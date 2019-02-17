ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ສາມ​ລໍ​າ ທີ່ບັນ​ຈຸເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳສຳ​

ລັບ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ກູ​ກູ​ຕາ ປະ​ເທດ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບ​ຍ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານ

​ນີ້, ເພີ້ມ​ອາ​ຫານ​ ແລະ ​ຢາ​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ຫຼາຍ​ໂຕນ ເພື່ອ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເດີນ​ທາງຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.

ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼື​ອ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ຈາກ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລ​ະ​ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຊາວ​

ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແຕ່ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມຍັງ​ຄ້າງຢູ່​ໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ,

ບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ ແລະ ປະ​ເທດ​ເກາະ ​ຄູ​ຣາ​ຄາວ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເວ ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ​ ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ບໍ່​ມີຄວາມຈຳ​ເປັນ ແລະ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ເວ​ ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຂາ​ດແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຢາ

​ປົວ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໃຊ້​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ ແລະ​ ຍັງ​ມີ​ອັດ​ຕາເງິນ​ເຟິ້ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​

ສຸດ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນສາມ​ລ້າ​ນ​ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນປະ​ມານ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນປະ

​ເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ທະ

​ຫານທີ່​ຍັງ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ຢ່າໃຫ້​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອຂ້າມເດີນ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​

ສູ່​ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ​ ຮວນ ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລັດ​ຖະສະ​ພາ ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ໂດຍ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ

​ອື່ນໆ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ

​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ກຸມ​ພາ ແລະ​ ຈະເປີດ​ເຜີຍ

​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້.



Three U.S. military transport planes loaded with humanitarian for Venezuela aid landed in Cucuta, Colombia Saturday, adding to the tons food and medicine waiting to cross the border.



The aid sent from the U.S. and many other countries has not yet reached any Venezuelans but instead sits in towns in Colombia, Brazil and Curacao.



Disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the aid is unnecessary and illegal.



Venezuela suffers from shortages of food medicine and other daily necessities and also has the worst inflation rate in the world.Three million people — about 10 percent of the country's population — have fled the country.



Maduro, who has the backing of Russia and China,has told the military, which remains loyal to him, not to let any convoys of aid cross into Venezuela.



Juan Guaido, the congressional leader who is recognized by the U.S. and other nations as Venezuela's legitimate interim president, says he has a plan to bring the aid into the country on February 23 and will release the details Monday.