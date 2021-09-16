ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ອິນເດຍ ໃກ້ຈະສົ່ງອອກ ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຄືນແລ້ວ

ທ່າມກາງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມກົດດັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ອິນເດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໃກ້ຈະເລີ້ມ

ສົ່ງອອກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ໄປໃຫ້ທົ່ວໂລກ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນ ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ

ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ.

ອິນເດຍເປັນຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຢຸດການສົ່ງອອກ ໃນເດືອນ ເມສາ

ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງສຳຄັນຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານີ້

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມແລ້ວ.

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງດີກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງບອກຊື່ ເພາະທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້

ຮັບອະນຸຍາດກ່າວຕໍ່ສີື່ມວນຊົນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີຊາບວ່າ

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 61 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນອິນເດຍ 944 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ

ກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງໂດສ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແລະອິນເດຍກໍມີຢາວັກຊີນ

ເຫຼືອໃຊ້.

ການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກຢາວັກຊີນນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິນເດຍ

ທ່ານນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ (Narendra Modi) ຕຽມມາຢ້ຽມຢາມວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້

ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ໃນອັນທີ່ ຮ້ອງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຄວດ ຫຼືກຸ່ມສີ່ປະ

ເທດ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ສະຫະລັດ ອິນເດຍ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ.



ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໃຈສົ່ງອອກຢາວັກຊີນ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຕົກລົງກັນແລ້ວ”

ອິນເດຍຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາດ້ວຍຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະແບບຢ່າງ

ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນການ

ສົນທະນາກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິນເດຍ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການ

ໂຄແວັກສ໌ (COVAX.)

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຂອງ WHO ທ່ານບຣູສ ເອລວາດ (Bruce Aylward) ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ

ເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບການຄໍ້າປະກັນວ່າການສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນຈະເລີ້ມໃນປີນີ້.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາໄດ້ປະນາມບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນ ໂດຍກ່າວ

ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ພວກຕົນເລີຍເພື່ອຊື້ຢາວັກຊີນ. ຕົນ ໄດ້ຂໍອ້ອນວອນຕໍ່ບັນ

ດາປະເທດທີ່ຜະລິດ ໂດຍສະເພາະອິນເດຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຍົກ ເລີກຕໍ່ການຄວບຄຸມໃນການສົ່ງ

ອອກ. ຈາກຈຳນວນຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣ ນາ 5 ພັນ 7 ຮ້ອຍ ລ້ານໂດສ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢູ່

ໃນທົ່ວໂລກພຽງແຕ່ 2 ເປີເຊັນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີການສັກຢູ່ໃນທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

Amid increasing global pressure, India says it is closely examining the resumption of COVID-19 vaccine exports to the world, particularly Africa, which is badly in need.

India is the largest manufacturer of vaccines, but it stopped exporting them in April to fight a major surge of the virus that it now largely has under control.



A source with knowledge of the decision, who requested anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media about it, told Reuters that with at least 61% of India’s population of 944 million people having received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, the country now has a surplus.



The apparent decision to restart exports comes as Indian President Narendra Modi prepares to visit Washington next week for a summit of the leaders of the so-called Quad countries — the United States, India, Japan and Australia.



"The export decision is a done deal," the source said. "India wants to help out Africa with both vaccines and its COVID operational model."

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it is in ongoing discussions with Indian officials to resume those supplies with the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

"We have been assured that supply will restart this year," senior WHO official Bruce Aylward said.



Meanwhile, the African Union lashed out at vaccine makers, saying they are not giving them a decent chance to buy vaccines. It implored manufacturing countries — especially India — to remove the export controls. Of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines injected globally, just 2% have been in Africa.