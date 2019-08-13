ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ອີກ​ແລ້ວ ນຶ່ງ​ມື້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກທີ່​

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ປິດການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ

ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ສະ​ໜາມ​ນຶ່ງນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈະ​ບິນອອກ​ຈາກ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ

ຍັງ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ ເພື່ອຈອງ​ຕົວ​ ແລະ​ບິນ​ອອກຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ

ຄາ​ເທ່ ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ (Cathay Pacific) ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ

​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ອີກ 200 ຖ້ຽວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື​ນີ້.

ການ​ປິດທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ຂອງ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້

ແມ່ນຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ທີ່​ໄດ້ແກ່​ຍາວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ

ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງ​ຈີນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມາ​ໄດ້ 2 ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບ​ຄົນ​ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້

​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ປາບ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນໄດ້​ຍິງລະ​ເບີດ​

ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຕັນຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທ້າ

​ທາຍຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ໃຫ້​ແຍກ​ຍ້າຍ​ກັນ​ໄປ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ນັບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບມີ 54 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ 2 ຄົນ

ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ສາ​ຫັດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ນັ້ນແລະ​ອີກ

28 ຄົນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ການໄຄ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ໂຮງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ບານ.

ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ທຳ​ກາ​ນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາຊ່ອງ​ທາງຈະຍຸ​ຕິ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ

​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຊາວ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ໄປ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ

​ຮວມ​ທັງຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ແມ່ນ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ

​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ ບັດ​ທີ່ເສ​ລີ​, ​

ແລະ​ຍຸດ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລ​ະ​ກໍ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ

​ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແບບ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ​ນັ້ນ.​

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໄວ້​ນັ້ນ

ໄດ້​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວໃນ​

ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ “​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈດຽວ​ນັ້ນ” ພາຍ​ໃຕ້

“​ສະ​ຖານ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.” ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແລມກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປະຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງໄດ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ

ແລະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ ຢູ່ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເບົາ​ບາງ​ລົງ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ປັກ​ກິງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ພ​ວ​ກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງວ່າ

“ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.”

Hong Kong's international airport reopened Tuesday, a day after thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators completely shut down operations at one of the world's busiest airports.



Passengers unable to fly out Monday returned to the airport to check in for their flights out of the city, but Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship airline, still had more than 200 flights cancelled on Tuesday.



Monday's unprecedented shutdown of Hong Kong's airport was an extension of the street protests that have gripped the Chinese territory for more than two months. Dozens of protesters were injured Monday after riot police fired tear tear gas and non-lethal ammunition after the protesters blocked roads and defied police orders to disperse.



The government counted 54 people injured, including two who were hospitalized in serious condition Monday and 28 who were listed as stable, according to the Hospital Authority.



The protests began as a quest to stop a bill that would have allowed Hong Kong to send criminal suspects elsewhere, including mainland China.Demonstrators are now demanding the the right to directly vote for their next leader in a free and fair vote, and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.



Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, defended the police's actions during a press conference Tuesday, saying they had to make "on-the-spot decisions" under "extremely difficult circumstances."Lam said she would address the protesters' demands "after the violence has been stopped and the chaotic situation that now we are seeing could subside."



Authorities in Beijing Monday termed the protests 'terrorism.'