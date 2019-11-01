ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີອີ​ຣັກ, ທ່ານ ບາ​ແຮມ ຊາ​ເລ (Barham Saleh) ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກ່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນໃດ​ທີ່​ພົບເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໄດ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມາ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ແທນນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອາ​ແດ​ລ ອັບ​ແດ​ລ ມາ​ດີ.



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານຊາ​ເລ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນທີ່ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນທີ່​ກັບ​ກາຍມາ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ​ຮູ້​ສຶກດີ​ໃຈພໍ​ປານ​ໃດເລີຍ. ຫລາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄື້ນ​ກະ​ແສ ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນສອງ​ຄັ້ງ ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ທ່ານຊາ​ເລໄດ້​ກ່າວຜ່ານ​ທາງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ວ່າ "ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມເຕັມ​ໃຈຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຍື່ນ​ໃບ​ລາ​ອອກໂດຍ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນຳ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ຈະ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ແທນທ່ານ​ທີ່​ເປັນໜ້າ​ຍອມ​ຮັບເອົາ​ໄດ້.”



ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານບອກວ່າ ແນ​ໃສ່​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ “ບ່ອນ​ເປົ່າ​ຫວ່າງທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ”​ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຊາ​ເລ ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ "ຄວາມ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຊອບ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ."



ແຕ່ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງບາ​ງ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ ຕໍ່ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຄະ​ນະລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຕ້ອງ​ພາ​ກັນອອກ​ໄປ.



"ທ່ານຊາ​ເລຄວນ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ລູກ​ແຫລ້ງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ວ່າແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງມີ​ຜົນ​ດີ​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ພັກ​ຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ກະ​ທຳແບບຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງແລ້ວ,” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ສ່ວນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ກໍໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ໂບກ​ທຸງ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ເລ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ນອກກົດ​ໝາຍ" ເປັນຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕາຍ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະອາ​ວຸດ​ທຸກ​ອັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮວ​ບ​ຮວມ​ເອົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເຕັມ​ຕາມຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ແບັກ​ແດກ ແລະ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ນັ້ນ ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ລົງ​ເລີຍ.



ພວກເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງມີ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ເຄືອງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຢູ່, ສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຝືດ​ເຄືອງ, ແລະ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ດີ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ອີ​ຣັກ ​ຈະ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຈາກນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ ກໍ​ຕາມ.



