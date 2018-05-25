ພວກນັກສືບສວນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ຍິງ ເຮືອບິນ ມາເລເຊຍ ເປັນຂອງ ກອງທັບຣັດເຊຍ

ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ສືບສວນ ​ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ກຳລັງກວດກາເບິ່ງ ການ​ຢິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໂດຍສານ

ຖ້ຽວບິນ MH-17 ຂອງມາເລເຊຍຕົກ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາ​ກ​ຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ

ເມື່ອສີ່​ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ລະບຸ​ກອງພັນ​ທະຫານຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​

ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຍິງ​ເຮືອບິນ​ໂບອິ້ງ 777 ຕົກ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ຄະນະສື​ບສວນຮ່ວມ ຫຼື JIT ທີ່​ປະກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນດາໄອ​ຍະ​ການ

​ຈາກ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ​ ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ​ແລະ​ອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ ​ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີແນະ​ວ່າ ​ຣັດເຊຍ​ມີ​ສ່ວນພົວພັນ. ຜູ້​ໂດຍສານ 283 ຄົນ ​ແລະຈຸບິນ 15 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ເວລາ​ເຮືອບິນຖືກ

​ຍິງຕົກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2014. ອຸປະຕິ​ເຫດໄດ້ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນປະມານສາມ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ລຸນຫລັງອອກ​ເດີນທາງ​ຈາກນະຄອນ​ອາມ​ສ​ະ​ເຕີ​ດາມ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ນະຄອນ​ກົວ​ລາ​ລຳ​ເປີ.

ຄະນະ JIT ​ໄດ້ນຳອອກ​ເຜີ​ຍ​ແຜ່​ຫລັກ​ຖານ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເໜີແນະ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອບິນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລູກ​ສອນ​

ໄຟ BUK ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກພາກພື້ນດິນ ​ໃນຣັດເຊຍຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປສູ່​ພາ​ກຕາ​ເວັນ

​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ. ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຮ​ກ ຫົວ

ໜ້າ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ທ່ານ​ເຟຣດ ​ແວ​ສ​ເຕີ​ບີກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຂອງ

ການຍິງຂອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ “ທີ່ຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສານ.”

ທ່ານ​ແວສ​ເຕີ​ບີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມື້​ນີ້​ຄະນະທີມ JIT ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ BUK ທີ່​ໃຊ້ຍິງ​ ໃສ່ຖ້ຽວບິນ MH-17 ຕົກນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ກອງພັນລູກ

ສອນໄຟຕໍ່ຕ້ານເຮືອບິນ ທີ 53 ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.”

ການສະຫລຸບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະທ້ອນຄວາມເຫັນ ຂອງບັ​ນດາເວັບ​ໄຊສືບສວນອິດ

ສະຫຼະບີ​ລລິງ​ແຄັຕ ທີ່​ນຳໃຊ້ຫຼັກ​ຖານຈາກແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ເປີດກວ້າງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ​ແລະ​

ບັນດາ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ ທີ່​ພິມເຜີຍຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວັບໄຊ​ ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຖານ​ຍິງລູກສອນ

ໄຟ BUK ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ທີ່​ມີລູກສອນໄຟລູກນຶ່ງ​ ໄດ້​ຫາຍໄປນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ແວ​ສ​ເຕີບີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ກຳລັງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າ​ຍ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ຢ້ຳຄືນເຖິງ

ການຮຽກຮ້ອງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກຫາ​ພິຍານ​ແລະ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ ໂດຍໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ

​ວ່າ ຈະປິດເປັນຄວາມລັບ​ສຳລັບຜູ້​ໃດຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​

ຄວາມ​ສົນໃຈ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖັນແຖວຜູ້ບັນຊາ​ການ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ

BUK ​ນັ້ນ.

International investigators looking into the shootdown of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine four years ago have identified the Russian military brigade that they believe owned the missile used to bring down the Boeing 777.





It’s the first time the Joint investigation Team, or JIT, which is made up of prosecutors from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia and Australia, has suggested Russian involvement.



Two-hundred-and-83 passengers and 15 crew members were killed when the aircraft was shot down on July 17 2014. The incident happened about three hours into the journey from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The JIT already had released evidence suggesting the plane was hit by a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile that had crossed into eastern Ukraine from Russia. At a press conference Thursday in The Hague, chief prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said they had pinpointed the origin of the missile launcher used, saying they had evidence that would "stand in a courtroom."



“Today the JIT concluded the BUK missile launcher that was used to shoot down MH17 originated from the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian armed forces,” Westerbeke told reporters.



The conclusions echo those made by the independent investigative website "Bellingcat," which is using open source evidence such as videos and photographs posted online, purportedly showing the BUK launcher after the attack, with one weapon missing.

Westerbeke said the investigation was in its last phase and repeated earlier calls for witnesses and evidence, promising anonymity to anyone who comes forward. He said they were interested in the chain of command that led to the BUK launcher firing the missile.



“We call today by the means of the media for the help of the public to answer questions about the control and use of this BUK launcher as well as about the missile that was launched,” said Westerbeke.



With Russia using its seat on the United Nations Security Council to block an international tribunal, any future trial likely would be held in the Netherlands.

“The possibility that Russia would extradite or allow its citizens who are suspected of participating in the destruction of the plane, to participate in an international investigation seems very, very unlikely,” said Andrew Foxall, head of the Russia program at policy analyst group The Henry Jackson Society.

He adds that the MH17 investigation should prompt Western nations to maintain sanctions on Russia.



“We’re now 2018, four years on from the illegal annexation of Crimea, the destabilization of eastern Ukraine, the destruction of MH17, and there are Western countries who seemingly would like to return to business as usual with Russia. Fortunately, the Western position has held thus far, but there’s no guarantee that it will hold in the long run,” said Foxall.



Moscow has consistently denied any involvement, and suggested the Ukrainian military shot down the plane. Investigators repeatedly have dismissed any evidence presented for this claim.