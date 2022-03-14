ອີຣັກ ປະນາມອີຣ່ານ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວງ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ​ດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟ ໃສ່ເມືອງເອີບິລ

ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃສ່ເມືອງເອີບິລ (Irbil) ໃນພາກ ເໜືອຂອງອີ​ຣັກ

ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍບ້ານເຮືອນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລື​ບາດເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕິ

ໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ​ທາງການເມືອງໃນທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດອີຣັກ.

ກຳ​ລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອິສລາມ (IRGC) ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ​ໃນການໂຈມຕີຕອນເດິກ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ 12 ລູກ ໃສ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ມີການກ່າວຫາ​ວ່າເປັນ “ສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດຂອງການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ” ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຢູ່ທີ່​ຫົວເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວເຄີດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການ.

ມຸກຕາດາ ອາລ-ຊາ​ເດີ (Muqtada al-Sadr) ນັກສອນສາດສະໜາ ທີີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ ​ຊຶ່ງພັກການ

ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ລາວໄດ້ຊະນະບ່ອນນັ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາອີຣັກຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ “ສົ່ງໜັງສືປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລະແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອີຣ່ານ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກໃນອະນາຄົດ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ປະຕິກິລິຍາທີ່​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ສອນ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ອາ​ລ-​ຊາ​ເດີ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮ້າຍໄປກວ່າການ​ກ່າວປະນາມນັ້ນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຄວາມນິຍົມ​ຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຫຼຸດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ອຸ​ດົມຮັ່ງມີ​ດ້ວຍນໍ້າມັນ ບ່ອນທີ່ອີ​ຣ່ານໃຫ້ການໜູນຫຼັງບັນດາພັກການເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ໄຊໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ທ່ານມາກມູດ ອົດມານ (Mahmoud Othman) ນັກການເມືອງອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຊາວເຄີດທີ່ເຄີຍຮັບໃຊ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງສະພາອີຣັກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໃສ່ກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ

ທາງການເມືອງລະຫວ່າງຊາ​ເດີ້ ​ກັບ ພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊາວເຄີດ (KDP) ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງເອີບິລ ແລະພວກນັກການ ເມືອງນິ​ກາຍຊູນນີ ໃຫ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານ. ການຕົກລົງ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮວມ​ເອົາບັນດາພັນ

ທະມິດ​ນິ​ກາຍຊີໄອ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມອີຣ່ານ ເຊັ່ນ​ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຟາຕາ (Fatah.)

"ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ຕົນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອົດມານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໂດຍທາງໂທລະສັບ.

Iran’s ballistic missile strike on the northern city of Irbil, which damaged some residential structures but caused no casualties, has been criticized by leaders from across Iraq’s political spectrum.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed credit for the late-night strike in which 12 ballistic missiles were fired against an alleged Israeli “strategic center of conspiracy” in the Kurdish city, according to a statement.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the influential Shiite cleric whose political party won majority seats in Iraq’s most recent parliamentary elections, issued a statement calling on the government to “submit a protest note to the United Nations and the Iranian ambassador asking for guarantees that [such an attack] will not be repeated in the future.”

Analysts say Sadr’s relatively strong reaction, which went beyond a mere condemnation, indicates Iran’s waning popularity in the oil-rich country, where Iran-backed political parties have lost ground in the recent parliamentary elections.

Mahmoud Othman, a veteran Kurdish politician who served as a member of the Iraqi parliament, tied the Iranian attack to a political deal between Sadr, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which rules Irbil, and Sunni politicians to form a government. The agreement excludes Iran-allied Shiite parties, namely the Fatah Alliance.

“Iran has stated it publicly that it’s behind the attack,” Othman told VOA by phone.