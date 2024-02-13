ອະດີດ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ທະຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທະຫານ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ອາດ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ມາເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ. ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ນີ້​ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການ​ຕັ້ງຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມຂອງ​ໝູ່​ເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້ ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕົນ ​ດີແລ້ວ​ຫຼືບໍ່?. ເດບ ກຣູນບວມ (Dave Grunebaum) ມີລາຍ​ງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຂອງຜູ້​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າໃນການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານປຣາໂບໂວ ຊູບຽນໂຕ (Prabowo Subianto) ​ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດ ເຜີຍອອກສູ່ສັງຄົມ.

ບາດກ້າວການ​ເຕັ້ນ​ລຳ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ມີ​ອາຍຸ 72 ປີ​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນທາງ​ການ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ອະດີດ​ນາຍ​ພົນ​ກອງທັບບົກ ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮັກແພງ​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຜູ້ໜຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນ.

ທ່ານໂຢສ ເກນາວາສ (Yoes Kenawas) ນັກຄົນຄວ້າຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິາະຍາໄລກາໂຕລິກ ອັທມາ ຈາຢາ (Atma Jaya) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການສະແດງໂຕຂອງທ່ານເອງເປັນພໍ່ເຖົ້າໃຫຍ່, ແລະການດຶງດູດນີ້ ເປັນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຈາກປະຊາຊົນຊາວອິນໂດເນເຊຍ."

ປະມານ​ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຊາວ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນ​ອາຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 40 ປີ, ​ແລະ​ປະມານ 1 ສ່ວນ 3 ແມ່ນມີອາຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 30 ປີ.

ປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍພັນຄົນ ພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງທ່ານປຣາໂບໂວ ທີ່ມຸ່ງເປົ້າໄປໃສ່ຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຍັງຫນຸ່ມນ້ອຍ.

ນາງປູຕຣີ ອາຢູ ຣາມາດີອານທີ (Putri Ayu Ramadianti), ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະຫາວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອິນໂດເນເຊຍວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຈິງໃຈ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າ ເພິ່ນດໍາເນີນພາລະກິດຂອງເພິ່ນຢູ່."

ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ບອກກັບຝູງຊົນຄົນຫນຸ່ມວ່າ "ໂລກນີ້ ເປັນຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ, ເປັນຂອງຄົນຫນຸ່ມ." ​ແຕ່ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໂຄສະນາເພື່ອ​ການເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ໃນ​ອະ ນາຄົດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີກຸ່ມນີ້ ກໍາລັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທຳລາຍ ທ່ານປຣາໂບໂວ ໂດຍ​ການຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະດີດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ "ຜູ້ຖືກເຄາະຮ້າຍຈົ່ງມີອາຍຸຍືນຍາວໝັ້ນ, ຈົ່ງຢ່າພາກັນມິດງຽບ."

ເດບ ກຣູນບວມ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ໃນປີ 1998, ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ຖືກໄລ່ອອກຈາກກອງທັບຍ້ອນຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ລັກພາຕົວນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບຄົນຍັງຄົງຫາຍສາບສູນ. ທ່ານຍັງຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໃນປະເທດຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກ. ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ປະ ຕິເສດຕໍ່ທຸກໆຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂອງການກະທຳຜິດທັງໝົດນັ້ນ."

ທ່ານເປຕຣຸສ ຮາຣິຢານໂຕ (Petrus Hariyanto), ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອິນໂດເນເຊຍວ່າ:

"ຜູ້ລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ສາມາດລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ."

ທ່ານເປຕຣຸສ ຮາຣິຢານໂຕ ເຄີຍເປັນເພື່ອນກັບນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕ ທ່ານວີຈີ ທູຄູລ (Wiji Thukul), ຜູ້ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຄື້ນຂອງການລັກພາຕົວທາງດ້ານການເມືອງເມື່ອປີ 1998 ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນລາວນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ທ່ານເປຕຣຸສ ຮາຣິຢານໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເຫມາະ​ສົມ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ລັກ​ພາ​ຕົວ ແລະເປັນ​ຜູ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົງສະໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້."

ນາງສເຕຟານີ ອິສຄານດາ (Stephanie Iskandar), ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາທີ່ເປັນນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຢ້ານອີຫຼີທີ່ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ຈະຖືກເລືອກ."

ນັກ​ສຶກສາ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ ນາງສເຕຟານີ ອິສຄານດາ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ ​ຮູ້ເລັກ​ໜ້ອຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະດີດ​ທີ່​ມືດ​ມົວ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອິດ​ທິພົນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກໜ່ວງ​ຈາກ​ສື່​ສັງຄົມໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ.

