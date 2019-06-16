ອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມການເກັບພາສີຜະລິດຕະພັນ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້
ຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງ ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ເພື່ອ
ລົບລ້າງບູລິມະສິດດ້ານການຄ້າ ສຳລັບສິນຄ້າ ອິນເດຍ.
ມາດຕະການໃໝ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າ ສະ
ຫະລັດ 28 ຢ່າງ, ຮວມທັງໝາກ ອາລມອນ ແລະ ໝາກແອັບເປິລ. ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນຜູ້
ນຳເຂົ້າໝາກອາລມອນ ສະຫະລັດ ລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳເຂົ້າໝາກແອັບ
ເປິລ ສະຫະລັດ ລາຍໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງ.
ໃນປີ 2017 ອິນເດຍໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງລະບົບ ການແຈກ
ຈ່າຍບູລິມະສິດສິນຄ້າ(GSP) ທີ່ຫຼຸດພາສີ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າທີ່ສົ່ງອອກຈາກບັນດາ
ປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ 120 ປະເທດ.
ການສົ່ງອອກຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສະດວກສະບາຍຈາກ ພາສີສິນຄ້າບູລິມະ
ສິດ ລວມມີເຄື່ອງອາໄລ່ລົດ, ສານເຄມີຕ່າງໆ, ໂລຫະເຄື່ອງປະດັບທີ່ມີຄ່າ ແລະ ວັດທຸ
ດິບບາງຢ່າງ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາສີສິນຄ້າບູລິມະສິດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ເສຍພາສີສິນຄ້າມູນຄ່າ ຫ້າພັນ
ຫົກຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ນັ້ນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຄ້າອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ອານັບ ວາດຊາວານ ໄດ້
ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນຄະຄອນຫຼວງນີວເດລີ ໃນເດືອນມີນາວ່າ ຜົນກຳໄລທີ່
ແທ້ຈິງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 190 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ“ໜ້ອຍສຸດ ແລະປານກາງ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານສາຍພົວພັນທາງການເມືອງ ແລະ ການຮັກສາຄວາມ
ປອດໄພຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວກໍຕາມ, ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງດ້ານການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດແມ່ນ
|ໄດ້ຝົດຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ
ໄດ້ຕຳນິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຸປະສັກຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຕັ້ງອັດຕາພາສີສູງ ໃນນຶ່ງໃນ
ຕະຫຼາດທີ່ເຕີບໂຕໄວທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.
ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຈາກຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າດ້ານການຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ
ອິນເດຍ “ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ເພື່ອສ້າງຜົນກະທົບ
ໃນທາງລົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃຫ້ແກ່ການຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ.”
India has imposed higher tariffs on a range of U.S. products in reaction to the Trump administration's move earlier this month to eliminate trade preferences for Indian products.
The new levies went into effect Sunday and affect 28 U.S. products, including almonds and apples. India is the largest importer of U.S. almonds and the second largest importer of U.S. apples.
In 2017, India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which lowers U.S. duties on exports from about 120 developing countries.
Indian exports that enjoyed preferential tariffs include automobile parts, chemicals, precious metal jewelry and certain raw materials.
While the preferential tariffs give India duty free access to exports worth $5.6 billion, Indian commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan told reporters in New Delhi in March that the actual benefits add up to $190 million. He called them "minimal and moderate."
Despite their fast-growing political and security ties, trade tensions have been brewing between the two countries over the past year as American businesses complain of protectionist hurdles in one of the world's fastest growing markets.
India, "has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce," a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative office said.
President Trump has called India a "high tariff" country and repeatedly complained of high levies imposed by India on exports such as imported whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Indian officials refute that. "Our tariffs are very comparable to the more liberal developing economies, they are comparable to and even developed economies," Wadhawan told reporters. "We have some tariff peaks. So you can't pick up one or two items and believe that our entire tariff structure is high."
