ທ່ານການດີ ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຟື້ນຟູຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນເຂົ້າສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້

ທ່ານ ຣາຮູລ ການດີ ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຫຼັກຂອງອິນເດຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ກັບ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດ ເມື່ອອາ ແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ໂຈະຄຳຕັດສິນທີ່ພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນຄະດີໝິ່ນປະໝາດຂອງທ່ານ ຍ້ອນການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນດ້ານການເມືອງຕໍ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນາເຣນດຣາ ໂດດີ.

ການຕັດສິດຂອງທ່ານ ການດີ “ໄດ້ຢຸດດຳເນີນການພາຍໃຕ້ການປະກາດດ້ານ ຕຸລາການເພີ້ມເຕີມ” ທ່ານອຸຕປາລ ຄູມາຣ ສິງ ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະພາ ຕ່ຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ.

ຜູ້ນຳພັກຄອງແກຣສ ອາຍຸ 53 ປີ ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຂັງຄຸກເປັນເວລາ ສອງປີ ເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນຄະດີທີ່ພວກວິຈານອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມ ພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຢັບຢັ້ງການຄັດຄ້ານດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນລະບອບປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.

ການຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ ໄດ້ເກີດມາຈາກຄຳເຫັນທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2019 ເມື່ອທ່ານການດີ ໄດ້ຖືກຖາມວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ “ພວກຂະໂມຍທັງໝົດ ຈຶ່ງມີຊື່ ໂມດີ ເປັນນາມສະກຸນທົ່ວໄປຂອງເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ”.

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນຖືກອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າເປັນການດູໝິ່ນຕໍ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະ ຕໍ່ໝົດທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີນາມສະກຸນດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລ​ະ​ດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳ ກວ່າໃນຊົນຊັ້ນວັນ​ນະຂອງອິນເດຍ.

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi's disqualification "has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary general of the lower parliament house said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Congress party leader was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.

The conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when Gandhi had asked why "all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname".

His comments were portrayed as a slur against the prime minister and against all those with the same surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India's caste hierarchy.