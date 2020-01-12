ກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອີຣ່ານ ຍອມຮັບວ່າໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຜິດພາດໃນການຍິງເຮືອບິນຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຕົກເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້.
ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ ການບິນ ແລະ ອະວະກາດ ຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ອາເມຍ ອາລີ ຮາຈີຊາເດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ, “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຮັບຜິດຊອບໝົດທຸກຢ່າງ ແລະ ຈະເຊື່ອຟັງກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕັດສິນແນວໃດທີ່ຈະອອກມາ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ທ່ານເອງເປັນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ” ເມື່ອຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຊະຕາກຳຂອງເຮືອບິນລຳນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ຮາຈີຊາເດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຄືນນັ້ນພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເຮັດສົງຄາມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນພານິລຳນັ້ນຍົກເລີກຖຽວບິນ ແຕ່ການຂໍດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກອະນຸມັດ.
ການຍອມຮັບຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຍກາເບີ ແລະ ຊາຣິຟ, ບ່ອນທີ່ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເຄິ່ງທາງການ ຟາສ (Fars), ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືກັບກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອີຣ່ານ.
ໃນພິທີສູດມົນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ຝູງຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຊາຣິຟ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ຮ້ອງຄຳວ່າ “ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ທ່ານ ຄາເມນີ,” ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິຕັນ ໂພສ.
ວິດີໂອບາງຕອນທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຮ້ອງຄຳວ່າ “ພວກຂີ້ຕົວະຈົ່ງຕາຍ” ແລະ “ພວກຜະເດັດການຈົ່ງຕາຍ”, ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມ ນິວຢອກ ໄທມສ໌.
ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກ ເປີເຊຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ການປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປຂົງເຂດອືື່ນໆຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ, ລວມທັງເມືອງ ອິສຟາຮານ ເຊິ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສາມຂອງປະເທດ. ການປະທ້ວງຕ່າງໆກໍໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ແລະ BBC ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ຫຼັງຈາກຂ່າວຂອງການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ່ມປາກົດອອກມາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ກໍໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ, “ສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນຊັດແຈ້ງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເບື່ອໜ່າຍກັບຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະ, ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ, ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່ເໝາະສົມຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງນັ້ນ ແລະ ຄວາມອຳມະຫິດຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອີຣ່ານ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ສໍ້ໂກງຂອງທ່ານ ຄາເມນີ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຢືນຄຽງຄູ່ກັບປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບອະນາຄົດທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້.”
ທູດພິເສດ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ບຣາຍອັນ ຮຸຄ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມັນມີການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານລະບອບການປົກຄອງ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະຢືນຄຽງຄູ່ກັບປະຊາຊົນ ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ກ້າຫານນັ້ນ 100 ເປີເຊັນ. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳທີ່ໜ້າອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າຂອງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດ ອີຣ່ານ ແລະ ໄດ້ພາກັນຈີກ ແລະ ດຶງລົງປ້າຍຮູບຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງ ອາລ ກຸດ ທ່ານ ກາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ ທີ່ຖືກຕິດໂດຍລະບອບການປົກຄອງນັ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ແມ່ນຄາດຕະກອນ ແລະ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບທ່ານ ຄາເມນີ. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງແມ່ນໄດ້ເວົ້າຖືກ.”
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian jetliner earlier this week.
IRGC aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on state television Saturday, "I take full responsibility and I will obey whatever decision is taken." He said he "wished" he "were dead" when he learned about the fate of the aircraft.
"That night we had the readiness for all-out war," Hajizadeh said. He added that the Revolutionary Guard asked that commercial fights be canceled but that the request was not granted.
Iran's admission Saturday reportedly sparked anti-government protests in Tehran. Demonstrators gathered at Amirkabir and Sharif universities, where some called for the resignation of their country's leaders, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, which is affiliated with IRGC.
At a vigil Saturday, crowds gathered at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran chanted "down, down, Khamenei," according to The Washington Post.
Some videos shared on social media showed protesters shouting "Death to liars!" and "Death to the dictator!" according to The New York Times.
VOA's Persian news service reported protests also spread to other areas of Iran, including the country's third-largest city of Isfahan. Protests were also reported by Reuters and the BBC.
After news of the protests began to surface, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime's lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future." (Pompeo was using Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Twitter handle in the tweet.)
[[ https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1216064377444618240 ]]
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told VOA News Saturday, "There are once again massive protests in Iran against the regime and we stand with the brave Iranian people 100%. Protesters are chanting about the shameful actions of the IRGC and are ripping down posters of (Quds Force commander Qassem) Soleimani put up by the regime. They are saying Soleimani was a murderer and so is Khameini. The protesters are right!"