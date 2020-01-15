ຫົວໜ້າອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈີນໄດ້ເລີ້ມໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ລະບົບສິດທິມະນຸດສາກົນ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕ້ານຢັນການປະຕິບັດງານດັງກ່າວຂອງປັກກິ່ງ.
ທ່ານເຄນແນັດ ຣັອດ ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ HRW ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນໄລຍະທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດຂອງການກົດຂີ່ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນມາໃນຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ.”
ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບຂອງໂລກ ປີ 2020 ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ HRW ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ຢູ່ໃນ 95 ປະເທດ. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບຈີນທີ່ກ້າຫານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງທາງອົງການ HRW ເຕືອນວ່າ ພວມໃຊ້ອິດທິພົນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຕົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກເພື່ອປິດປາກປິດສຽງພວກຕ້ອງຕິພາຍໃນ ແລະຂັດຂວາງການປະນາມຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ.
ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດນັ້ນ ອົງການ HRW ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ປະທານປະເທດສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີປະສົມປະສານ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນເຊື່ອຟັງ. ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດກໍຄືການປະຕິບັດຂອງລັດຖະບານຕໍ່ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຊາວມຸສລິມເຜົ່າວີເກີ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ.
ທ່ານຣັອດກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບຊາວວີເກີ້ ແລະພວກຊົນເຜົ່າເທີກີມຸສລິມອື່ນໆໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງລະບົບສອດແນມທີ່ເປັນການລ່ວງລະເມີດທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່
ເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ແລະຮວມທັງການຈັບກຸມຄຸມຂັງ ໂດຍພາລະ
ການ ທີ່ໃຫ່ຍສຸດຢູ່ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍລົດສະວັດ.”
ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຈີນ ບ່ອນທີ່ຊາວວີເກີ້ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ພັກພາ
ອາໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພັກຄອມມິວນິສ ແລະພວກຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ໄດ້ໄປ “ຢ້ຽມຢາມ” ແລະ
ພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງຊາວວີເກີ້ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອສອດແນມເບິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ລັດຖະບານຍັງໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຸບປະກອນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຕິດຕັ້ງລະບົບຈື່ໃບໜ້າ ແລະໃຊ້ເພື່ອບັງຄັບເກັບກຳເອົາໂຕຢ່າງ DNA ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ apps ໂທລະສັບ ເພື່ອເກັບກຳເອົາຂໍ້ມູນເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ມີຊາວວີເກີ້ນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ຕາມ “ສູນສຳມະນາ” ຕ່າງໆ ແຍກຈາກຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຖືກປະປ່ອຍໄວ້ໂດຍ ບໍ່ມີພໍ່ແມ່.
ຈີນໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນການປະຕິບັດຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບການເຝິກອົບຮົມວິຊາອາຊີບ ແລະຕົນພວມກຳຈັດ ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
The head of Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that China has launched an assault on the international human rights system, and governments need to resist Beijing's actions.
"This is the most severe period of repression that we have seen in decades in China," said Kenneth Roth, HRW executive director.
In its World Report 2020, launched Tuesday at the United Nations, the rights group chronicles abuses in 95 countries. It expresses its deepest concern, though, about an emboldened China, which it warns is using its growing global economic influence to silence domestic critics and deter condemnation abroad. Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch
At home, HRW says President Xi Jinping's government uses a combination of technology and intimidation to keep its people in line. Most concerning is the government's treatment of millions of ethnic Uigher Muslims.
"For the Uighers and other Turkic Muslims of Xinjiang, Beijing has built the most intrusive system of surveillance we have ever seen and coupled it with the largest case of mass arbitrary detention in decades," Roth told reporters.
In the northwest territory of Xinjiang, where most Uigher's live, Communist party officials and loyalists "visit" and live in homes of some Uighers to monitor them. The government also has harnessed technology to deploy facial-recognition systems and use the forced collection of DNA samples, as well as phone apps, to collect their data.
A million or more Uighers are incarcerated in "re-education" facilities, separated from their families, with many children being left without their parents.
China has defended its treatment of the Uighers, saying they are in vocational training and that it is pursuing de-radicalization and counterterror efforts.