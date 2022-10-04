ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີການປາບປາມຂອງອີຣ່ານຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງກ່ຽວກັບການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງ ໂດຍຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເອົາຜ້າປົກຜົມຂອງລາວໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມ.
“ພວກເຮົາຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ແລະບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃນການປະທ້ວງແບບສັນຕິ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຈັບກຸມຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປເປີໂຕຣິໂກ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນດິນແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຖືກພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫລົ່ມ ໂດຍພາຍຸຟິໂອນາ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.
ທ່ານນາງຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃນອີຣ່ານ “ມີສິດໃນການສະແດງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນ” ຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມິນີ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ. ທ່ານນາງຊັງ-ປີແອຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມພວກປະທ້ວງເປັນເຫດການທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ພາກັນໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ “ແລະຊອກຫາກຽດສັກສີ ແລະໂອກາດຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ.”
ຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດອີຣ່ານ ອາຢາໂຕລາ ອາລີ ຄາເມນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການແຜ່ລາມໃນການປະທ້ວງ ຫລັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງນາງອາມີນີ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການປະພຶດທີ່ “ທຳມະດາຂອງຊາວອີຣ່ານ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ໃນການວາງແຜນປະທ້ວງ.
ການປະທ້ວງ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານີ້ຢູ່ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ອາທິດທີສາມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກປາບປາມທັບມ້າງຈາກຕຳຫລວດ ແລະກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ. ໂຕເລກຈາກຖະແຫລງການຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເກັບກຳຈາກອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ບອກເຖິງຈຳນວນການຕາຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ 1,500 ຄົນຖືກຈັບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 130 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລ້ວ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຫລາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ.
ອາຢາໂຕລາຄາເມນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕາຍຂອງນາງອາມີນີ ຢູ່ໃນເຕຫະຣ່ານ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບເຄັ່ງຄັດຂອງການນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງ ແລະນາງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ຫລັງຈາກຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບໝົດສະຕິ.
ລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ນາງເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຣກຫົວໃຈ. ຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ເລື້ອງນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ນາງອາມີນີ ບໍ່ມີປະວັດບັນຫາຫົວໃຈ ແຕ່ນາງໄດ້ຖືກທຸບຕີແທນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັບເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ.
The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
"We're alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities' responding to university students' peaceful protests with violence and mass arrests," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to Puerto Rico, a U.S. island territory hit by Hurricane Fiona last month.
Jean-Pierre said university students in Iran are "rightly enraged" by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Jean-Pierre said the arrests of the demonstrators are the type of events that prompt young people in Iran to leave the country "and seek dignity and opportunity elsewhere."
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the widespread protests following Amini’s death are not the actions of “ordinary Iranians” as he accused the United States and Israel of planning the demonstrations.
The protests, now in their third week, have been met with a crackdown by police and security forces. A tally of government statements compiled by The Associated Press gave a death toll of at least 14 people with 1,500 arrests, while rights groups say at least 130 are dead with thousands arrested.
Khamenei said the death of Amini was a “sad incident” and that he was heartbroken.
Iran’s morality police arrested Amini in Tehran for allegedly not following the country’s strict dress code and she died in a hospital three days later after falling into a coma.
The government said she died of a heart attack. Her family rejected that account, saying Amini had no history of heart problems and that she was instead beaten. They called for accountability.