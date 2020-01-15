ຫົວ​ໜ້າອົງ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສາ​ກົນ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ​ດັງ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.

ທ່ານ​ເຄນ​ແນັດ ​ຣັອດ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິຫານ​ອົງ​ການປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ HRW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງການ​ກົດ​ຂີ່ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຫຼ​າຍ​ທົດສະ​ວັດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ.”

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາ​ຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ປີ 2020 ທີ່​ໄດ້ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາ​ດ ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ HRW ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ 95 ປະ​ເທດ. ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່​າວ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ທາງ​ອົງ​ການ HRW ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ພວມໃຊ້​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່​ມີ​ເພີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ຕົນຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກເພື່ອ​ປິດ​ປາກປິດ​ສຽງ​ພວກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ແລະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ຢູ່ພາຍໃນ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ອົງ​ການ HRW ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ໃຊ້​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ປະ​ສົມ​ປະ​ສານ ແລະການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຟັງ. ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ເຜົ່າ​ວີ​ເກີ້ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານຣັອດ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ​ “ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊ​າວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ເທີ​ກີ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມອື່ນໆໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ລະ​ບົບສອດ​ແນມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່

ເຫັນ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ ໂດຍ​ພາ​ລະ

ການ​ ທີ່​ໃຫ່​ຍສຸດ​ຢູ່ໃນຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ລົດ​ສະ​ວັດ.”

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ຈີນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ພັກ​ພາ

​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ ​ໄດ້​ໄປ “ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ” ແລະ

ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຂອງ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເ​ກີ້ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອສອດ​ແນມ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຈື່​ໃບ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ເອົາໂຕຢ່າງ DNA ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ apps ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ເພື່ອ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

​ມີ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນຫຼື​ຫຼາຍກວ່​າ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ “ສູນ​ສຳ​ມະ​ນາ” ຕ່າງໆ ແຍກ​ຈາກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ປ່ອຍ​ໄວ້​ໂດຍ ບໍ່​ມີ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​.

ຈີນ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດຂອງ​ຕົນຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບການ​ເຝິກ​ອົບຮົມ​ວິ​ຊາ​ອາ​ຊີບ ແລະ​ຕົນ​ພວມ​ກຳ​ຈັດ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

The head of Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that China has launched an assault on the international human rights system, and governments need to resist Beijing's actions.

"This is the most severe period of repression that we have seen in decades in China," said Kenneth Roth, HRW executive director.

In its World Report 2020, launched Tuesday at the United Nations, the rights group chronicles abuses in 95 countries. It expresses its deepest concern, though, about an emboldened China, which it warns is using its growing global economic influence to silence domestic critics and deter condemnation abroad. Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch

At home, HRW says President Xi Jinping's government uses a combination of technology and intimidation to keep its people in line. Most concerning is the government's treatment of millions of ethnic Uigher Muslims.

"For the Uighers and other Turkic Muslims of Xinjiang, Beijing has built the most intrusive system of surveillance we have ever seen and coupled it with the largest case of mass arbitrary detention in decades," Roth told reporters.

In the northwest territory of Xinjiang, where most Uigher's live, Communist party officials and loyalists "visit" and live in homes of some Uighers to monitor them. The government also has harnessed technology to deploy facial-recognition systems and use the forced collection of DNA samples, as well as phone apps, to collect their data.

A million or more Uighers are incarcerated in "re-education" facilities, separated from their families, with many children being left without their parents.

China has defended its treatment of the Uighers, saying they are in vocational training and that it is pursuing de-radicalization and counterterror efforts.