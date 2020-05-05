ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ກັບມາຫລິ້ນກິລາ ເບສບອລ ຄືນອີກ ຂະນະທີ່ເກືອບວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອ ລາຍໃໝ່ເລີຍ

ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີກໍລະນີຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາພຽງແຕ່ 3 ຄົນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ທີມກິລາເບສບອລມືອາຊີບ ໄດ້ກັບໄປເຄື່ອນໄຫວຄືນອີກໂດຍມີລາຍການທີ່ຈະລົງໄປແຂ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມກິລາທີ່ປາດສະຈາກ ຄົນເຂົ້າຊົມ.

ສອງເດືອນກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ແມ່ນມີຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນປະມານ 500 ກໍລະນີ ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ມາດຕະການຫລາຍຢ່າງ, ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງການກວດ ພະຍາດຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ ແລະໃຊ້ແອັບຢູ່ໃນໂທລະສັບມືຖື ເພື່ອເຕືອນວ່າ ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຢູ່ໃກ້ໆຫັ້ນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການແຜ່ຜາຍຂອງໄວຣັສຫລຸດລົງ.

ບັນດາທີມກິລາຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໂຈະການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ໄວ້ ທ້າມກາງຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຮືອນ ແລະຈໍາກັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຂອງຄົນ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນ. ອົງການເບສບອລຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເປັນອົງການ

ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກັບມາເລີ້ມຫລິ້ນຄືນກ່ອນໝູ່ ແລະໂດຍມີສັນຍານສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ ຄວາມມັກຢາກເບິ່ງການຫລິ້ນກິລາ ຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະນີ້, ທີມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ວ່າໃຫ້ເອົາການແຂ່ງຂັນຈໍານວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ກະຈາຍຂ່າວອອກໃນຊ່ອງໂທລະ ພາບກິລາຍັກໃຫຍ່ ESPN ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຄືນຂອງເວລາໃນສະ ຫະລັດ.

ທີມຟຸດບອລແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມີກໍານົດທີ່ຈະປະກາດຕາຕະລາງເວລາ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງຕົນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກ ແຜນການຂອງຕົນໃນການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນໃນລະດູນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງລອນດອນ ແລະ ນະຄອນຫລວງ ເມັກຊິໂກຊີຕີ.

ນີວຊີແລນ ກໍລາຍງານຄວາມຄືບໜ້າກ່ຽວກັບການບໍ່ມີຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອອີກ ເປັນມື້ທີ ສອງລຽນກັນແລ້ວ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແຈຊິນດາ ອາເດີນ (Jacinda Ardern) ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການທີ່ຈະເປີດ ໃຫ້ມີການເດີນທາງ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຄືນອີກ.

ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ນໍາເອົາການຮ່ວມມືກັນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ມາໃຫ້ແກ່ການດໍາເນີນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ນໍາພາໂດຍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອຈະຫາເງິນໃຫ້ໄດ້ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 8 ຕື້ໂດລາເພື່ອເປັນທຶນແກ່ການພັດທະນາການປິ່ນປົວ ແລະຢາ ວັກຊິນສໍາລັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ນີ້.

ປະມານ 40 ປະເທດ, ອົງການກຸສົນຕ່າງໆ ແລະບຸກຄົນໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ວ່າ ຈະບໍລິຈາກເງິນໃຫ້ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງ 1 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຈາກກໍາມາທິການຢູໂຣບ, 1 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຈາກນໍເວ, 8 ແສນໂດລາ ຈາກຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ຈາກຝຣັ່ງ, ຊາອຸອີ ອາຣາເບຍ ແລະເຢຍຣະມັນ.

South Korea reported just three new coronavirus cases Tuesday, while the country’s professional baseball league returned to action with a slate of games played in stadiums without fans.

Two months ago, South Korea was adding around 500 new cases each day, but used a series of measures, including aggressive testing and a smartphone app alerting people to nearby infections, to push down the spread of the virus.

Sports leagues all over the world were forced to put their seasons on hold amid stay-at-home orders and limits on public gatherings.

The Korean Baseball Organization is one of the first to resume play, and in a sign of the appetite for watching sports at this time, the league struck a deal to have some of its games broadcast on the U.S. cable sports giant ESPN in the middle of the night, U.S. time.

The U.S. National Football League is set to announce its schedule Tuesday, but has decided to abandon plans to hold games this season in London and Mexico City.

New Zealand is also reporting promising progress with its second consecutive day of zero new cases. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in talks Tuesday with Australian leaders about a plan to reopen travel between the two countries.

Monday brought cooperation from all over the globe on a European Union-led effort to raise more than $8 billion to fund the development of treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

About 40 countries, philanthropic organizations and individuals pledged donations, including $1 billion from the European Commission, $1 billion from Norway, $800 million from Japan and more than $500 million each from France, Saudi Arabia and Germany.

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised the effort as a sign of international solidarity in the fight against the virus.

"This virus will be with us for a long time, and we must come together to develop and share the tools to defeat it," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Notably absent was any participation from the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron said he has held talks with President Donald Trump on the issue and that he is confident the United States will join the effort.

A senior State Department official said the United States is closely partnering with European allies, G-20 nations and the G-7 to respond to the coronavirus.

“The United States is in the process of providing $2.4 billion in global health, humanitarian, and economic assistance towards the COVID-19 response, and we continue to ensure that the substantial U.S. funding and scientific efforts on this front remain an essential and coordinated part of this worldwide effort against COVID-19,” the official told reporters in a briefing.

About 3.6 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 250,000 have died.