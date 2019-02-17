ເຮືອບິນທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ສາມລໍາ ທີ່ບັນຈຸເຄື່ອງບັນເທົາທຸກດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳສຳ
ລັບ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ລົງຈອດໃນເມືອງ ກູກູຕາ ປະເທດໂຄລອມເບຍ ໃນວັນເສົາວານ
ນີ້, ເພີ້ມອາຫານ ແລະ ຢາປົວພະຍາດຫຼາຍໂຕນ ເພື່ອລໍຖ້າເດີນທາງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ.
ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ສົ່ງຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ໄປເຖິງຊາວ
ເວເນຊູເອລາ ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມຍັງຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ໃນປະເທດໂຄລອມເບຍ,
ບຣາຊີລ ແລະ ປະເທດເກາະ ຄູຣາຄາວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີເວ ເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານ ນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ທີ່ມີບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງກ່າວວ່າ
ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ແລະຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
ປະເທດເວ ເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມລຳບາກຈາກການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ແລະຢາ
ປົວພະຍາດ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຈຳເປັນປະຈຳວັນ ແລະ ຍັງມີອັດຕາເງິນເຟິ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ
ສຸດ. ປະຊາຊົນສາມລ້ານຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນປະມານ 10 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນປະ
ເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ.
ທ່ານ ມາດູໂຣ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ທະ
ຫານທີ່ຍັງຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານວ່າ ຢ່າໃຫ້ຂະບວນລົດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂ້າມເດີນທາງເຂົ້າ
ສູ່ ເວເນຊູເອລາ.
ທ່ານ ຮວນ ກົວອີໂດ ຜູ້ນຳລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດ
ອື່ນໆວ່າເປັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີແຜນ
ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຂົ້າມາປະເທດໃນວັນທີ 23 ກຸມພາ ແລະ ຈະເປີດເຜີຍ
ລາຍລະອຽດໃນວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
Three U.S. military transport planes loaded with humanitarian for Venezuela aid landed in Cucuta, Colombia Saturday, adding to the tons food and medicine waiting to cross the border.
The aid sent from the U.S. and many other countries has not yet reached any Venezuelans but instead sits in towns in Colombia, Brazil and Curacao.
Disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the aid is unnecessary and illegal.
Venezuela suffers from shortages of food medicine and other daily necessities and also has the worst inflation rate in the world.Three million people — about 10 percent of the country's population — have fled the country.
Maduro, who has the backing of Russia and China,has told the military, which remains loyal to him, not to let any convoys of aid cross into Venezuela.
Juan Guaido, the congressional leader who is recognized by the U.S. and other nations as Venezuela's legitimate interim president, says he has a plan to bring the aid into the country on February 23 and will release the details Monday.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