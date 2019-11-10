ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ຈັດ​ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ອື່ນ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້ອ​າ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ຕຳຫຼວດ ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ ບໍ່​ດົນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ໃສ່​ຢູ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ.

ພິ​ທີ​ໄຕ້​ທຽນ ແລະ ສູດ​ມົນ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ​ຈາວ ລົກ ອາ​ຍຸ​ 22 ປີ, ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຮົງ​ກົງ ສາ​ຂາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ແລະ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຄາວ​ລູນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານມາ, ສີ່​ວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດ​ນຶ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ຄາວ​ລູນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ໃສ່ຫຼາຍ​ຮອບ. ທ້າວ ຈາວ ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາ​ກອ​າ​ການ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ດົນ​ຫ້າ​ເດືອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້​ຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.

ປະ​ທານ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຫວີຍ ຊາຍ (Wei Shyy) ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອິ​ດ​ສະຫຼະ ແລະ ຮອບ​ຄອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆໃນ​ການ​ຕົກ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນຈອດ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ຈາວ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊາຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຕ້ອງ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ລົດ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຈຶ່ງ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ຈອດ​ລົດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ້າວ ຈາວ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ. ວິ​ດີ​ໂດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ອອກ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊາຍ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ລົດ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ​ລົດ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ຫຼື​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໄລ່​ທ້າວ ຈາວ, ຈົນ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ນະ​ສູດ​ສົບ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊູ​ແຊັດ ຟູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈອດ​ລົດ​ຕອນເຊົ້າ 1 ໂມງ 04, ວັນ​ທີ 4 ພະ​ຈິກ ເພື່ອ​ແຍກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແກວ່ງວັດ​ຖຸ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃສ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ. ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ຈາວ ແລະ ການ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ເພີງກຳ​ລັງ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ລາວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

Protesters Sunday called for a general strike here on Monday,as residents demanded that police explain the circumstances surrounding the death of a university student who fell one story in a car park shortly after police fired tear gas nearby.



Candlelight and prayer vigils continued throughout the city Saturday to mourn the death of 22-year-old Chow Tsz-lok, a student atHong Kong University of Science and Technology, who died in a Kowloon hospital Friday, four days after he fell one story in a parking garage in the Kowloon district.



Police had been trying to clear protesters from the area and fired several rounds of tear gas. Chow is believed to be the first person to die from injuries sustained during five months of clashes with police as protesters demand a democratic government and revamped policing.



University president Wei Shyy has asked for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances around Chow's fall. Shyy added that police had to explain why an ambulance was delayed entering the car park after Chow was injured. Widely circulated videos that were shared at a university forum with Shyy show what appears to be police blocking an ambulance in the area.



Police have denied accusations that they blocked an ambulance or that they had chased Chow, leading to his injuries. They have asked that a coroner hear the case.



Hong Kong police spokeswoman Suzette Foo told reporters police entered the car park at 1:04 a.m. November 4 to disperse protesters who had thrown objects at officers. She said officers learned of Chow's fall and injuries only after seeing firefighters treating him.