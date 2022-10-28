ການປະທ້ວງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາຍ້ອນການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນການກັກຂັງຂອງຕຳຫລວດໃນອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງຕຳຫລວດ ແລະພວກ ປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງເມືອງມາຮາບາດ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການຍິງໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກການຕາຍຂອງຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕຳຫລວດຍິງຕາຍໃນຄືນກ່ອນນັ້ນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວແຫ່ງລັດອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າພວກປະທ້ວງໂກດແຄ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການຕາຍ ທີ່ເປັນການ “ສົງໄສ” ຂອງ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ທຸບປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງທະນາຄານ, ຫ້ອງການເກັບພາສີ ແລະອາຄານສາທາລະນະແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ.
ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ພວກປະທ້ວງຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນໄປຫາບ່ອນຝັງສົບຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງອີຣ່ານ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບ 40 ມື້ ນັບແຕ່ນາງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການກັກຂອງຂອງຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳ.
ຮູບພາບຖ່າຍໂດຍຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນມືອາຊີບ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໜ້າສື່ສັງຄົມ ຕ່າງໆ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຝູງຊົນຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງ ຊຶ່ງມີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນລົດ ແຕ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ພາກັນຍ່າງເຕັມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໄປສູ່ສຸສານແອ ຈີ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຊາເກສ ຂອງແຂວງເຄີດ ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງເກີດຂອງນາງອາມີນີ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການໄດ້ລາຍງານມີການຍິງຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄຮ້ອງໂຮອອກມາວ່າ “ຜູ້ຜະເດັດການຈົ່ງຕາຍຊະ” ຮວມທັງການຮ້ອງໂຮຄຳເວົ້າອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນໄປແບບທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ມາດຕະການຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ເຄັ່ງຂັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງໄວ້ຍ້ອນມີຄວາມຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະມີການປະທ້ວງເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ນາງອາມີນີ ແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງຊາວເຄີດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງເຕຫະຣ່ານໃນວັນທີ 13 ກັນຍາ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃສ່ຜ້າປົກຫົວຫລືຮີຈາບແບບ “ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.” ນາງມີອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການກັກຂັງ ໂດຍມີລາຍງານຂອງຕຳຫລວດວ່ານາງໄດ້ເກີດໂລກຫົວໃຈວາຍ. ຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງກ່າວວ່າ ນາງບໍ່ມີປະຫວັດບັນຫາໂລກຫົວໃຈເລີຍ.
ການຕາຍໄດ້ຖືກທຳພິທີແບບສາສະໜາອິສລາມນິກາຍຊີໄອ ດັ່ງໃນຫລາຍໆປະເພີນີອື່ນ ໃນ 40 ວັນຕໍ່ມາ ໂດຍສະເພາະໄດ້ພາກັນສະແດງຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າ ອອກມາຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນ. ມີລາຍງານວ່າຕຳຫລວດປາບປາມຈາລະຈົນ ແລະ ທະຫານຊຶ່ງເປັນກຳລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານບ້ານບາຊີຖືກສົ່ງໄປເມືອງຊາເກສ ແລະພາກອື່ນໆຂອງຊາວເຄີດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ:
Protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran continued Thursday, with reports of clashes between police and demonstrators in the northwestern city of Mahabad.
Witnesses say shots were fired at protesters in the city, where demonstrations swelled after the death the night before of a man reportedly shot dead by police.
Iranian state media said protesters angered over the "suspect" death of a demonstrator broke windows of banks, a tax office and other public buildings.
On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters marched to the gravesite of Mahsa Amini in northwestern Iran to mark 40 days since her death while in custody of the nation’s morality police.
Amateur video posted to social media sites showed crowds of protesters, some in vehicles but mostly on foot, filling the road leading to Aichi cemetery in the Kurdistan province’s city of Saqez, which was Amini’s hometown.
Witnesses reported shots being fired in the area by Iranian security forces.
The demonstrators, who could be heard yelling, “Death to the dictator” among other chants, marched in defiance of heightened security measures put in place in anticipation of further protests Wednesday.
Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained in the capital, Tehran, September 13 for allegedly wearing her head scarf — or hijab — "improperly." The 22-year-old died while custody three days later, with police reporting she had a heart attack. Her family says she had no history of heart trouble.
Deaths are commemorated in Shi’ite Islam — as in many other traditions — 40 days later, typically with an outpouring of grief. Riot police and the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force were reportedly deployed in Saqez and other parts of Kurdistan.