ຊາວໄທ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກອົບພະຍົບ ອອກຈາກ ມຽນມາ ຜ່ານ ຈີນ ທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບກັນ ຢ່າງໜັກ

ພົນລະເມືອງຊາວໄທ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງຮ້ອຍຄົນທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ຍ້ອນການສູ້ລົບກັນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງ ພວກທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ແລະພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຕິດອາວຸດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງມຽນມາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນອົບພະຍົບໄປໄທ ໂດຍຜ່ານຈີນ, ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ກອງທັບມຽນມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຢຶດອຳນາດໃນການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີ 2021 ກຳ ລັງສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມໃນຫຼາຍຫົວເມືອງ ແລະຄ້າຍທະຫານຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ພ້ອມທັງຄ້າຍຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕີ​ແຕກ ຂະນະທີ່ຕົນຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການບຸກໂຈມຕີທີ່ມີການປະສານງານຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ, ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍສາມກຸ່ມ ແລະພວກນັກລົບເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມຊາວໄທ 266 ຄົນ ແລະຊາວຟີລິບປິນ ແລະສິງກະໂປ ທີ່ບໍ່ຊາບຈຳນວນ ໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບຈາກເຂດ ​ເລົ້າ​ໄກ່ ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດສານ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງມຽນມາ ຕິດກັບຈີນ ໂດຍການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຂອງມຽນມາ.

ກຸ່ມຊາວໄທແລະຊາດອື່ນໆນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຈີນ ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ຈະບິນອອກຈາກເມືອງຄຸນໝິງດ້ວຍສອງຖ້ຽວບິນທີ່ຖືກໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເໝົາໄປຍັງບາງກອກ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະໄດ້ຖືກກວດສອບສຳລັບການລັກລອບຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະປະຫວັດອາຊະຍາກຳໃດໆ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງໄທ ກ່າວ.

More than two hundred Thai nationals trapped by the surge in fighting in northern Myanmar between junta soldiers and armed ethnic-minority groups are being evacuated to Thailand via China, the Thai foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Myanmar military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, is losing control of several towns and military outposts around the country as well as being overrun in parts of its north as it battles the biggest coordinated offensive, launched last month by an alliance of three ethnic minority groups and pro-democracy fighters.

The Thai foreign ministry said a group of 266 Thais and an unspecified number of Filipinos and Singaporeans are being evacuated from Laukkaing in northern Shan State to the Myanmar-China border with help from the Myanmar authorities.

The group will be permitted to enter China and will then fly from the Chinese city of Kunming on two chartered flights to Bangkok, where they will undergo screening for human trafficking and any criminal records, the foreign ministry said.