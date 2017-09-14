ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 19 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຈົມ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາຍ ​ເວລາ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ບັນທຸກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍສານ​ເກີນ​ກຳນົດລຳ​ນຶ່ງ ​

ໄດ້​ຫລົ້ມ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ແລ່ນ​ຂ້າມ​ແມ່ນ້ຳ Yamuna ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ​

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້.

​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ Uttar Pradesh ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອ​ລຳ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບັນທຸກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍສານ

​ລະຫວ່າງ 40 ຫາ 60 ຄົນ ​ເວລາ​ຫລົ້ມລົງ ​ໃກ້ໆເມືອງ Baghpat ທີ່​ບັນທຸກ​ຄົນເກີນ

​ກຳນົດ​ ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນ. ມີ​ບໍ່​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 10 ຄົນ ຖືກ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໄວ້​ໄດ້ຈາກ​ອຸບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ

​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງນີ້ ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ອີກ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່.

ອຸບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ທາງ​ເຮືອ ​ແມ່ນ​ຖື​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ປົກກະຕິ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ບໍ່​ມີກົດ​ລະ

ບຽບແລະ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ພວກເຮືອ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນມາ​ ແບບ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄຸນ​ນະພາ​ບ ​

ແລະບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້​ທີ່​ດີ.

At least 19 people drowned when an overcrowded boat capsized while crossing the Yamuna River in northern India Thursday.



Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say the boat was carrying anywhere between 40 to 60 people when it sank near Baghpat town, well above its capacity of at least 30.At least 10 people were rescued from the disaster, while several others remain missing.



Boat accidents are common in India, due to lax regulations and oversight and poorly built and maintained boats.

