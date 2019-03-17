ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນໍ້​າ​ຖ້ວມ​ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ດິນ

​ເຈື່ອນ​ຢູ່ເມືອງ ປາ​ປົວ ​ແຂວງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ

​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 50 ຄົນ ແລະ​ ບາດ​ເຈັບ 59 ຄົນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກອົງ​ການ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊ​າດ ​ທ່ານ​ ຊູ​ໂຕ​ໂປ ນູ​ໂກ​ຣ​ໂຮ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຫຼັງ

​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຈາກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ.

ທ່ານ ນູ​ໂກ​ຣ​ໂຮ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ໃນ​ຂະ

​ນະ​ທີ່​ໜ່ວຍກວດຄົ້ນ​ ແລະ​ ກູ້​ໄພ ຍັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາເຂດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​

ທົບ​ອື່ນໆ.”



ອີນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເກີດມີໄພ​ພິ​ບັດຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ.

ອິ​ນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບກັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ຝົນ​ ທີ່​ກໍ່ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ແລະດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ.



ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ເຂດ​ “ວົງແຫວນ​ຂອງໄຟ" ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ຮອຍ​ແຕກ​ໃຕ້​ດິນຫຼາຍ

​ເສັ້ນ ແລະ​ ພູໄຟ​ໃນ​ລຸ່ມມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ.

​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ ​ພູໄຟ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

Indonesian disaster officials say flash floods and mudslides in Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province, have killed at least 50 people and injured 59.



National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said dozens of homes were damaged by the floodwaters



"The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase, "said Nugroho, "as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas."



Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth.



It experiences a rainy season that triggers flash floods and mudslides.



It also sits on the so-called "Ring of Fire," a series of underground fault lines and volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean Basin.



Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common.