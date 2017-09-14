ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 19 ຄົນໄດ້ຈົມນ້ຳຕາຍ ເວລາເຮືອທີ່ບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານເກີນກຳນົດລຳນຶ່ງ
ໄດ້ຫລົ້ມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແລ່ນຂ້າມແມ່ນ້ຳ Yamuna ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດອິນເດຍ
ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນແຂວງ Uttar Pradesh ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອລຳນີ້ແມ່ນບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານ
ລະຫວ່າງ 40 ຫາ 60 ຄົນ ເວລາຫລົ້ມລົງ ໃກ້ໆເມືອງ Baghpat ທີ່ບັນທຸກຄົນເກີນ
ກຳນົດ ຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນ. ມີບໍ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 10 ຄົນ ຖືກຊ່ອຍຊີວິດໄວ້ໄດ້ຈາກອຸບັດຕິເຫດ
ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ອີກຫລາຍໆຄົນຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່.
ອຸບັດຕິເຫດທາງເຮືອ ແມ່ນຖືເປັນເລື່ອງປົກກະຕິຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ມີກົດລະ
ບຽບແລະການຄວບຄຸມທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ພວກເຮືອທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແບບບໍ່ໄດ້ຄຸນນະພາບ
ແລະບໍ່ມີການເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ທີ່ດີ.
At least 19 people drowned when an overcrowded boat capsized while crossing the Yamuna River in northern India Thursday.
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say the boat was carrying anywhere between 40 to 60 people when it sank near Baghpat town, well above its capacity of at least 30.At least 10 people were rescued from the disaster, while several others remain missing.
Boat accidents are common in India, due to lax regulations and oversight and poorly built and maintained boats.
