ມີຫຼາຍປັດໄຈ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ ມີການຄາດຕະກຳ ແລະຍິງກັນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ໃນການສົ່ງຕຳຫຼວດລັດຖະບານກາງໄປປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໂຕເມືອງທີ່ມີບັນຫາ

ຈາກການຍິງກັນແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃນ

ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທີ່ມີຫົວອຽງຊ້າຍທາງ

ດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະ “ບໍ່ໃຫ້ທຶນ” ແກ່ກົມຕໍາຫຼວດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດສົ່ງ ຕຳ

ຫຼວດລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ແລະອາລເບີເກີກກີ ລັດນິວ-ເມັກຊິໂກ

ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍມອງເບິ່ງຈາກທຸກຈຸດແລ້ວ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ ຈະປິດກົມຕຳ

ຫຼວດຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະຊາຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການເພີ້ມ ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ

ໃນການຍິງກັນ ຂ້າກັນ ສັງຫານກັນ ແລະອາຊະຍາກໍາ ທີ່ ໂຫດຮ້າຍຮຸນແຮງ. ການ

ນອງເລືອດດັ່ງກ່າວຕ້ອງສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ການນອງເລືອດ ນີ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດ.”

ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ຮູບພາບນັ້ນແມ່ນຊະຫລັບຊັບຊ້ອນກວ່າທີ່ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີໄດ້ວາດພາບໄວ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າລະດັບຂອງອາຊະຍາກຳທັງໝົດໄດ້ຫຼຸດ ລົງປີນີ້ ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນຢູ່ບ້ານ ລະຫວ່າງການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ແຕ່ການໃຊ້

ກຳລັງໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ພາໃຫ້ມີການເພີິ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງການ ຄາດຕະກຳ ແລະການ

ຍິງກັນຢູ່ຕາມໂຕເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ການຂ້າກັນໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເມືອງຕ່າງໆ.

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນດ້ານອາຊະຍາກໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຢ່າງ

ແທ້ຈິງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອ້າງອີງໃສ່ອົງປະກອບທີ່ພາ ໃຫ້ເກີດຫຼາຍ

ຢ່າງ. ຮວມຢູ່ໃນຈໍານວນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນກໍມີ ອາກາດອົບເອົ້າຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ ຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ຕາມ

ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາລັດຕ່າງໆເປີດເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະ

ເກີດຄວາມເຊື່ອມໂຊມໃນຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງສາທາ ລະນະຊົນ ຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບ

ໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍທ່າມກາງທີ່ມີການປະທ້ວງກ່ຽວ ກັບການຕາຍຂອງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອ

ສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ທ້າວຈອຣຈ ຟລອຍ ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ຖືກຈັບໂດບຕຳຫຼວດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງມິນ

ນິອາໂປລິສ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ເອບຣໍາ ອາຈານສອນກົດໜາຍ ແລະເສດຖະສາດຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເພັນ

ຊິລເວເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ລະຫວ່າງການແຜ່ ລະບາດຂອງ

ໂຄວິດ-19 ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ ມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງການຄາດຕະ ກຳ ແລະການຍິງກັນ

ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້ ແຕ່ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຈະບອກວ່າ ເນື່ອງຈາກ ການແຜ່ລະບາດ ເລື້ອງອື່ນໆ

ຫຼືພຽວແຕ່ເປັນການຂຶ້ນລົງທຳມະດາ.

In sending federal law enforcement agents to several cities beset by a spate of shootings and violence, U.S. President Donald Trump is primarily laying the blame on politically left-leaning mayors and governors and efforts to “defund” police departments.

“To look at it from any standpoint, the effort to shut down policing in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders, and heinous crimes of violence,” Trump said Wednesday as he announced dispatching federal law enforcement agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico. “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end.”

But experts say the picture is more complicated than the one the president paints. Although overall crime levels declined this year as people stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a perfect storm of forces has led to spikes in homicides and shootings in many cities in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, murder rates have declined in other cities.

Criminologists say the exact drivers of the violence are hard to pinpoint. But they cite several contributing factors. Among them: warm summer weather, more people on the streets as states reopen their economies and a growing erosion of public trust in law enforcement amid the continued protests over the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

“There has certainly been an increase in homicides and shootings this summer, but it is not possible to tell whether this is due to the pandemic, other factors, or just typical variation,” said David Abrams, a University of Pennsylvania professor of law and economics who has been tracking crime during the pandemic.