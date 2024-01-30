ຫົວໜ້າໄອຍະການ ຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກກະທຳໂດຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດາຟົວຂອງຊູດານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ລະ ຫວ່າງພວກນາຍພົນຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ ໃນກາງເດືອນເມສາປີກາຍນີ້.

“ອີງຕາມວຽກງານໂດຍຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ມັນເປັນການປະເມີນທີ່ຈະ ແຈ້ງວ່າ ມີພື້ນຖານທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກຳຕາມກົດ​ເກນຂອງໂຣມໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກກະທຳຢູ່ໃນດາຟົວ ໂດຍທັງ ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງຊູດານ ແລະກອງກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ (RSF) ແລະກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍ,” ທ່ານຄາຣິມ ຄານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຜ່ານວີດີໂອທາງໄກ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງຊາດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງພົບປະກັບພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຊູດານຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ກົດເກນຂອງໂຣມ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC ແລະ ອາຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສາ ກົນທີ່ສຳຄັນສີ່ຢ່າງທີ່ສານສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກໍ​ມີການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ, ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ, ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳຂອງການຮຸກຮານ.

“ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ທີ່ວ່າໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງແອລ ເຈນີນາ ເປັນຕົວແບບຂອງຈຸດ​ໃຈກາງໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ທີ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນງານໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເມືອງຫຼວງຂອງດາຟົວຕາເວັນຕົກ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຢືນຢັນຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາພວມເກັບກຳລວບລວມວັດຖຸທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຂອງຄະດີ, ຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຫຼັກຖານ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຊະຍາກຳທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໂດຍສະເພາະ.”

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he believes war crimes have been committed by both sides in the Darfur region of Sudan since fighting erupted between rival generals in mid-April.

“Based on the work of my office, it’s my clear assessment that there are grounds to believe that presently Rome Statute crimes are being committed in Darfur by both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated groups,” Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council in a remote briefing from Chad’s capital, where he is meeting with Sudanese refugees.

The Rome Statute established the ICC and the four main international crimes it investigates — genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

“The alleged atrocities that have taken place in El Geneina form a central line of investigations that my office is pursuing at this current moment,” he said of the capital of West Darfur. “I can confirm to the council that we are collecting a very significant body of material, information and evidence that is relevant to those particular crimes.”