫາຢູ່, ສະພາບເສດຖະກິດຝືດເຄືອງ, ແລະການບໍລິການທີ່ບໍ່ດີຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າອີຣັກ ຈະເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຈາກນ້ຳມັນ ກໍຕາມ.
Iraqi President Barham Saleh is promising to hold early elections as soon as an acceptable candidate to replace Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi can be found.
But Saleh's words Thursday seem to do little to reassure protesters, whose daily anti-government demonstrations have turned violent. More than 250 people have died, and thousands were wounded in two separate waves of marches in October.
"The prime minister expressed his willingness to submit his resignation, asking the political parties to reach an agreement on an acceptable alternative," Saleh said in a televised address.
He said a new prime minister can only be chosen under a new election law that he says is meant to avoid a "constitutional vacuum." Saleh said "the legitimacy of rule doesn't come only through the people."
But some protesters say their anger is about more than just the prime minister, saying the entire government must go.
"Saleh is supposed to know that the Iraqi people won't be stooges again. The people have reached a stage knowing what benefits them. The parties have carried out heinous acts which are obvious to the people," one protester said. Others waved flags and blamed the government for the violence.
Saleh said "outlaw parties" are responsible for the dead and wounded, and said all weapons must be confined to state control.
Students and others are showing no signs of easing their daily demonstrations that have filled the squares of central Baghdad and other cities.
The marchers are angry at alleged corruption, a slow economy and poor government services, despite Iraq's oil wealth.