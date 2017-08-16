ປ. ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ປະຕິຍານ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງ ສິດເສລີພາບ ທາງສາສະໜາ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ່ານ ໂຈໂກ ວິໂດໂດ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ

ມຸສລິມໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດເສລີພາບທາງ

ສາສະໜາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຈາກລັດທິອິສລາມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ.

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ທ່ານ ວິໂດໂດ

ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍແນວຄິດທາງການຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ

“Pancasila”, ເຊິ່ງສົ່ງເສີມຫຼັກເກນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳທາງສັງ

ຄົມ ແລະ ການເຊື່ອຖືໃນພະເຈົ້າ.

ຊື່ສຽງຂອງ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ຖານະ​ທີ່​ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີການ​ໂຍະຍານ ຜ່ອນຜັນ, ຄອບ​

ງຳໂດຍຊາວມຸສລິມນິຍົມແນວທາງປານກາງເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກທ້າທາຍໂດຍ

ພວກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຫຼັກການເຄັ່ງຄັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການປະກາດໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ Sharia

ຫຼື ກົດໝາຍອິສລາມຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ. ຜົນສະທ້ອນກັບແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະມີບົດບາດໃນ

ການຕັດສິນໂທດຂອງທ່ານ Basuki “Ahok” Purnama, ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ຈາກາຕ້າ ແລະ ເປັນຄົນຈີນນັບຖືສາສະໜາຄຣິສເຊິ່ງ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້, ໄດ້ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາ

ໝິ່ນປະໝາດສາສະໜາ. ທ່ານ Ahok ອະດີດຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ ວິໂດໂດ ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາ

ຫາສຽງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເພື່ອເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຄືນໃໝ່ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວ

ໄດ້ຖືກຖ່າຍໃນວິດີໂອ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງຄຳເວົ້າວັກໜຶ່ງໃນຄຳພີ ກູຣ່ານ ເພື່ອພິສູດຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້

ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕໍ່ຊາວມຸສລິມ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ

ສຳລັບນັກການເມືອງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນມຸສລິມ.

ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກດັດແກ້ ແລະ ໄດ້ແຜ່ກາຍຈາຍໄປທົ່ວສື່ສັງຄົມ, ຈົນກະຕຸ້ນ

ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈັບກຸມທ່ານ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍປະຫານຊີວິດ. ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກສອງປີໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາແລ້ວນີ້, ບໍ່ຮອດໜຶ່ງເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້

ຜ່າຍແພ້ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ທ້າຊິງຊາວມຸສລິມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຈາກພວກອະ

ນຸລັກນິຍົມສາສະໜາອິສລາມ.

ປະມານ 88 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ 260 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຊາວ ມຸສລິມ, ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ສາສະໜາອື່ນໆອີກ 5 ສາສະໜາຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຄື

ສາສະໜາໂປຣແຕັສຕັງ, ກາໂຕລິກ, ສາສະໜາຮິນດູ, ສາສະໜາພຸດ ແລະ ລັດທິຂົງຈື້.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation must commit to safeguarding its religious freedom and diversity from Islamic radicalism.



In a speech Wednesday before the Indonesian parliament, Widodo vowed to strengthen the official state ideology of "Pancasila," which promotes such principles as democracy, social justice and belief in God.



Indonesia's reputation as a tolerant, moderate Muslim-dominated nation is being challenged by hardline conservatives who want to impose a strict form of sharia, or Islamic law.The backlash likely played a role in the conviction earlier this year of Basuki "Ahok" Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta and an ethnic Chinese-Christian, on charges of blasphemy.Ahok, a former aide to Widodo, was campaigning for re-election last year when he was captured on video quoting a verse in the Quran to prove to his supporters that there were no restrictions on Muslims voting for non-Muslim politicians.



His statement was edited and widely spread through social media, triggering angry demonstrations calling for either his arrest or execution.He was sentenced to two years in prison in May, less than a month after he was defeated by a Muslim challenger who courted the conservative Islamic vote.



About 88 percent of Indonesia's 260 million people are Muslim, while the government recognizes five other official religions--- Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.