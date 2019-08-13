ສະໜາມບິນນາໆຊາດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ເປີດໃຫ້ບໍລິການອີກແລ້ວ ນຶ່ງມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່
ພວກປະທ້ວງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ປິດການບໍລິຫານງານ
ໃນສະໜາມບິນ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ສະໜາມນຶ່ງນັ້ນ.
ພວກຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຈະບິນອອກຈາກຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປ
ຍັງສະໜາມບິນ ເພື່ອຈອງຕົວ ແລະບິນອອກຈາກເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້, ແຕ່ວ່າສາຍການບິນ
ຄາເທ່ ປາຊິຟິກ (Cathay Pacific) ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນສາຍການບິນຫຼັກຂອງຮົງກົງ ຍັງໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ
ຖ້ຽວບິນອີກ 200 ຖ້ຽວ ໃນວັນວັນອັງຄານມືນີ້.
ການປິດທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ຂອງສະໜາມບິນນາໆຊາດຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້
ແມ່ນຂະຫຍາຍມາຈາກການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ທີ່ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວຢູ່ໃນ
ປົກຄອງຂອງຈີນດັ່ງກ່າວ ມາໄດ້ 2 ເດືອນແລ້ວ. ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້
ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກຕຳຫຼວດປາບຈະລາຈົນໄດ້ຍິງລະເບີດ
ນ້ຳຕາແລະລູກປືນຢາງເຂົ້າໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັນຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ແລະໄດ້ທ້າ
ທາຍຄຳສັ່ງຂອງພວກຕຳຫຼວດ ໃຫ້ແຍກຍ້າຍກັນໄປ.
ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ນັບຈຳນວນພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບມີ 54 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ 2 ຄົນ
ທີ່ຍັງຮັກສາຢູ່ໃນໂຮງພະຍາບານ ທີ່ມີອາການສາຫັດ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ນັ້ນແລະອີກ
28 ຄົນ ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ທີ່ມີອາການໄຄຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໂຮງພະຍາບານ.
ພວກເດີນຂະບວນໄດ້ເລີ້ມທຳການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງຈະຍຸຕິຮ່າງກົດ
ໝາຍທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຊາວຮົງກົງ ໄປດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ
ຮວມທັງຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່. ພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນເວລານີ້ແມ່ນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີ
ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໂດຍກົງ ສຳລັບຜູ້ນຳຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນການປ່ອນ ບັດທີ່ເສລີ,
ແລະຍຸດຕິທຳ ແລະກໍສືບສວນຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ຕໍ່ພວກຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ
ປະຕິບັດແບບໂຫດຮ້າຍປ່າເຖື່ອນນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງແຄຣີ ແລມ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງຮົງກົງທີ່ກຳລັງດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຮັກສາຕຳແໜ່ງໄວ້ນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການເອົາບາດກ້າວຂອງພວກຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວໃນ
ວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ “ຕັດສິນໃຈດຽວນັ້ນ” ພາຍໃຕ້
“ສະຖານນະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດ.” ທ່ານນາງແລມກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະແກ້ໄຂ
ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການຂອງພວກປະຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ຍຸຕິແລ້ວ
ແລະສະຖານະການທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ຢູ່ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ອາດຈະເບົາບາງລົງ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນນະຄອນປັກກິງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນພວກປະທ້ວງວ່າ
“ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”
Hong Kong's international airport reopened Tuesday, a day after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators completely shut down operations at one of the world's busiest airports.
Passengers unable to fly out Monday returned to the airport to check in for their flights out of the city, but Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship airline, still had more than 200 flights cancelled on Tuesday.
Monday's unprecedented shutdown of Hong Kong's airport was an extension of the street protests that have gripped the Chinese territory for more than two months. Dozens of protesters were injured Monday after riot police fired tear tear gas and non-lethal ammunition after the protesters blocked roads and defied police orders to disperse.
The government counted 54 people injured, including two who were hospitalized in serious condition Monday and 28 who were listed as stable, according to the Hospital Authority.
The protests began as a quest to stop a bill that would have allowed Hong Kong to send criminal suspects elsewhere, including mainland China.Demonstrators are now demanding the the right to directly vote for their next leader in a free and fair vote, and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, defended the police's actions during a press conference Tuesday, saying they had to make "on-the-spot decisions" under "extremely difficult circumstances."Lam said she would address the protesters' demands "after the violence has been stopped and the chaotic situation that now we are seeing could subside."
Authorities in Beijing Monday termed the protests 'terrorism.'
