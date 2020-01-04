ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ອາດ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ໃນການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຕຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາກ​ານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ລ​ກຸດ (Quds Force) ນາຍ​ພົນ​ກາ​ສ​ແຊມ ຊູເລ​ມາ​ນີ (Qassem Soleimani)

ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ເພີ້ມອິ​ທິ​ພົນຂອງ​ຕົນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ໃນ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ຜ່ານ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຂາຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ ເຝິກ​ແອບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ ​ເພື່ອ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ທຶນ​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ຖືສາດ​ສະ​ໜາອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ນິ​ກາຍ (Shia). ນອກ​ນັ້ນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນດ້ານການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນກັບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້.

ທ່ານ​ຟິ​ລິບ ​ສ​ມິທ (Phillip Smyth) ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານອົງ​ການ​ໂຊ​ແຣ​ຟ (Soref) ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ວໍຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບພວກຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາອິ​ສ​ລາມນິ

ກາຍ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ຄາດ​ຝັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ອິີ​ຣ່ານ​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ທັນ​ທີ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ທີ່ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ແລະ​ເບິ່ງ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ໂອ​ກາດໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ” ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການຕິດ​ຕາມເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະຊອກ​ຫາ​ຈຸດ​ອ່ອນ ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຝັນ.

ທ່ານສ​ມິດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ໋ານ​ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕ້ອງກ​ານ​ສະ​ແດງວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອາດ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໃກ້ໆ ຫຼືເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍໆ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້. ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແນ່ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ. ແລະ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ ຫຼື​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ ຫຼື​ໃນ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ຫຼາຍ​ບ່ອນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ

ເວົ້າທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ​ສ​ມິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ກຸມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງເຮີ​ສ​ໂບລລາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ລະ​ດົມ ແລະ​ເຝິກ​ແອບ​ຊາວ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ. ລາຍງານ​ປີ 2018 ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ລາຍງ​ານ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເຮີ​ສ​ໂບ​ລ​ລາ ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມໃຫ້ແກ່​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍເປັນ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ເພື່ອ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະ “ຂັບ​ໄລ່ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ມັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄຝ່​ສູງ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.”



Africa could emerge as a venue for confrontation between the U.S. and Iran as Tehran threatens to retaliate after the U.S. airstrike that killed the Iranian Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani.



Iran has sought to increase its influence in certain countries in Africa in recent years through activities such as arms sales, training fighters for combat in the Middle East and funding Shia sects. It also has significant trade relations with several countries, including South Africa.



Phillip Smyth, a Soref Fellow at The Washington Institute who studies Shia Islamist militarism, said that he does not necessarily expect the Iranians to strike immediately. He noted that they have historically been cautious and look for what he calls "plausible deniability" to avoid detection when they attack.



When they do strike, he said, it is possible they will look for a soft target in an unexpected location.



"The Iranians are going to want to show that they have influence on a global scale and they may look for low-hanging fruit or easier targets that they can go after," Smyth said. "And that may very well occur in Africa. And it could very well occur in North America or Europe or in many other places," he said.



Smyth said that, for years, Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, has recruited and trained Nigerians. A 2018 report by the Middle East Institute ((https://www.mei.edu/publications/hezbollah-allegedly-training-nigerian-shiites-expand-influence-west-africa)) stated that Iran had instructed Hezbollah to increase its training of Nigerians and hoped to use Nigeria as a base of operations to launch attacks and "thwart Israeli and Western ambitions in the region."

