ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄພພິບັດ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມຈາກຝົນຕົກແຮງ ແລະດິນ
ເຈື່ອນຢູ່ເມືອງ ປາປົວ ແຂວງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຸດຂອງ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 50 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບ 59 ຄົນ.
ໂຄສົກອົງການໄພພິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຊູໂຕໂປ ນູໂກຣໂຮ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອນຫຼາຍສິບຫຼັງ
ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍຈາກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ.
ທ່ານ ນູໂກຣໂຮ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຜົນກະທົບຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ໃນຂະ
ນະທີ່ໜ່ວຍກວດຄົ້ນ ແລະ ກູ້ໄພ ຍັງພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໄປຫາບັນດາເຂດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະ
ທົບອື່ນໆ.”
ອີນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງທີ່ມັກຈະເກີດມີໄພພິບັດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.
ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບລະດູຝົນ ທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມກະທັນຫັນ ແລະດິນເຈື່ອນ.
ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດ “ວົງແຫວນຂອງໄຟ" ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເສັ້ນຮອຍແຕກໃຕ້ດິນຫຼາຍ
ເສັ້ນ ແລະ ພູໄຟໃນລຸ່ມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກ.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແລະ ພູໄຟລະເບີດແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ປົກກະຕິ.
Indonesian disaster officials say flash floods and mudslides in Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province, have killed at least 50 people and injured 59.
National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said dozens of homes were damaged by the floodwaters
"The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase, "said Nugroho, "as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas."
Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.
It experiences a rainy season that triggers flash floods and mudslides.
It also sits on the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of underground fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean Basin.
Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common.
