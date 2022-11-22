ພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດຫຼັງຈາກເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ຕື້ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເກາະໃຫຍ່ ຈາວາ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 162 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ.
ຫົວໜ້າຂອງອົງການບັນເທົາໄພພິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າແຜນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຶກເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ພັງລົງ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເກາະຈາວາຕາເວັນຕົກ ທ່ານ ຣິດວານ ຄາມິລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 13,000 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກໜັກນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກຂົນສົ່ງໄປສູນອົບພະຍົບ.
ທ່ານ ຄາມິລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຍ້ອນຕຶກຫຼາຍຫຼັງໄດ້ພັງລົງ, ຕົວເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດອາດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 326 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ທ່ານ ຄາມິລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນມັນຍັງມີຫຼາຍຄົນຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຈຸດເກີດເຫດ, ພວກເຮົາເດົາວ່າຜູ້ທີ່ບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.”
ອົງການບັນເທົາໄພພິບັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າການຄົ້ນຫາຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຊາກຫັກພັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ໄປຕະຫຼອດຄືນ.
ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກມາຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ຈຽນເຈີ (Cianjur) ຫຼັງຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ, ບາງຄົນມີເລືອດ ແລະ ຂີ້ຝຸ່ນຈາກຊາກຕຶກພັງປົກຄຸມໂຕ. ອົງການສຳຫຼວດທໍລະນີວິທະຍາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເມືອງ ຈຽນເຈີ ແມ່ນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມແຮງ 5.6 ນັ້ນ.
ການສັ່ນສະເທືອນແມ່ນສາມາດຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຈາກາຕ້າ, ປະມານ 70 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງອອກໄປ, ເຊິ່ງຕຶກສູງບາງແຫ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບຄົນອອກມາ.
Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a strong, shallow earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds.
The head of the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the earthquake damaged and toppled dozens of buildings. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that more than 13,000 people whose homes had been heavily damaged were transported to evacuation centers.
Kamil said that because so many buildings had collapsed, the death toll may rise. He said at least 326 people were injured.
"Because there are still a lot of people trapped on the scene, we assume injuries and fatalities will increase over time," Kamil told a news conference.
The disaster mitigation agency said a search for survivors trapped under the rubble would continue through the night.
Hundreds of injured people fled into the streets of Cianjur following the quake, some covered in blood and debris. The U.S. Geological Survey said Cianjur was the epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 quake.
Shaking was felt in the capital, Jakarta, about 70 kilometers away, where some high-rise buildings were evacuated.