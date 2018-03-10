ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເປີດເຜີຍ ຊື່ມືປືນ ແລະ ພະນັກງານ 3 ຄົນ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ບ່ອນຮັກສາ ນັກລົບເກົ່າ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ຂອງມືປືນ ແລະໂຕປະກັນ 3 ຄົນທີ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ທີ່ບ້ານພັກຂອງພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນພາກເໜືອ ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ.

ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຖືກລະບຸວ່າແມ່ນທ້າວອາລເບີດ ວອງ ອາຍຸ 36 ປີ ທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າເສຍ

ຊີວິດໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ທີ່ບ້ານພັກຂອງພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າໃນເມືອງຢຸນທ໌

ວິລ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ.

ພວກໂຕປະກັນ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນເປັນພະນັກງານໝໍ ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານພັກ ແພທເວ

(Pathway) ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ປິ່ນປົວພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າ ທີ່ມີບັນຫາທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈ

ຫຼື PTSD. ບຸກຄົນທັງສາມແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍນາງຄຣິສຕີນ ໂລເບີ ອາຍຸ 48 ປີ ນາງ

ເຈັນ ກໍລິກ ອາຍຸ 42 ປີ ແລະ ນາງເຈນນີເຟີ ກອນຊາເລສ ອາຍຸ 29 ປີ.

ບ້ານພັກແພດເວ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ກ້າຫານເຫຼົ່າ

ນີ້ ແມ່ນພວກທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານ ອຸທິດຕົນຕໍ່ໜ້າທີ່ວຽກການ ໃນ

ການຮັບໃຊ້ພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າ ຂອງປະເທດຊາດ ໂດຍເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບພວກ

ທີ່ຕ້ອງການໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເອົາໃຈໃສ່ເປັນທີ່ສຸດ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ທ້າວວອງ ໄດ້ຂໍຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກໂຄງການທີ່ບ້ານ

ພັກແພດເວ. ເຫດຜົນໃນການຖອນໂຕແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນແມ່ນມີບັນຫາ PTSD ແລະເຄີຍໄປຮັບໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກ

ຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

ສົບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບ ເກືອບ 8 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫລັງຈາກທ້າວວອງ ໄດ້ບຸກ

ເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນບ່ອນປະຊຸມ ຂອງບ້ານພັກແພດເວ.

ທ່ານຄຣິສຊາຍດ໌ ໂຄສົກຂອງໜ່ວຍລາດຕະເວນທາງຫຼວງ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນຂ່າວທີ່ໜ້າເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ.”

ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີເທື່ອວ່າ ເວລາໃດແທ້ທີ່ມືປືນແລະໂຕປະກັນເສຍຊີ

ວິດ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຕິດຕໍ່ກັບມືປືນຕະຫລອດວັນ.

​California officials have released the identities of the gunman and the three hostages he killed Friday at a veterans facility in Northern California.



The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong who was found dead Friday evening at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville.



The dead hostages were all mental health workers at Pathway Home, a facility for combat veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. They were Christiane Loeber, 48; Jen Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzalez, 29.



Pathway Home said in a statement: "These brave women were accomplished professionals, dedicated to their careers of serving our nation's veterans, working closely with those of the greatest need of attention."



Officials say Wong had been recently asked to leave a program at Pathway. The reason for his departure was not immediately clear.



Authorities said that the gunman suffered with PTSD and had served in the Middle East.



The bodies were discovered nearly eight hours after Wong entered a Pathway staff meeting.



"This is a tragic piece of news," said California Highway Patrol spokesman Chris Childs.



It was not immediately clear when the gunman and his hostages died.Authorities had attempted to contact the gunman throughout the day.



Radio transmission exchanges between police and dispatchers, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, described him as wearing "a stash of bullets around his neck" and his waist.



The California Department of Veterans Affairs describes its facility in Yountville "as a community of and for veterans. Founded in 1884, VHC-Yountville is the largest veterans' home in the United States, offering residential accommodations with a wealth of recreational, social, and therapeutic activities for independent living. Some 1,000 aged or disabled veterans (both men and women) or World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom now live at the home."



The entire complex was on a security lockdown during the siege.



Scenic Napa County, about 97 kilometers north of San Francisco,is home to many of Northern California wineries.



The veterans home siege comes less than a month after a former student walked into his Florida high school and shot 17 people, igniting a student-led campaign for new restrictions on gun sales in the U.S.