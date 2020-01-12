ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຕົກ​ເ​ມື່ອ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ ການ​ບິນ ແລະ ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຂອງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ອາ​ເມຍ ອາ​ລີ ຮາ​ຈີ​ຊາ​ເດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ, “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ແລະ ຈະ​ເຊື່ອ​ຟັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເອງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ” ເມື່ອ​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຮາ​ຈີ​ຊາ​ເດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຄືນ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ພາ​ນິ​ລຳ​ນັ້ນ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຖຽວ​ບິນ ແຕ່​ການ​ຂໍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ.

ການຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ. ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ອາ​ເມຍ​ກາ​ເບີ ແລະ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເຄິ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ ຟາ​ສ (Fars), ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມມື​ກັບ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ໃນ​ພິ​ທີສູດ​ມົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ຝູງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ຮ້ອງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “ລົງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ, ລົງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ, ທ່ານ ຄາ​ເມ​ນີ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ວໍ​ຊິ​ຕັນ ໂພ​ສ.

ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ບາງ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຮ້ອ​ງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ​ຈົ່ງ​ຕາຍ” ແລະ “ພວກ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ຈົ່ງ​ຕາຍ”, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ນິວຢອກ ໄທ​ມ​ສ໌.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນກ ເປີ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອືື່ນໆ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ເມືອງ ອິ​ສ​ຟາ​ຮານ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ຣອຍ​ເຕີ ແລະ BBC ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ປາ​ກົດ​ອອກ​ມາ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີວ່າ, “ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແມ່ນ​ຊັດ​ແຈ້ງ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບື່ອ​ໜ່າຍ​ກັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ​, ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ, ​ແລະ ຄວາມບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ອຳ​ມະ​ຫິດ​ຂອງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ຂອງທ່ານ ຄາ​ເມ​ນີ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສົມ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່ານີ້.”

ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ຮຸ​ຄ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົ​ກ​ຄອງ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ນັ້ນ 100 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ອັບ​ອາຍ​ຂາຍ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຈີກ ແລະ ດຶງລົງປ້າຍ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ອາ​ລ ກຸດ ທ່ານ ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ໂດຍ​ລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ນັ້ນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກອນ ແລະ ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ຄາ​ເມ​ນີ. ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຖືກ.”

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian jetliner earlier this week.



IRGC aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on state television Saturday, "I take full responsibility and I will obey whatever decision is taken." He said he "wished" he "were dead" when he learned about the fate of the aircraft.



"That night we had the readiness for all-out war," Hajizadeh said. He added that the Revolutionary Guard asked that commercial fights be canceled but that the request was not granted.



Iran's admission Saturday reportedly sparked anti-government protests in Tehran. Demonstrators gathered at Amirkabir and Sharif universities, where some called for the resignation of their country's leaders, according to the semi-official Fars news agency, which is affiliated with IRGC.



At a vigil Saturday, crowds gathered at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran chanted "down, down, Khamenei," according to The Washington Post.



Some videos shared on social media showed protesters shouting "Death to liars!" and "Death to the dictator!" according to The New York Times.



VOA's Persian news service reported protests also spread to other areas of Iran, including the country's third-largest city of Isfahan. Protests were also reported by Reuters and the BBC.



After news of the protests began to surface, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime's lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future." (Pompeo was using Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Twitter handle in the tweet.)

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told VOA News Saturday, "There are once again massive protests in Iran against the regime and we stand with the brave Iranian people 100%. Protesters are chanting about the shameful actions of the IRGC and are ripping down posters of (Quds Force commander Qassem) Soleimani put up by the regime. They are saying Soleimani was a murderer and so is Khameini. The protesters are right!"