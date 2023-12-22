ມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທະວີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

ການສູ້ລົບກັນລະຫວ່າງ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ທະວີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ປະຊາກອນທັງໝົດຂອງ ເຂດກາຊາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນວິກິດ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມອຶດຢາກຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກໃນໄວໆນີ້.
ມີລາຍງານການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍການຖິ້ມລະເບີດຂອງອິສຣາແອລຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ, ແລະເຮືອບິນລົບໄດ້ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆໃນບໍລິເວນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງບໍລິເວນເຂດອ້ອມຮອບ. ມີລາຍງາຍວ່າ 4 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນດ່ານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ຣາຟາ (Rafah) ທີ່ຕິດກັບ ອີຢິບ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ລື້ງເຄີຍກັບເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ເປັນເວລາສິບອາທິດຂອງການເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມ, ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນອົງກອນກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຕົນຍັງມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເຂົ້າໄປປະເທດຂອງຊາວຢິວ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.
ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼື IDF ເຜີຍແຜ່ແຜນທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບຈຸດເຕືອນໄພຈາກຈະຫຼວດຢູ່ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງທົ່ວເມືອງອາສເຄລອນ (Ashkelon), ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ໄປຈົນຮອດບໍລິເວນ ເທລ ອາວິບ (Tel Aviv).
ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານຜູ້ບາດເຈັບແລະເສຍຊີວິດ ເນື່ອງຈາກລະບົບປ້ອງກັນ ໄອຣອນ ໂດມ (Iron Dome) ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຍິງສະກັດກັ້ນລູກຈະຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.
ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຕົນໄດ້ທໍາການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ເປົ້າໝາຍ 230 ແຫ່ງໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຜ່ານມານີ້.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ກ່າວຊີ້ແຈງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງທ່ານຈະຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ສູ້ລົບຈົນກວ່າກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະຖືກກຳຈັດອອກໄປໝົດ ແລະຕົວປະກັນທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ອຍເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ.
Fighting intensified between Hamas and Israel on Thursday, as a U.N.-backed body warned that the entire population of Gaza – more than 2 million people – is at crisis levels or worse of hunger and the potential for famine is on the horizon.
Heavy Israeli bombardments were reported in northern Gaza, and warplanes struck targets in central and southern parts of the enclave. Four people were reportedly killed in southern Gaza at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, according to Hamas. Israel's military appeared to deny involvement, saying it was not familiar with the incident.
Ten weeks into the war, Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization, showed it still has the ability to launch rockets at the Jewish state, as sirens sounded in central Israel. The Israel Defense Forces posted maps showing rocket alarms stretching from Ashkelon, just north of the Gaza Strip, up to the Tel Aviv area.
No casualties were reported as the country’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted the rockets.
Israel’s military also said Thursday that its forces had carried out attacks against 230 targets in Gaza during the past day.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that his military would continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated and its remaining hostages are free.