ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍເພ ດານໜີ້ສິນທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ຢ່າງວຸດວິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນພະຍາຍາມຊຸກຍູ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ມັນເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຫລີກເວັ້ນການຜິດນັດຈ່າຍໜີ້ຂອງລັດຖະ ບານ ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄພຫາຍະນະ ກໍເປັນໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ສິດຍັບຍັ້ງ ຫຼື veto ຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນຂີດຈຳກັດຂອງງົບປະມານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຄັດມານຳຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນີ້. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານດີໃຈທີ່ຈະໂອ້ລົມກັບ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານແຄບວິນ ເມັກຄາທີ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ເຈລະຈາກກ່ຽວກັບພາລະທີ່ຕິດພັນກັບໜີ້ສິນຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ແຜນການຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນນັ້ນ ຈະເພີ້ມເພດານໜີ້ ຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 1 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນສຳລັບຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຄັດຄ້ານ. ທຳນຽບຂ່າວ ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເພດານໜີ້ສິນ ຕ້ອງຖືກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆຕິດພັນມາດ້ວຍ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈ່າຍໜີ້ຂອງຕົນ.

House Republicans have narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Biden into negotiations on federal spending. It's the start of efforts to avoid a potentially catastrophic government debt default this summer. Biden has threatened to veto the bill over the budget limits that are attached. The president says he's happy to talk with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but will not negotiate over America's legal debt obligations. The Republican plan would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions that Democrats oppose. The White House insists the debt ceiling must be lifted with no strings attached to ensure America pays its bills.