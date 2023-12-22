ມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທະວີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

ການສູ້ລົບກັນລະຫວ່າງ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ທະວີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ປະຊາກອນທັງໝົດຂອງ ເຂດກາຊາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນວິກິດ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມອຶດຢາກຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ມີລາຍງານການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍການຖິ້ມລະເບີດຂອງອິສຣາແອລຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງເຂດກາຊາ, ແລະເຮືອບິນລົບໄດ້ໂຈມຕີໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆໃນບໍລິເວນພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງບໍລິເວນເຂດອ້ອມຮອບ. ມີລາຍງາຍວ່າ 4 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ດ່ານຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຣາຟາ (Rafah) ທີ່ຕິດກັບ ​ອີ​ຢິບ, ອີງຕາມ​ລາຍງານຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ລື້ງເຄີຍກັບເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ເປັນເວລາສິບ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຂອງການເຂົ້າສູ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ, ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຊິ່ງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນອົງ​ກອນກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ ​ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເຂົ້າໄປປະເທດ​ຂອງຊາວ​ຢິວ​, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ.

ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຊາດຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ຫຼື IDF ​ເຜີຍແຜ່​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ຈຸດເຕືອນໄພຈາກຈະຫຼວດຢູ່ຫຼາຍແຫ່ງທົ່ວ​ເມືອງອາສເຄລອນ (Ashkelon), ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ທາງ​ທິດ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເຂດກາຊາ ໄປຈົນ​ຮອດ​ບໍລິເວນ ເທລ ອາວິບ (Tel Aviv).

ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບແລະ​ເສຍຊີວິດ ​ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງກັນ ໄອຣອນ ໂດມ (Iron Dome) ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໄດ້ຍິງ​ສະກັດກັ້ນລູກ​ຈະຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ກອງທັບ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ຍັງໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ທໍາ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ 230 ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ກາຊາ ​ໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວຊີ້ແຈງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະຍັງຄົງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ຈັດອອກໄປໝົດ ແລະ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ອຍເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ.

Fighting intensified between Hamas and Israel on Thursday, as a U.N.-backed body warned that the entire population of Gaza – more than 2 million people – is at crisis levels or worse of hunger and the potential for famine is on the horizon.

Heavy Israeli bombardments were reported in northern Gaza, and warplanes struck targets in central and southern parts of the enclave. Four people were reportedly killed in southern Gaza at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, according to Hamas. Israel's military appeared to deny involvement, saying it was not familiar with the incident.

Ten weeks into the war, Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization, showed it still has the ability to launch rockets at the Jewish state, as sirens sounded in central Israel. The Israel Defense Forces posted maps showing rocket alarms stretching from Ashkelon, just north of the Gaza Strip, up to the Tel Aviv area.

No casualties were reported as the country’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted the rockets.

Israel’s military also said Thursday that its forces had carried out attacks against 230 targets in Gaza during the past day.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that his military would continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated and its remaining hostages are free.