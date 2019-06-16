ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​

ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຂອງ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້, ເພື່ອ

​ລົບ​ລ້າງບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຜົນບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະ​ ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່ສິ​ນ​ຄ້າ ສະ​

ຫະລັດ 28 ຢ່າງ, ຮວມທັງໝາກ ອາລມອນ ແລະ ໝາກແອັບເປິລ. ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນຜູ້

​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ໝາກ​ອາ​ລມອນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​

ເປິ​ລ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສອງ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ອິນ​ເດຍ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ ການແຈກ​

ຈ່າຍບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດສິນ​ຄ້າ(GSP) ທີ່ຫຼຸດ​ພາ​ສີ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຕໍ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ອອກຈາກບັນດາ​

ປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ 120 ປະເທດ.

ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຂອງ ອິນ​ເດຍ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ຈາກ ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​

ສິດ ລວມ​ມີເຄື່ອງ​ອາ​ໄລ່​ລົດ, ສານ​ເຄ​ມີ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ, ໂລ​ຫະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ປະ​ດັບທີ່​ມີ​ຄ່າ ແລະ​ ວັດ​ທຸ

​ດິບບາງ​ຢ່າງ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ ອິນ​ເດຍ ບໍ່​ເສຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ ຫ້າ​ພັນ​

ຫົກ​ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ນັ້ນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ທ່ານ​ ອາ​ນັບ ວາດ​ຊາ​ວານ ໄດ້

ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນ​ຄະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ນີວ​ເດ​ລີ ໃນ​ເດືອນມີນ​າ​ວ່າ ຜົນກຳ​ໄລ​ທີ່​

ແທ້​ຈິງໄດ້ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 190 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ“​ໜ້ອຍສຸດ ແລະ​ປານ​ກາງ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ດ້ານສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ ແລະ ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​

ປອດ​ໄພຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວກໍ​ຕາມ, ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​

|ໄດ້ຝົດ​ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນໃນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຫົວ​ໜ່ວຍ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ

ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກຂອງ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການຕັ້ງ​ອັດ​ຕາພາ​ສີສູງ ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​

ຕະຫຼາດທີ່​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ອິນ​ເດຍ “ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ

​ໃນ​ທາງລົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງໃຫ້ແກ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”





India has imposed higher tariffs on a range of U.S. products in reaction to the Trump administration's move earlier this month to eliminate trade preferences for Indian products.



The new levies went into effect Sunday and affect 28 U.S. products, including almonds and apples. India is the largest importer of U.S. almonds and the second largest importer of U.S. apples.



In 2017, India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which lowers U.S. duties on exports from about 120 developing countries.



Indian exports that enjoyed preferential tariffs include automobile parts, chemicals, precious metal jewelry and certain raw materials.



While the preferential tariffs give India duty free access to exports worth $5.6 billion, Indian commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan told reporters in New Delhi in March that the actual benefits add up to $190 million. He called them "minimal and moderate."



Despite their fast-growing political and security ties, trade tensions have been brewing between the two countries over the past year as American businesses complain of protectionist hurdles in one of the world's fastest growing markets.



India, "has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce," a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative office said.



President Trump has called India a "high tariff" country and repeatedly complained of high levies imposed by India on exports such as imported whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.



Indian officials refute that. "Our tariffs are very comparable to the more liberal developing economies, they are comparable to and even developed economies," Wadhawan told reporters. "We have some tariff peaks. So you can't pick up one or two items and believe that our entire tariff structure is high."