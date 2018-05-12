ຊາວອີຣັກ ພາກັນ ໄປປ່ອນບັດ ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຫຼັງຈາກ ລັດອິສລາມ ເສຍໄຊ

ຊາວອີຣັກ ກຳລັງພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

ຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດຊາວອີຣັກກຳລັງເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ສະໝັກ 7,000 ຄົນເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະ

ພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ມີບ່ອນນັ່ງທັງໝົດ 329 ບ່ອນ.

ມີການຈັດ ໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຮວມທັງ ຢູ່ຕາມສູນອົບພະຍົບແຫ່ງ

ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ 3 ລ້ານກວ່າຄົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼົບໜີຈາກເຮືອນຊານບ້ານ ຊ່ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍ້ອນການສູ້ລົບກັບກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມແລະການສູ້ລົບອື່ນໆ.

ຫຼັງຈາກການປະກາດ ຜົນການປ່ອນບັດ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແລ້ວ ມັນອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາ

ອີກຫຼາຍໆເດືອນ ເພື່ອຕົກລົງກັນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະມີການຕັ້ງ ລັດຖະບານຊຸດໃໝ່.

​Iraqi voters are going to the polls Saturday for the first national election since Islamic State militants were driven out of the country last year.



Voters are choosing from 7,000 candidates to elect a 329-seat national parliament.



Polling stations have been set up across the country, including in the camps where more than 3 million people displaced by the IS battle and other wars live.



After the announcement of the results of Saturday's vote, it could take months of dealmaking before a new government emerges.

