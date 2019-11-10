ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນຈັດການນັດຢຸດງານທົ່ວໄປສຳລັບວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຕຳຫຼວດ ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຈາກບ່ອນຈອດລົດນຶ່ງຊັ້ນ ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນໃກ້ຄຽງ.
ພິທີໄຕ້ທຽນ ແລະ ສູດມົນໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປທົ່ວຕົວເມືອງໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທ້າວ ຈາວ ລົກ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ, ນັກສຶກສາມະຫະວິທະຍາໄລ ຮົງກົງ ສາຂາວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນໂຮງໝໍ ຄາວລູນ ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສີ່ວັນຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາຈາກບ່ອນຈອດລົດນຶ່ງຊັ້ນໃນເມືອງ ຄາວລູນ.
ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອອກຈາກບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ຫຼາຍຮອບ. ທ້າວ ຈາວ ເຊື່ອວ່າເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກອາການບາດເຈັບໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປະທະກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດດົນຫ້າເດືອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາລັດຖະບານທີ່ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ປັບປຸງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ.
ປະທານມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ທ່ານນາງ ເຫວີຍ ຊາຍ (Wei Shyy) ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ແລະ ຮອບຄອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການຕ່າງໆໃນການຕົກຈາກບ່ອນຈອດລົດຂອງທ້າວ ຈາວ. ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດຕ້ອງອະທິບາຍວ່າເປັນຫຍັງລົດໂຮງໝໍ ຈຶ່ງຊັກຊ້າໃນການເຂົ້າໄປຫາບ່ອນຈອດລົດ ຫຼັງຈາກທ້າວ ຈາວ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ວິດີໂດທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລກັບທ່ານນາງ ຊາຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ປາກົດວ່າຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນລົດໂຮງໝໍຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນລົດໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼືວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄລ່ທ້າວ ຈາວ, ຈົນນຳໄປສູ່ການໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຂອງລາວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັນນະສູດສົບມາໃຫ້ປາກຄຳ.
ໂຄສົກຍິງຕຳຫຼວດ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ຊູແຊັດ ຟູ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ຈອດລົດຕອນເຊົ້າ 1 ໂມງ 04, ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ເພື່ອແຍກຍ້າຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ແກວ່ງວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆໃສ່ຕຳຫຼວດ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕົກລົງມາຂອງທ້າວ ຈາວ ແລະ ການບາດເຈັບຂອງລາວ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນນັກດັບເພີງກຳລັງປິ່ນປົວລາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
Protesters Sunday called for a general strike here on Monday,as residents demanded that police explain the circumstances surrounding the death of a university student who fell one story in a car park shortly after police fired tear gas nearby.
Candlelight and prayer vigils continued throughout the city Saturday to mourn the death of 22-year-old Chow Tsz-lok, a student atHong Kong University of Science and Technology, who died in a Kowloon hospital Friday, four days after he fell one story in a parking garage in the Kowloon district.
Police had been trying to clear protesters from the area and fired several rounds of tear gas. Chow is believed to be the first person to die from injuries sustained during five months of clashes with police as protesters demand a democratic government and revamped policing.
University president Wei Shyy has asked for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances around Chow's fall. Shyy added that police had to explain why an ambulance was delayed entering the car park after Chow was injured. Widely circulated videos that were shared at a university forum with Shyy show what appears to be police blocking an ambulance in the area.
Police have denied accusations that they blocked an ambulance or that they had chased Chow, leading to his injuries. They have asked that a coroner hear the case.
Hong Kong police spokeswoman Suzette Foo told reporters police entered the car park at 1:04 a.m. November 4 to disperse protesters who had thrown objects at officers. She said officers learned of Chow's fall and injuries only after seeing firefighters treating him.