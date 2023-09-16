ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຜະລິດໄຮໂດຣເຈນ ຈາກນໍ້າທີ່ປົນເປື້ອນດ້ວຍມົນລະພິດ

ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດອໍເຣກອນ (Oregon) ໄດ້ພັດທະນາຂະບວນການທີ່ໃຊ້ນໍ້າທີ່ປົນເປື້ອນດ້ວຍມົນລະພິດເພື່ອຜະລິດ​ໄຮໂດຣເຈນ ຂະນະທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນໍ້າບໍລິສຸດໄປພ້ອມ ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ. ນັກຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Julie Taboh ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ​ໃນການສ້າງພະລັງ ງານທາງເລືອກ ທົດແທນໃຫ້​ການ​ໃຊ້​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກຊາກພືດແລະຊາກສັດ, ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ​.

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ໃຊ້ພະ​ລັງ​ງານເພື່ອແລ່ນ​ຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຈົນເຖິງການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ​ສໍາ​ລັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ ​ແລະ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ…

…ໄຮໂດຣເຈນສີຂຽວ ເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ສະອາດ ທີ່ນັບມື້ ນັບຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານທາງເລືອກໃນຫຼາຍໆ ອຸດສາຫະກໍາ.

ໄຮໂດຣເຈນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມາຈາກຂະບວນການທາງເຄມີໂດຍນໍາໃຊ້ອາຍແກັສທໍາມະຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງຜະລິດອາຍຄາບອນໄດອອກໄຊອອກມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ໄຮໂດເຈນສີຂຽວ ສາມາດຜະລິດໄດ້ໂດຍໃຊ້ພະລັງງານທົດແທນເຊັ່ນພະລັງງານລົມ ຫຼືແສງຕາເວັນ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການປ່ອຍອາຍຄາບອນອອກມາ.

ມັນສາມາດຖືກສະກັດອອກມາທັງຈາກນໍ້າຈືດ ແລະນໍ້າທະເລ ... ... ແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດອໍເຣກອນ (Oregon) ໄດ້ພັດທະ ນາລະບົບການຜະລິດໄຮໂດເຈນຈາກນໍ້າທີ່ມີຢາຂ້າຫຍ້າ - ທີ່ພົບເຫັນທົ່ວໄປໃນຟາມຕ່າງໆ - ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນໍ້າບໍລິສຸດໄປພ້ອມໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ.

ຜູ້ນໍາການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນທ່ານຄີເຣຍຄອສ ສຕີລເລຍຢາໂນ (Kyriakos Stylianou, ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍອາຈານສອນວິຊາເຄມີສາດຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

“ນ້ຳ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ແຕ່ການບໍລິໂພກນໍ້າທີ່ປົນເປື້ອນສາມາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້.”

"ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນສໍາລັບຊາວກະສິກອນແລ້ວ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ສາມາດເອົາມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ນໍ້າສະອາດບໍລິສຸດໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນກໍໃຊ້ ອາຍໄຮໂດຮເຈນ ໃຫ້ເປັນພະລັງງານໃນການແລ່ນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນຟາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຊັ່ນເຄື່ອງອຸປະກອນດ້ານກະສິກໍາ."

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນການຢ່າງແຂັງຂັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຂະແໜງພະລັງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາກ້າວໄປຕາມເສັ້ນທາງ ຫລຸດອາຍພິດທີ່ປ່ອຍອອມາ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມັນຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນອາກາດ ຫລື net zero emissions ພາຍໃນປີ 2050."

ໄຮໂດຣເຈນທີ່ສະອາດ ແມ່ນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄປສູ່ອະນາຄົດຂອງພະລັງງານທີ່ສະອາດກວ່າ ຍ້ອນວ່າມີຫຼາຍປະເທດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ຄົ້ນຫາອາຍໄຮໂດເຈນ ໃຫ້ເປັນແຫຼ່ງເຊື້ອໄຟທາງເລືອກ.

ທ່ານນາງສຸນິຕາ ສະຕິຍະພອລ (Sunita Satyapal) ເປັນຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຫ້ອງການເທັກໂນໂລຈີໄຮໂດຣເຈນ ແລະນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ທີ່ກະຊວງພະລັງງານສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ນຶ່ງໃນເຫດຜົນຕົ້ນຕໍ ກໍຄືປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ກໍາລັງຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ເພື່ອຈະບັນລຸເປົ້າຫມາຍດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດຂອງຕົນໄດ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງການໂມເລກຸນທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາຍຄາບອນເຊັ່ນ ໄຮໂດເຈນ. ໄຮໂດຣເຈນ ສະໜອງຄວາມສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ເປັນຢ່າງດີແບບນັ້ນ ສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ແບບຫຼາກຫຼາຍ."

ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ກໍາລັງຂັບເຄື່ອນໂຄງການລິເລີ້ີ້ມໄຮໂດເຈນທີ່ມີນະວັດກໍາ ໃນພາກລັດ ແລະເອກະຊົນ ໃຫ້ເປັນແຫຼ່ງເຊື້ອໄຟທາງເລືອກສໍາລັບອະນາຄົດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a process that uses polluted water to produce hydrogen while purifying the water at the same time. VOA’s Julie Taboh reports on advances in the fossil fuel alternative.

From powering our vehicles, to generating electricity for our homes and businesses…

…green hydrogen is a clean fuel that’s increasingly being used as an alternative source of energy in a variety of industries.

Most hydrogen comes from a chemical process using natural gas, which generates a lot of carbon dioxide. By contrast, green hydrogen can be produced by renewable energies such as wind or solar power without carbon emissions.

It can be extracted from both freshwater and seawater…

…and now, researchers at Oregon State University have developed a system to produce hydrogen from herbicide-tainted water — commonly found on farms — while purifying the water at the same time.

Leading the study is Kyriakos Stylianou, an assistant professor of chemistry at the university:

“Water is essential for life. But consuming contaminated water can have severe effects on our health.”

“For farmers, for example, this technology can be used so they can purify water while at the same time use hydrogen to power something in their farms.”

Such as farm equipment.

President Joe Biden:

“The United States is taking a bolder action to put our energy sector on a path toward net zero emissions by no later than 2050.”

Clean hydrogen is central to the Biden administration’s efforts toward a cleaner energy future as more and more countries explore hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.

Sunita Satyapal is director of the hydrogen and fuel cell technologies office at the US Department of Energy. She spoke with VOA via Skype:

“One of the main reasons is countries are recognizing that in order to meet their climate goals, they're going to need a carbon-free molecule such as hydrogen. Hydrogen really offers that versatility for multiple applications.”

That is what is driving innovative hydrogen initiatives in the public and private sector as an alternative fuel source for the future.