ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຫດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ ຕື້ນໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່ ຈາ​ວາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 162 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ບາດ​ເຈັບຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ບັນ​ເທົາໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ແຜນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕຶກ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ແລະ ພັງ​ລົງ. ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທ່ານ ຣິດ​ວານ ຄາ​ມິ​ລ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 13,000 ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໜັກ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ສູນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ.

ທ່ານ ຄາ​ມິ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຍ້ອນ​ຕຶກຫຼາຍຫຼັງ​ໄດ້​ພັງ​ລົງ, ຕົວ​ເລກ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ອາດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 326 ຄົນ​ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ທ່ານ ຄາ​ມິ​ລ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຍ້ອນ​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເດົາ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ.”

ອົງ​ການບັນ​ເທົາ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ຄືນ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ ຈຽນ​ເຈີ (Cianjur) ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ, ບາ​ງ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ເລືອດ ແລະ ຂີ້​ຝຸ່ນ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຕຶກ​ພັງ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ໂຕ. ອົງ​ການ​ສຳຫຼວດ​ທໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເມືອງ ຈຽນ​ເຈີ ແມ່ນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ຄວາມແຮງ 5.6 ນັ້ນ.

ການ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອນ​ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ຈາ​ກາ​ຕ້າ, ປະ​ມານ 70 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຫ່າງ​ອອກ​ໄປ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຕຶກ​ສູງ​ບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ອົບ​ພ​ະ​ຍົບ​ຄົນອອກ​ມາ.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a strong, shallow earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds.

The head of the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the earthquake damaged and toppled dozens of buildings. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that more than 13,000 people whose homes had been heavily damaged were transported to evacuation centers.

Kamil said that because so many buildings had collapsed, the death toll may rise. He said at least 326 people were injured.

"Because there are still a lot of people trapped on the scene, we assume injuries and fatalities will increase over time," Kamil told a news conference.

The disaster mitigation agency said a search for survivors trapped under the rubble would continue through the night.

Hundreds of injured people fled into the streets of Cianjur following the quake, some covered in blood and debris. The U.S. Geological Survey said Cianjur was the epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 quake.

Shaking was felt in the capital, Jakarta, about 70 kilometers away, where some high-rise buildings were evacuated.