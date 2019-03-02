ການ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ​ທີ່​ມີການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ ນຶ່ງມື້​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ທີ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ແຄວ້ນແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຝ່າຍ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ສະ​ມ​າ​ຊິກ 3 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ມີ​ແມ່​ແລະ​ລູກ 2 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ຖືກລູກ​ປືນໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ໃນວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້. ສ່ວນ​ຜູ້​ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາ​ຫັດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ອີກ 3 ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້ ນັກ​ບິນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ແຄວ້ນ​ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຝ່າຍ​ອິນ​ເດຍທີ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ Wagah ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ.

ພັນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໂທ Abhinandan Varthamanwalked ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ມອບ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງປະ​ຕູ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ອິນ​ເດຍ 2 ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້. ການ​ສົ່ງ​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ ຈຶ່ງ​ຄາດກັນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທັງ​ 2 ບໍ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ວົງ​ກວ້າງ​ອອກ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ Shah Mahmood Qureshi ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ ເຖິງການ​ການ​ຢາກ​ມີ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ລົງ ນັກ​ບິນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້.”

ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສັ້ນ​ໆ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ນັ້ນ ພົນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຕີ R.G.K. Kapoor ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນັກ​ບິນ​ຄືນ​ມາ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ຈະໄປ​ໃຫ້​ໝໍ​ກວດ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.

Deadly shelling has broken out in disputed Kashmir, a day after an Indian pilot captured by Pakistan in Kashmir was handed over to India.



Three family members -- a mother and two children --were killed by shelling from Pakistani forces, Indian officials said Saturday.The family's father was critically wounded.



Pakistanis officials say Indian shelling has killed one person and injured three.



On Friday, the Indian pilot captured by Pakistan after his fighter jet went down over disputed Kashmir was handed back to India at the Wagah road border crossing between the two countries.



Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamanwalked through the gates into India two days after he was captured. His return is expected to avert a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries.



Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, told lawmakers on Friday that "as a gesture of peace and to de-escalate matters, the Indian pilot who is under arrest with us will be released today."



In a brief statement, Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said that the Indian Air Force is happy to have him back and that he will get a medical check up.



In anticipation of his return, a huge crowd had gathered on the Indian side of the border crossing to give a rousing reception to the man who is being hailed as a hero in India. Through the day they waved Indian flags, danced, beat drums, cheered and brought garlands, but many went back disappointed after the pilot's release was delayed.



He has won admiration following reports in Indian media that after parachuting from his plane, he jumped into a pond and destroyed sensitive documents and maps by swallowing them. Videos of his capture and questioning by Pakistani authorities have been widely shared on social media.



The pilot's parents were cheered by the passengers of a plane when they learned of their identity as they traveled to New Delhi to meet their son. After his capture, his father, also a former fighter pilot, expressed hopes that his son does not get tortured.



Before the pilot was released, Pakistani television stations broadcast a video of him thanking the Pakistani army for treating him well.



Indian authorities canceled a military ceremony in which the flags of the two countries are lowered daily at sundown at the Wagah border.



The tensions between the two countries spiraled after India conducted an airstrike inside Pakistan to target a suspected militant camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad that claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitaries. A day later there were claims from Pakistan of bringing down two Indian jets and from India of bringing down one in aerial combat. Pakistan captured the Indian pilot after his MiG fighter jet crashed in enemy territory.



Both countries have been under intense pressure to calm their tensions from the international community. While the release of the pilot appears to have made them step back from a confrontation, the Kashmir border witnessed another day of heavy mortar and artillery shelling for the fourth straight day on Friday. Indian authorities said one woman was killed and an Indian soldier wounded in the exchange of fire.



In Indian Kashmir, schools and colleges remain closed, hospitals have been stocked with medicine and worried residents have been stocking food fearing a conflict between the South Asian rivals.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a political rally in the state of Tamil Nadu that every Indian was proud of the fighter pilot -- Abhinandan Varthaman is from the southern Indian state. He said India will no longer be helpless in the wake of terror and said the events of recent days had brought the nation closer. "The way the nation has supported the armed forces is extraordinary and I bow to every Indian for that."



This is not the first time that an Indian pilot is being released by Pakistan. In 1999 an air force pilot was released after eight days in Pakistan's custody after his jet crashed in their territory during a conflict between the two countries.

