ອະດີດທະຫານມາຣີນ ສຫລ ທີ່ຖືກອີຣ່ານປ່ອຍຕົວ ກໍາລັງເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານ

ອະດີດນັກລົບເກົ່າຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວເວົ້າວ່າ ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກໍາຂອງລາວກໍມີພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ຕົກຫລຸມຮັກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ອອກຈາກອີຣ່ານແລ້ວ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ເປັນເວລາສອງປີ. ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ໄວທ໌ (Michael White) ໄດ້ຮັບອິດສະຫລະພາບ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຕົກລົງກັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ນັກການແພດອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອີຣ່ານຄົນນຶ່ງ ຕິດ ຄຸກຂອງອາເມຣິກາອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ໄວທ໌ (Michael White) ໄດ້ບິນ ອອກຈາກນະຄອນເຕຫະຣ່ານໄປຫາເມືອງຊູຣິກ (Zurich) ບ່ອນທີ່ມີນັກການ ທູດອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງໄປພົບທ່ານຢູ່ຫັ້ນ. ແມ່ຂອງທ່ານໄວທ໌ເວົ້າວ່າ "ຄວາມຝັນຮ້າຍໄດ້ໝົດໄປແລ້ວ" ດຽວນີ້ລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວໄດ້ອອກຈາກກໍາມືຂອງອີຣ່ານແລ້ວ.

ສ່ວນຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແອັດແລນຕາ, ລັດຈໍເຈຍນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີ ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນກ່ຽວກັບນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານໂຣກຜິວໜັງໃນ ລັດຟລໍຣິດາຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າລະເມີດລະບຽບການລົງໂທດ ຂອງສະ ຫະລັດຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ແລະກົດໝາຍດ້ານທະນາຄານນັ້ນ.

A U.S. Navy veteran whose family says his only crime was falling in love has left Iran after nearly two years of detention. Michael White won his freedom as part of a deal that spared an American-Iranian physician any more time behind American bars. Michael White flew from Tehran to Zurich, where he was met by an American diplomat. White's mother says "the nightmare is over" now that her son is out of Iranian hands. In Atlanta, a federal judge approved a sentencing agreement for a Florida dermatologist who had been charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Iran as well as banking law.