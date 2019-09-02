ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເອົາ “​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ” ອອກ​ຈາກ​

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍສາກົນປີ 2015 ຖ້າບັນດາປະເທດ ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼີກລ່ຽງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ການຂາຍນ້ຳມັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໂຄງ​ສົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທ່ານ ອາ​ລີ ຣາ​ບີ​ເອ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ຂາຍ

ແລະ ເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນສາມາດຖືກສົ່ງກັບຄືນສູ່ ອີຣ່ານ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຂີດ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ​ໃສ່​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລິ​

ເລີ່ມການຖອນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈຳກັດໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນກັບການບັນເທົາມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ.

ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກັ່ນ​ທາດ​ຢູ​ເຣ​ນຽມ​ກາຍ​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເກັບ​ໄວ້

ພ້ອມກັບລະດັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກັ່ນ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ອາດ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ກັ່ນ

ທາດຢູເຣນຽມໃນລະດັບທີ່ສູງກວ່າລະດັບ 4.5 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປັດຈຸບັນ ຫຼື ເລີ່ມເປີດເຄື່ອງ

ຈັກກັ່ນຄືນໃໝ່ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປິດໄວ້ດັ່ງກັບສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ວາງມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ

ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້.

Iran said Monday it will take a "strong step" away from the 2015 international nuclear deal if European countries do not take steps to help it bypass U.S. sanctions on its oil sales.



Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said "Iran's oil should be bought and its money should be accessible to return to Iran."



Iranian officials have set a Friday deadline for instituting the latest pullback from the agreement that limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.



Already, Iran has gone past limits on the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile as well as the level to which it is allowed to enrich.



It has not specified what the next step would be, but it could involve enriching to even higher levels than the current 4.5% or restarting centrifuges it shut down as part of the agreement.



The United States imposed its sanctions after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the nuclear deal last year.