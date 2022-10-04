ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານຕໍ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຍິງ​ສາວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ ໂດຍຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສິນ​ທຳແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເອົາ​ຜ້າ​ປົກ​ຜົມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃຫ້ເໝາະ​ສົມ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ທີ່ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແບບ​ສັນ​ຕິ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຢ່າງ​ຫ​ລວງ​ຫລາຍ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊັງ​-ປີ​ແອ​ຣ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່ຖືກ​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ ໂດຍພາຍຸ​ຟິ​ໂອ​ນາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊັງ​-ປີ​ແອ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ໃນອີ​ຣ່ານ “ມີ​ສິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວ​າມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ” ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ມາ​ຊາ ອາ​ມິ​ນີ ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ. ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊັງ-ປີ​ແອ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງເປັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ “ແລະ​ຊອ​ກ​ຫາກຽດ​ສັກ​ສີ ແລະ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ.”

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ອາ​ຢາ​ໂຕ​ລາ ອາ​ລີ ຄາເມ​ນີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກ​ານແຜ່​ລາມ​ໃນ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເສ​ຍຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງນາງ​ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ທີ່ ​“ທຳ​ມະ​ດາຂອງ​ຊາວອີ​ຣ່ານ” ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ ໃນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜ​ນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້​ຢູ່ ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ສາມ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັ​ກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ. ​ໂຕ​ເລກຈາກຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ​ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ຈຳ​ນວນການ​ຕາຍຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ 1,500 ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົ​ກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 130 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ແລ້ວ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

​ອາ​ຢາ​ໂຕ​ລາ​ຄາ​ເມນີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽ​ບເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ນຸ່ງ​ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ສາມ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ມາ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ໝົດ​ສະ​ຕິ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໂ​ຣກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ. ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ວັດ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ ​ແຕ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຸ​ບ​ຕີ​ແທນ​. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ.

The White House on Monday assailed Iran’s crackdown on protests over the death of a young woman held in captivity by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.

"We're alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities' responding to university students' peaceful protests with violence and mass arrests," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to Puerto Rico, a U.S. island territory hit by Hurricane Fiona last month.

Jean-Pierre said university students in Iran are "rightly enraged" by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Jean-Pierre said the arrests of the demonstrators are the type of events that prompt young people in Iran to leave the country "and seek dignity and opportunity elsewhere."

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the widespread protests following Amini’s death are not the actions of “ordinary Iranians” as he accused the United States and Israel of planning the demonstrations.

The protests, now in their third week, have been met with a crackdown by police and security forces. A tally of government statements compiled by The Associated Press gave a death toll of at least 14 people with 1,500 arrests, while rights groups say at least 130 are dead with thousands arrested.

Khamenei said the death of Amini was a “sad incident” and that he was heartbroken.

Iran’s morality police arrested Amini in Tehran for allegedly not following the country’s strict dress code and she died in a hospital three days later after falling into a coma.

The government said she died of a heart attack. Her family rejected that account, saying Amini had no history of heart problems and that she was instead beaten. They called for accountability.