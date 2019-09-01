ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ໂດຣຽນ ກຳລັງ ຈະພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ເກາະບາຮາມັສ

ສູນກາງພາ​ຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ NHC ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງ

ວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ພາຍຸເຮີຣີເຄນໂດຣຽນ “ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດ” ກຳ ລັງເຄື່ອນໂຕເຂົ້າໄປ

ໃກ້ກໍ້າຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງ​ເກາະເກາະບາຮາມັສ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ “ຄື້ນທະເລ

ສູງ, ລົມທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ຝົນຕົກໜັກ ທີ່ເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດ.”

ລົມພາຍຸຂອງເຮີຣິເຄນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປະທະເຂດພາກເໜືອຂອງເກາະ ບາຮາມັສ ໃນ

ວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້ພວກຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່,

ໂຮງ​ແຮມ ແລະ ສະໜາມບິນບາງສ່ວນ ກໍໄດ້ປິດໃຫ້ບໍລິການ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ

ທາງການ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງບາຮາມັສ ທ່ານ ຮີວເບີດ ມິນນິສ (Hubert Minnis) ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດຜ່ານໂທລະພາບ ໄປທົ່ວປະເທດເກາະ

ແຫ່ງນີ້ວ່າ “ເຮີຣິເຄນໂດຣຽນ ເປັນພາຍຸອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ ຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍ

ຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງມຸ່ງໜ້າມາຍັງເກາະຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ພາຍຸຫົວນີ້ມີ​ຄວາມເປັນໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະພັດ​ເຂົ້າເກາະ ແກຣນບາຮາມັສ ແລະ ອາບາໂຄ

ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ 73,000 ຄົນ ແລະ ເຮືອນ 21,000 ຫຼັງ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ

ຕໍ່ຄື້ນທະເລທີ່ມີຄວາມສູງເຖິງ 4.6 ແມັດ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ມິນນິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປນັ້ນ.

ຕາມການຄາດຄະເນເສັ້ນທາງຂອງພາຍຸ ຂອງ NHC ນັ້ນ ລັດຟລໍ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກກະທົບ

ໂດຍກົງ. ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ໃຈກາງຂອງພາຍຸໂດຣຽນ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຍັງຄົງຢູ່ນອກ

ຝັ່ງທະເລ ແລະຈະຫັນໄປໃນທິດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ເລາະຕາມແຄມຝັ່ງຂອງລັດ

ຟລໍຣີດາ ຜ່ານຂຶ້ນໄປຫາທັງສອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນ ຮອດວັນອັງຄານ.

ຄວາມແຮງຂອງລົມພາຍຸໂດຣຽນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ຈາກ 220 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ

ຈົນຮອດລະດັບສູງສຸດ 240 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The National Hurricane Center said early Sunday the core of Hurricane Dorian should be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas later Sunday.



The storm is expected to hit the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island.



The center predicted Dorian would move closer to Florida's east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.



Dorian is "extremely dangerous," the center said, and is expected to hitthe Bahamas with "a life-threatening storm surge. . . hurricane-force winds . . . and very heavy rainfall."



The storm's high winds were felt in the northern Bahamas Saturday, forcing some evacuations and closing some hotels and airports, authorities said.



"Hurricane Dorian is a devastating, dangerous storm approaching our islands," Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a nationally televised news conference.



The storm is likely to strike the northwestern islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, putting 73,000 people and 21,000 homes at risk to storm surges of up to 4.6 meters, Minnis said.



The NHC's latest projections have Dorian sparing Florida a direct hit.Instead, Dorian's center is expected to remain offshore and turn toward the northeast, along the Florida coast, up past the Carolinas.



Dorian's maximum sustained winds increased from 220 to 240 kilometers per hour Saturday.