ນາງສເຕຟານີ ອິສຄານດາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍກັບການສື່ສານທາງດ້ານການເມືອງນີ້ ກັບວິທີການຂອງຄົນຫນຸ່ມ ແລະ ກັບ TikTok.”

ນາງປູຕຣີ ອາຢູ ຣາມາດີອານທີ, ຍັງຄົງເປັນນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຮັບຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ຈາກສື່ສັງຄົມ. ​ນາງ​ບໍ່ສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ຕໍ່ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດຕ່າງໆ, ເຊິ່ງນາງກ່າວວ່າວ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຜູ້ກະທໍາຜິດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງນັ້ນແມ່ນໃຜ, ແຕ່ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ."

ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານຟີລິບສ໌ ເວີມອນເທ (Philips Vermonte) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ຫຼາຍຕໍ່​ຄົນ​ລຸ້ນ​ໜຸ່ມ.

ທ່ານຟີລິບສ໌ ເວີມອນເຕ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອິສລາມສາກົນອິນໂດເນເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ:

"ໃນປີ 1998, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນອະນຸບານ ຫຼື ໃນໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ, ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີຄວາມຊົງຈໍາ ຫຼື ແບ່ງປັນຄວາມຊົງຈໍາໂດຍລວມກ່ຽວກັບໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານຜະເດັດການ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ, ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ້ານວ່າ ການປັບປຸງ ໃໝ່ທີ່ສະຫລາດຂອງ ທ່ານ ປຣາໂບໂວ ຈະພິສູດໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານມີອໍານາດຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນອະດີດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

A former army general who allegedly ordered troops to commit human rights abuses may be on the verge of becoming Indonesia’s next president. This possibility is raising questions about how much the archipelago's youth know about their country's past. Dave Grunebaum has the story from Jakarta.

This is the image Indonesian presidential front-runner Prabowo Subianto portrays to the public.

The 72-year-old’s dance steps on the campaign trail have helped endear the former army general to many of Indonesia’s young voters.

Yoes Kenawas is a research fellow at Atma Jaya Catholic University.

“Presenting himself as a chubby old grandpa, and this attracts much support from Indonesian people.”

Approximately half of Indonesia’s eligible voters are younger than 40, and about one-third are younger than 30.

Thousands streamed into one of Prabowo’s recent campaign events geared toward young voters.

Putri Ayu Ramadianti, University Student, female in Indonesian.

“I purely want to support Prabowo because I know he’s on a mission.”

Prabowo tells the young crowd, “This world belongs to the you, belongs to the youth.” But while he campaigns to be Indonesia’s future leader, …this group of demonstrators near the presidential palace is trying to derail him by raising awareness about his past.

They’re saying, “Long live the victims, never be silent.”

Dave Grunebaum, VOA News.

"In 1998, Prabowo was dismissed from the army for allegedly ordering the kidnappings of pro-democracy activists. More than a dozen of them are still missing. He’s also accused of human rights abuses against hundreds of civilians in East Timor. Prabowo denies all accusations of wrongdoing."

Petrus Hariyanto, Activist, male in Indonesian.

“A human rights violator is able to run for president.”

Petrus Hariyanto was friends with pro-democracy activist Wiji Thukul, who disappeared during the wave of political kidnappings in 1998 and has not been seen since.

He says he thinks it's not proper that an activist abductor and a major human rights violator can run for president.

“I believe that it’s not proper that an activist abductor and a major human rights violator can run for president.”

Stephanie Iskandar, Student Activist, female in English.

“I’m really scared that Prabowo is going to be elected”

University student Stephanie Iskandar says many young Indonesians know little about the country’s dark past and have been heavily influenced by the Prabowo campaign’s social media.

Stephanie Iskandar, Student Activist, female in English.

“They become very vulnerable with all of this political communication with the young way and with the TikTok.”

Putri Ayu Ramadianti, also a university student, says she has gotten much of her information on Prabowo from social media. She downplays any Prabowo link to human rights violations.

She says, 'We don't know who the real perpetrator is, yet Prabawo was accused.

“We don’t know who the real perpetrator is, yet Prabowo was accused.”

Political analyst Philips Vermonte says many issues from Indonesia’s past carry little weight with the younger generations.

Philips Vermonte, Indonesian International Islamic University, male in English.

“In 1998, they were in kindergarten or in elementary school, so they do not really have or share the collective memories of the authoritarian government.”

As election day nears, activists fear Prabowo’s clever makeover will prove more powerful than his past.