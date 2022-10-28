ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາ​ຍ້ອນການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຍິງ​ສາວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ລະຫ​ວ່າງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽ​ງເໜືອ ຂອງ​ເມືອງມາ​ຮາ​ບາດ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕາຍຂອງຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກຕຳ​ຫລວດຍິງ​ຕາຍໃນ​ຄືນກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ.​

​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງລັດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຕາຍ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ “ສົງ​ໄສ” ຂອງ ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຸບ​ປ່ອງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ, ຫ້ອງກ​ານ​ເກັ​ບ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ​ອາ​ຄານ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ຝັ​ງ​ສົບ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ງ​ມາ​ຊາ ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍຄົບ​ຮອບ 40 ມື້ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ​ຂອງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ສິນ​ທຳ.

​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຖ່າຍ​ໂດຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບ ທີ່​ໄດ້ເອົາ​ລົງ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ຕ່າງໆ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຊຶ່ງມີຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ ແຕ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍ່າງເຕັມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່ສຸ​ສານ​ແອ ​ຈີ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ເກ​ສ ຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ເຄີດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເມືອງເກີດຂອງ​ນາງອ​າ​ມີ​ນີ.

​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມີ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການຈົ່ງ​ຕາຍ​ຊະ” ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເດີນໄປ​ແບບທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຂັດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ໄວ້​ຍ້ອນ​ມີຄວາມ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍວ່າ​ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ນາງ​ອາ​ມີ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫ​ລວງ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານໃນວັນ​ທີ 13 ກັນ​ຍາ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃສ່​ຜ້າ​ປົກ​ຫົວຫລື​ຮີ​ຈາບແບບ “ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.” ນາງ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສາມ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ມາ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ​ຂັງ ໂດຍ​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫລ​ວດ​ວ່າ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ໂລກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈວາຍ. ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໂລກ​ຫົວ​ໃຈເລີຍ.

​ການ​ຕາຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ພິ​ທີແບບສາ​ສະ​ໜາອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ນິ​ກາຍ​ຊີ​ໄອ ດັ່ງໃນຫລາຍໆປະ​ເພີ​ນີອື່ນ ໃນ 40 ວັນຕໍ່​ມາ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະໄດ້ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ ອອ​ກ​ມາຢ່າງ​ຖ້ວມ​ລົ້ນ. ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ປາບ​ປາມຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນ ແລະ ທະ​ຫານຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້​ານ​ບ້ານ​ບາ​ຊີຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ເມືອງ​ຊາ​ເກ​ສ ແລະ​ພາກ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ:

Protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran continued Thursday, with reports of clashes between police and demonstrators in the northwestern city of Mahabad.

Witnesses say shots were fired at protesters in the city, where demonstrations swelled after the death the night before of a man reportedly shot dead by police.

Iranian state media said protesters angered over the "suspect" death of a demonstrator broke windows of banks, a tax office and other public buildings.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters marched to the gravesite of Mahsa Amini in northwestern Iran to mark 40 days since her death while in custody of the nation’s morality police.

Amateur video posted to social media sites showed crowds of protesters, some in vehicles but mostly on foot, filling the road leading to Aichi cemetery in the Kurdistan province’s city of Saqez, which was Amini’s hometown.

Witnesses reported shots being fired in the area by Iranian security forces.

The demonstrators, who could be heard yelling, “Death to the dictator” among other chants, marched in defiance of heightened security measures put in place in anticipation of further protests Wednesday.

Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained in the capital, Tehran, September 13 for allegedly wearing her head scarf — or hijab — "improperly." The 22-year-old died while custody three days later, with police reporting she had a heart attack. Her family says she had no history of heart trouble.

Deaths are commemorated in Shi’ite Islam — as in many other traditions — 40 days later, typically with an outpouring of grief. Riot police and the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force were reportedly deployed in Saqez and other parts of Kurdistan.