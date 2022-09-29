ຕຳຫລວດປາບຈາລະຈົນອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງນະຄອນເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮວ່າ “ຄວາມຕາຍຈົ່ງເປັນຂອງຜູ້ຜະເດັດການ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປະທ້ວງ ທົ່ວປະເທດຍັງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ ໄປ ກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງຍິງສາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຜ້າປົກຫົວຂອງນາງໃສ່ໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມ.
“ພວກເຮົາຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະຕາຍ ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາອີຣ່ານຄືນມາ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານເອັກບາຕານ ຢູ່ນະຄອນເຕຫະຣ່ານ ອີງຕາມວີດີໂອໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃຫ້ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ.
ການປະທ້ວງຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕາຍຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວເຄີດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນວັນທີ 13 ກັນຍາ ແລະໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີອາການບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກໂຕ. ການປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນອີຣ່ານ ນັບແຕ່ຄ່າແກັສໄດ້ຂຶ້ນລາຄາສູງສຸດ ໃນປີ 2019.
ຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງໄດ້ຍື່ນຟ້ອງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັບນາງ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການສືບສວນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ວ່າການອອກປະຕິບັດງານເຮັດຢ່າງໃດ ນາງໄດ້ຖືກດູແລຢ່າງໃດແລະເຮັດຢ່າງໃດ ແລະເປັນຫຍັງ ນາງຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍ.
ຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງອາມີນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳຕ້ອງມີເວລາໃຫ້ ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີສິດເຂົ້າຫາບັນທຶກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຖາວອນ” ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄະດີນີ້ “ຈະຖືກດູແລດ້ວຍຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ.”
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການກ່າວວ່າ 41 ຄົນ ຮວມທັງບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຕຳຫລວດ ແລະຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດອີຣ່ານໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າມີຈຳນວນສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 80 ໂຕເມືອງ ແລະບັນດາເມືອງນ້ອຍໆຢູ່ທົ່ວອີຣ່ານ. ຕຳຫລວດຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ໃຊ້ແກັສນໍ້າຕາ ໄມ້ຄ້ອນ ແລະໃນກໍລະນີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ລູກປືນແທ້ ຍິງຂັບໄລ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດລັດຖະບານອິສລາມ ທີ່ກຳອຳນາດມາໄດ້ກວ່າສີ່ທົດສະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຈາບາຮາ ຮູບພາບວີດີໂອໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຕຳຫລວດຈາະລາຈົນຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໂຮ “ຄວາມຕາຍຈົ່ງເປັນຂອງຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດ ອາຢາໂຕລລາ ອາລີ ຄາເມນີ.”
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຍິງສູກສອນໄຟ ແລະເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຊາວເຄີດ ທາງພາກເໜືອອີຣັກໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງອົງການຂ່າວທາງການອີຣ່ານ ອົງການຂ່າວ IRNA ໄດ້ລາຍງານ.
Iranian riot police in Tehran’s main squares on Wednesday confronted people chanting “death to the dictator” as nationwide protests continued over the death of a young woman held in captivity by morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
"We will fight, we will die, we will take Iran back," protesters chanted in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, a video posted on Twitter showed.
Protests also erupted in other cities over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd who was arrested September 13 and died three days later in a hospital after falling into a coma. The demonstrations are the biggest in Iran since protests of gas price hikes in 2019.
Her family filed a complaint Wednesday against the police officers who arrested her, calling for a full investigation of how her apprehension was carried out, how she was treated and how and why she was transported to the hospital.
“The morality police must be available, and we must have the right to have permanent access to their files," Amini’s family said. Judicial authorities have said the case "will be handled with care."
State media say that 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia, have been killed during the protests, although Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.
The protests have spread to at least 80 cities and towns throughout Iran. Security police have used tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition, to quell the protests calling for the end of the Islamic establishment's more than four decades in power.
In Chabahar, a video showed riot police firing tear gas to disperse protesters, who were chanting "Death to [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei."
Meanwhile, the country's elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile and drone attacks at militant targets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.