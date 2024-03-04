ອີຣ່ານ ປະຫານຊີວິດ 'ຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ' ເນື່ອງຈາກຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການໂຈມຕີ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ

ສານຕຸລາການຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ປະຫານຊີວິດ “ຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ເນື່ອງຈາກການ ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍໂດຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຢູ່ພາກກາງ ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ສື່ຂ່າວຂອງທາງການໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ.

ອີງຕາມໂທລະພາບຂອງທາງການອີຣ່ານ ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ “ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະ ລະເບີດສະຖານທີ່ຫ້ອງການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງອິສຟາຮານ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຊີ້ນຳຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ Mossad” ຊຶ່ງ ເປັນອົງການສືບລັບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ວັນຂອງການປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະຕົວຕົນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫານັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະ ແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີເທື່ອ.

ຕາມທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນ ອີຣ່ານມີສະຖານທີ່ຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານນິວເຄລຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງ ເຂດເມືອງອິສຟາຮານ ທີ່ລວມມີໂຮງງານປ່ຽນແປງທາດຢູເຣນຽມ. ໂຄງການນິວ ເຄລຍຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດແລະໄດ້ຕົກ ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການກໍ່ວິນາດສະກຳ, ການລອບສັງຫານພວກນັກວິທະຍາ ສາດຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ແລະການໂຈມຕີທາງໄຊເບີນຳດ້ວຍ.

ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອິສຣາແອລໃນການດຳເນີນງານແບບປິດລັບຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຢູ່ ໃນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ.

ກະຊວງສືບລັບຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2023 ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຈັບ ກຸມ “ພວກໂຕການຫຼັກ” ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍໂດຣນ ຕໍ່ສະຖານທີ່ ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໃນເມືອງອິສຟາຮານ ທີ່ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງ ໂຮງກັ່ນນິວເຄລຍ ນາທ້ານສ໌ (Natanz).

ອີງຕາມກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ການໂຈມຕີໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫຼືບາດເຈັບ ແລະພຽງແຕ່ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍເລັກນ້ອຍ.

ທາງການຂອງອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆຢູ່ສະຖານ ທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຫາກແຕ່ອົງການຂ່າວ IRNA ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ “ໂຮງງານຜະລິດລູກປືນ.”

ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມແບບລັບໆເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີກັບ ອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ປໍລະປັກຂອງຕົນ.

Iran's judiciary has executed a "terrorist" over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran last year, state media reported Sunday.

According to state TV, the person "planned to explode the workshop complex of the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan under guidance of the intelligence officer of Mossad," Israel's spy agency.

The date of the execution and identity of the accused person were not immediately clear.

Iran has several known nuclear research sites in the Isfahan region, including a uranium conversion plant. The country's sanction-hit nuclear program has been the target of sabotage, assassinations of scientists and cyberattacks.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out several covert actions on its soil.

Iran's intelligence ministry said in February 2023 that it had arrested the "main actors" involved in the drone attack on a defense ministry site in Isfahan, home to the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

The previous month, an anti-aircraft system destroyed a drone, and two others exploded during an attack on a defense ministry facility in the province, officials said at the time.

According to the defense ministry, the night-time attack left no casualties and only caused minor damage.

Authorities did not elaborate on activities at the site, but IRNA said the strike had targeted "an ammunition manufacturing plant."

Iran has been engaged in a shadow war for years with its arch-enemy Israel.